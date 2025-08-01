This Pretty Flat-Shoe Trend Elevates Midi Skirts and Dresses in Ways Trainers Never Could

This week, I’ve been basking in that new-purchase glow after adding a chic pair of shoes to my collection—perfect for the final days of summer and just as suited to the cooler weeks ahead. With sandals packed away (and trainers firmly sidelined), velvet Mary Janes have revolutionised my transitional wardrobe.
I’m clearly not alone. In New York this week, Katie Holmes stepped out in the same shoe trend, giving her summery outfit a new-season edge. She chose a rich ruby pair in soft velvet—a supple and luxurious texture that nods to autumn's rich mood, without feeling too heavy for now.
Worn with a swishy midi skirt, her flats grounded the look with an elegance that kept the floral dress from feeling overly sweet. The deep colour palette and classic shape felt cohesive and pretty, but also grown-up.
With their ballet-inspired silhouette and soft finish, velvet Mary Janes bring a romantic, slightly retro charm to everyday looks. Whether rendered in jewel tones, classic black, or playful pastels, they lend outfits a soft polish that trainers just can’t replicate. While the midi skirt and trainer pairing has long been a wardrobe fallback, this feels like the more thoughtful alternative.
If you’re ready to try the trend, read on for my pick of the best velvet Mary Janes to wear now and into the new season.
Shop Velvet Mary Janes:
Le Monde Béryl
Mary Janes
Style with white socks to give your outfit a preppy edge.
Aeyde
Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats
While I love these in a rich shade of red, they also come in a classic black.
Flabelus
Mellark Mary Janes
Flabelus's elegant velvet flats are a fashion person's favourites.
Penelope Chilvers
Flora Velvet Espadrille
The plush velvet finish ensures a comfortable stride.
Le Monde Beryl
Grosgrain-Trimmed Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats
In a light shade of cream, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Aeyde
Aline Velvet Mary Jane Pumps
Style with a midi skirt or pair these with your favourite jeans.
Vibi Venezia
Mary Jane Rosso Velvet Slippers
These comfortable mary janes are perfect for daily styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.