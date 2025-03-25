This Pretty Blouse Trend Made Amal Clooney's Basic Trousers Look So Elegant in NYC
Humaa Hussain
Amal Clooney has a zillion accomplishments to her name, but that's not to say her fashion savviness should be overlooked! In fact, she's a favourite among Who What Wear editors of every style preference, from red carpet revellers to off-duty darlings.
Recently, we spotted the international lawyer out in New York City in a simple but perfectly tailored suit paired with a soft beige blouse. Tied with a bow, this posh addition to her outfit adds the perfect note of elegance to an otherwise businesslike ensemble.
Keep scrolling to see how Clooney accessorised (note the berry-red mani and face-framing golden highlights), then shop several variations on the tie-neck blouse. From soft and washable silk to sculptural organza, it's a fun way to add a bit of flounce to any office outfit and perfect for date nights too!
Shop Pussy-Bow Blouses for Spring
A romantic twist on the classic pussy-bow blouse, this ruffled number from & Other Stories is perfect for elevating everyday denim or layering under a structured blazer.
Proof that chic doesn't have to mean splurging—this effortlessly elegant H&M blouse delivers timeless style with a budget-friendly price tag.
Sheer sophistication. This ethereal blouse is a lesson in understated glamour, complete with delicate point d’esprit detailing.
Zara's take on the pussy-bow trend is effortlessly polished, with a crisp silhouette that makes it ideal for both office hours and off-duty styling.
This blouse is what sartorial dreams are made of—whisper-soft silk chiffon, an ultra-feminine floral print, and a delicate tie-neck for added drama.
If breezy elegance is your thing, Thierry Colson's lightweight voile blouse is a wardrobe essential—ideal for warm weather layering.
A timeless staple—this M&S silk-blend blouse delivers luxury on the high-street.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
- Humaa HussainJunior Branded Content Editor
-
Hold Up! 5 Nordstrom Staples That'll Definitely Elevate Your Spring Outfits
Spring shopping made easy.
By Chichi Offor
-
I'm an L.A.-Based Fashion Stylist—31 Chic Spring Picks From Nordstrom I'd Like to See My Clients In
The bags and belts alone are worth checking out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Everyone Knows Anthropologie Makes the Best Spring Dresses—39 Styles I Currently Love
Just in time for the blooms.
By Chichi Offor
-
5 Spring Outfit Trends Everyone in My Brooklyn Neighborhood Is About to Wear
Clothes for real life.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Move Over, Mesh Flats—Your Successor is Hot on Your Heels
It's trailing close behind.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
All the It Girls and Celebs Are Shelving White Sneakers for These 6 Colors
Spring's most comfortable trends.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Calling It: These Spring 2025 Revolve Items Will Be the First to Sell Out
These just nail the season's color trends.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
If You Want to Look Rich This Spring, This Is the Only Jacket Trend to Consider
From Toteme to H&M, all the brands are on board.
By Natalie Cantell