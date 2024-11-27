6 Elegant Tops Stylish People in London and Stockholm Are Wearing With Jeans and Black Trousers
For the longest time, I exclusively wore midi skirts and dresses. In fact, it always shocks my colleagues to learn that I didn't own a pair of simple black trousers until about five years ago. Between my petite height and my hourglass curves, I always struggled to find trousers and jeans that I thought suited my body type. Yes, I was probably being hard on myself, but it wasn't until I decided to try on as many pairs as I could that I realised what cuts, lengths and fits look best on me. Now, you're much more likely to find me in jeans and trousers over anything else. So, on the cusp of dressy season, I thought there was no better time to take stock of the elegant top trends to start wearing with them.
This year we've seen refined trends take over. From slingback shoes to suede bags to pencil skirts, the past 12 months have been dominated by a feeling of elegance, but that doesn't mean you need to step out of the house looking like Emily Gilmore (even if I wouldn't mind borrowing her collection of Chanel twinsets). Instead, there are less stuffy ways to make your outfits look more polished, and wearing one of the below elegant top trends is one of them.
Used by fashion people to make jeans look sophisticated and wide-leg trousers even more stylish, I've found six tops that will make it look as if you've poured hours of effort into honing your look. Scroll on to see them.
6 Elegant Top Trends Fashion People Are Wearing with Jeans
1. Off-the-Shoulder Jumpers
Style Notes: If you're looking for an elegant top that will also keep you toasty this winter, look no further than the off-the-shoulder knit. The key to making this once Y2K trend feel current is to opt for slouchier styles. Tuck into high-waist trousers for a chic finish or add extra volume with some baggy jeans.
Shop the Trend:
Independent brand, Almada, has some of the best cashmere on the market right now.
2. Lace Camisoles
Style Notes: Whether peeking out from underneath a blazer or worn on its own, there's something alluring about the lingerie-adjacent lace camisole. Fashion people enjoy dressing them down with blue jeans, which makes for the most effortless way to style yours, too. Just add your favourite jewellery and the shoes you're most comfortable in.
Shop the Trend:
I appreciate the bra-friendly wider straps on this lace camisole.
I have my eye on this and the matching skirt.
3. Puff Sleeves
Style Notes: Dramatic and romantic, there's something about a puff sleeve, no matter the size, that always wins me over. Right now there are countless styles to choose from on the high street and designer circuits, but designs with exaggerated shapes are especially current, thanks to Malina's cult Cleo blouse, which has become a recent influencer favourite.
Shop the Trend:
4. Silk Shirts
Style Notes: Save for perhaps a cashmere jumper, I genuinely can't think of anything more luxurious or elevated than a silk shirt. Look for iterations with a liquid shine finish to make your outfits look even more elegant.
Shop the Trend:
5. Peplums
Style Notes: Peplum tops are another big Y2K trend that's having a refined comeback in 2025. Now in more streamlined silhouettes and modelled in a variety of fabrics—I personally love Anouk Yve's knitted peplum cardigan—this pretty top style has never looked fresher.
Shop the Trend:
This will look great with barrel-leg jeans and slingbacks for a low-key evening ensemble.
6. Scarf Blouses
Style Notes: Scarf coats are still very much a thing in terms of outerwear, and now it seems fashion's fascination with the detail has made its way onto tops, too. You can faux this look by buying an affordable skinny scarf in a colour that matches a blouse you already own, but there are so many beautiful, ready-made iterations you can shop, too.
Shop the Trend:
So many of my colleagues have their eye on this blouse from Róhe.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.