This Pretty Flat-Shoe Trend Elevates Midi Skirts and Dresses in Ways Trainers Never Could

Paired with her swishy midi skirt, Holmes’s elegant velvet Mary Janes completed one of the chicest late-summer looks I've seen.

Katie Holmes wears a floral skirt with velvet mary janes and a blue cotton shirt
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

This week, I’ve been basking in that new-purchase glow after adding a chic pair of shoes to my collection—perfect for the final days of summer and just as suited to the cooler weeks ahead. With sandals packed away (and trainers firmly sidelined), velvet Mary Janes have revolutionised my transitional wardrobe.

I’m clearly not alone. In New York this week, Katie Holmes stepped out in the same shoe trend, giving her summery outfit a new-season edge. She chose a rich ruby pair in soft velvet—a supple and luxurious texture that nods to autumn's rich mood, without feeling too heavy for now.

Katie Holmes wears a floral skirt with velvet mary janes and a blue cotton shirt

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Worn with a swishy midi skirt, her flats grounded the look with an elegance that kept the floral dress from feeling overly sweet. The deep colour palette and classic shape felt cohesive and pretty, but also grown-up.

With their ballet-inspired silhouette and soft finish, velvet Mary Janes bring a romantic, slightly retro charm to everyday looks. Whether rendered in jewel tones, classic black, or playful pastels, they lend outfits a soft polish that trainers just can’t replicate. While the midi skirt and trainer pairing has long been a wardrobe fallback, this feels like the more thoughtful alternative.

If you’re ready to try the trend, read on for my pick of the best velvet Mary Janes to wear now and into the new season.

Shop Velvet Mary Janes:

Mary Jane / Brick Velvet
Le Monde Béryl
Mary Janes

Style with white socks to give your outfit a preppy edge.

Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats

While I love these in a rich shade of red, they also come in a classic black.

Flabelus, Mellark Mary Janes
Flabelus
Mellark Mary Janes

Flabelus's elegant velvet flats are a fashion person's favourites.

Flora Velvet Espadrille - Marmalade
Penelope Chilvers
Flora Velvet Espadrille

The plush velvet finish ensures a comfortable stride.

Grosgrain-Trimmed Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Grosgrain-Trimmed Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats

In a light shade of cream, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Aline Velvet Mary Jane Pumps
Aeyde
Aline Velvet Mary Jane Pumps

Style with a midi skirt or pair these with your favourite jeans.

Vibi Venezia, Mary Jane Rosso Velvet Slippers
Vibi Venezia
Mary Jane Rosso Velvet Slippers

These comfortable mary janes are perfect for daily styling.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
  • Devon Lee Carlson in a yellow polka dot dress
    I Stalked the End-of-Summer Sales—These 30 Discounted Finds Blew Me Away

    Shop all the steals.

  • Cass Dimicco in an all-white outfit and woven bag
    I'm on the Hunt for Elegant Summer Bags—These 36 Have My Attention

    Starting at just $25.

You might also like
View More ▸