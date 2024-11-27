For the longest time, I exclusively wore midi skirts and dresses. In fact, it always shocks my colleagues to learn that I didn't own a pair of simple black trousers until about five years ago. Between my petite height and my hourglass curves, I always struggled to find trousers and jeans that I thought suited my body type. Yes, I was probably being hard on myself, but it wasn't until I decided to try on as many pairs as I could that I realised what cuts, lengths and fits look best on me. Now, you're much more likely to find me in jeans and trousers over anything else. So, on the cusp of dressy season, I thought there was no better time to take stock of the elegant top trends to start wearing with them.

This year we've seen refined trends take over. From slingback shoes to suede bags to pencil skirts, the past 12 months have been dominated by a feeling of elegance, but that doesn't mean you need to step out of the house looking like Emily Gilmore (even if I wouldn't mind borrowing her collection of Chanel twinsets). Instead, there are less stuffy ways to make your outfits look more polished, and wearing one of the below elegant top trends is one of them.

Used by fashion people to make jeans look sophisticated and wide-leg trousers even more stylish, I've found six tops that will make it look as if you've poured hours of effort into honing your look. Scroll on to see them.

6 Elegant Top Trends Fashion People Are Wearing with Jeans

1. Off-the-Shoulder Jumpers

Style Notes: If you're looking for an elegant top that will also keep you toasty this winter, look no further than the off-the-shoulder knit. The key to making this once Y2K trend feel current is to opt for slouchier styles. Tuck into high-waist trousers for a chic finish or add extra volume with some baggy jeans.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Rib-Knit Off-The-Shoulder Jumper £23 SHOP NOW This looks so much more expensive than it is.

ALMADA LABEL Cara Off-The-Shoulder Cashmere Jumper £290 SHOP NOW Independent brand, Almada, has some of the best cashmere on the market right now.

COS Off-The-Shoulder Merino Wool Jumper £85 SHOP NOW This will pair beautifully with white tailored trousers.

2. Lace Camisoles

Style Notes: Whether peeking out from underneath a blazer or worn on its own, there's something alluring about the lingerie-adjacent lace camisole. Fashion people enjoy dressing them down with blue jeans, which makes for the most effortless way to style yours, too. Just add your favourite jewellery and the shoes you're most comfortable in.

Shop the Trend:

M&S Collection Satin Lace Detail Cami Top £23 SHOP NOW I appreciate the bra-friendly wider straps on this lace camisole.

ZARA Lace Camisole Top £18 SHOP NOW So pretty, pair with burgundy for a chic colour combination.

DÔEN Kira Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Camisole £289 SHOP NOW I have my eye on this and the matching skirt.

3. Puff Sleeves

Style Notes: Dramatic and romantic, there's something about a puff sleeve, no matter the size, that always wins me over. Right now there are countless styles to choose from on the high street and designer circuits, but designs with exaggerated shapes are especially current, thanks to Malina's cult Cleo blouse, which has become a recent influencer favourite.

Shop the Trend:

Malina Cleo Overside Puff Sleeve Top £170 SHOP NOW A top I'd love to own this winter.

Mint Velvet Pink Metallic Puff Sleeve Top £99 SHOP NOW The metallic material makes this even more fanciful.

Ganni Puff-Sleeve Brocade Top £245 SHOP NOW I will never not be drawn to clothes with bows.

4. Silk Shirts

Style Notes: Save for perhaps a cashmere jumper, I genuinely can't think of anything more luxurious or elevated than a silk shirt. Look for iterations with a liquid shine finish to make your outfits look even more elegant.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO 100% Silk Satin Shirt £90 SHOP NOW A great price for a real silk shirt.

Reiss Silk Shirt in Teal £198 SHOP NOW This comes in so many chic colours, but the teal is a standout.

SAINT LAURENT Silk-Satin Shirt £1460 SHOP NOW Simple but so effective.

5. Peplums

Style Notes: Peplum tops are another big Y2K trend that's having a refined comeback in 2025. Now in more streamlined silhouettes and modelled in a variety of fabrics—I personally love Anouk Yve's knitted peplum cardigan—this pretty top style has never looked fresher.

Shop the Trend:

LIBEROWE Ruffled Cashmere Peplum Cardigan £1600 SHOP NOW Owning something from Liberowe is on my bucket list.

& Other Stories Metallic Jacquard Peplum Top £125 SHOP NOW In a word? Fabulous!

THE FRANKIE SHOP Agathe Knitted Peplum Bustier Top £146 SHOP NOW This will look great with barrel-leg jeans and slingbacks for a low-key evening ensemble.

6. Scarf Blouses

Style Notes: Scarf coats are still very much a thing in terms of outerwear, and now it seems fashion's fascination with the detail has made its way onto tops, too. You can faux this look by buying an affordable skinny scarf in a colour that matches a blouse you already own, but there are so many beautiful, ready-made iterations you can shop, too.

Shop the Trend:

RÓHE Tie-Detailed Silk-Satin Blouse £460 SHOP NOW So many of my colleagues have their eye on this blouse from Róhe.

COS Draped Scarf-Detail Blouse £95 SHOP NOW COS has several chic scarf blouses, but this is my favourite.