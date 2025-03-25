This Pretty Blouse Trend Made Amal Clooney's Basic Trousers Look So Elegant in NYC

Amal Clooney has a zillion accomplishments to her name, but that's not to say her fashion savviness should be overlooked! In fact, she's a favourite among Who What Wear editors of every style preference, from red carpet revellers to off-duty darlings.

Recently, we spotted the international lawyer out in New York City in a simple but perfectly tailored suit paired with a soft beige blouse. Tied with a bow, this posh addition to her outfit adds the perfect note of elegance to an otherwise businesslike ensemble.

Keep scrolling to see how Clooney accessorised (note the berry-red mani and face-framing golden highlights), then shop several variations on the tie-neck blouse. From soft and washable silk to sculptural organza, it's a fun way to add a bit of flounce to any office outfit and perfect for date nights too!

Amal Clooney wears a navy blue suit with a pussy bow blouse.

Shop Pussy-Bow Blouses for Spring

Ruffled Tie-Neck Blouse
& Other Stories
Ruffled Tie-Neck Blouse

A romantic twist on the classic pussy-bow blouse, this ruffled number from & Other Stories is perfect for elevating everyday denim or layering under a structured blazer.

Tie-Neck Chiffon Blouse
H&M
Tie-Neck Chiffon Blouse

Proof that chic doesn't have to mean splurging—this effortlessly elegant H&M blouse delivers timeless style with a budget-friendly price tag.

Pussy-Bow Point D'esprit Blouse
COSTARELLOS
Pussy-Bow Point D'esprit Blouse

Sheer sophistication. This ethereal blouse is a lesson in understated glamour, complete with delicate point d’esprit detailing.

Bow Blouse Zw Collection
ZARA
Bow Blouse Zw Collection

Zara's take on the pussy-bow trend is effortlessly polished, with a crisp silhouette that makes it ideal for both office hours and off-duty styling.

Shildon Pussy-Bow Floral-Print Silk-Chiffon Blouse
GABRIELA HEARST
Shildon Pussy-Bow Floral-Print Silk-Chiffon Blouse

This blouse is what sartorial dreams are made of—whisper-soft silk chiffon, an ultra-feminine floral print, and a delicate tie-neck for added drama.

Alba Pussy-Bow Pintucked Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Shirt
THIERRY COLSON
Alba Pussy-Bow Pintucked Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Shirt

If breezy elegance is your thing, Thierry Colson's lightweight voile blouse is a wardrobe essential—ideal for warm weather layering.

Silk Blend Tie Neck Button Through Blouse
Autograph
Silk Blend Tie Neck Button Through Blouse

A timeless staple—this M&S silk-blend blouse delivers luxury on the high-street.

Pussy-Bow Dévoré-Crepe De Chine Blouse
ZIMMERMANN
Pussy-Bow Dévoré-Crepe De Chine Blouse

Zimmermann does romantic dressing like no other—this semi-sheer devoré blouse is equal parts sophisticated and whimsical.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

