It's the season of sartorial mistakes. The time of year when we diligently check the weather forecast before getting dressed, only to find ourselves sweating buckets on the way to the station in a wool coat, or shivering in a pub garden because we were convinced 15 degrees was warm enough for just one layer.
Transitional layering has a way of catching even the most seasoned dressers off guard, turning what should be easy wardrobe choices into a game of chance. The key lies in creating formulaic outfits that work on every level, with each look feeling just as considered when fully layered as it does once stripped back to its base pieces.
To achieve this, pay attention to your fabrics. Lightweight materials such as denim, linen, cotton and fine cashmere are naturally breathable, making them ideal for layering. Worn together, they create warmth without bulk, yet separately they remain comfortable and stylish when the temperatures rise and layers come off.
So if you're looking to avoid the usual seasonal missteps, and build outfits that will see you through this transitional period, consider the looks ahead your blueprint for success.
5 TRANSITIONAL OUTFITS THAT ARE WORTH COPYING
1. Thin Knit + Slim Jeans + Trench Coat
Style Notes: @sylviemus_ proves the power of having elevated basics in your transitional wardrobe. A neutral knit, slim fit jeans and trench coat may sound boring, but when they're good quality and teamed with timeless accessories like a satin neck scarf and polished courts, you create an outfit that can be relied on for years to come, seeing you through countless seasonal transitions.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Knitted T-Shirt
An essential layering piece.
ZARA
Zw Collection Cigarette Mid-Waist Jeans
Indigo denim is a huge spring trend.
Burberry
Kensington Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
The ultimate trench coat.
COS
Strap-Detail Leather Pumps
Sleek and timeless.
JAEGER
Pure Silk Printed Scarf
A great styling tool.
2. Lace-Hem Camisole + Blazer + Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: The lace-hem camisole has quickly become a go-to styling tool for elevated dressers, adding dimension and texture to looks that might otherwise fall flat. The key is to opt for an asymmetric hem that will work to connect the rest of the pieces in your look. By layering with a blazer like @indiraci , you create an outfit that's considered, impactful, and appropriate for most weathers.
Shop the Look:
Anthropologie
Lyrebird Satin Lace-Trim Asymmetrical Cami Top
Minimal effort, maximum impact.
MANGO
Suit Blazer Without Lapels
Swap your dark blazers for lighter, brighter ones this season.
Style Notes: Jackets will do a lot of the heavy lifting as we transition between seasons, and the worker jacket is a new silhouette to consider. It's androgynous, oversized, boxy and sturdy, adding a utility vibe to a simple jeans and t-shirt look. Contrast like @lucyalston_ with f