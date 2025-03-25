This Pretty Blouse Trend Made Amal Clooney's Basic Trousers Look So Elegant in NYC

Amal Clooney has a zillion accomplishments to her name, but that's not to say her fashion savviness should be overlooked! In fact, she's a favourite among Who What Wear editors of every style preference, from red carpet revellers to off-duty darlings.

Recently, we spotted the international lawyer out in New York City in a simple but perfectly tailored suit paired with a soft beige blouse. Tied with a bow, this posh addition to her outfit adds the perfect note of elegance to an otherwise businesslike ensemble.

Keep scrolling to see how Clooney accessorised (note the berry-red mani and face-framing golden highlights), then shop several variations on the tie-neck blouse. From soft and washable silk to sculptural organza, it's a fun way to add a bit of flounce to any office outfit and perfect for date nights too!

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Pussy-Bow Blouses for Spring

& Other Stories Ruffled Tie-Neck Blouse £115 SHOP NOW A romantic twist on the classic pussy-bow blouse, this ruffled number from & Other Stories is perfect for elevating everyday denim or layering under a structured blazer.

H&M Tie-Neck Chiffon Blouse £20 SHOP NOW Proof that chic doesn't have to mean splurging—this effortlessly elegant H&M blouse delivers timeless style with a budget-friendly price tag.

COSTARELLOS Pussy-Bow Point D'esprit Blouse £504 SHOP NOW Sheer sophistication. This ethereal blouse is a lesson in understated glamour, complete with delicate point d’esprit detailing.

ZARA Bow Blouse Zw Collection £46 SHOP NOW Zara's take on the pussy-bow trend is effortlessly polished, with a crisp silhouette that makes it ideal for both office hours and off-duty styling.

GABRIELA HEARST Shildon Pussy-Bow Floral-Print Silk-Chiffon Blouse £1150 SHOP NOW This blouse is what sartorial dreams are made of—whisper-soft silk chiffon, an ultra-feminine floral print, and a delicate tie-neck for added drama.

THIERRY COLSON Alba Pussy-Bow Pintucked Cotton and Silk-Blend Voile Shirt £473 SHOP NOW If breezy elegance is your thing, Thierry Colson's lightweight voile blouse is a wardrobe essential—ideal for warm weather layering.

Autograph Silk Blend Tie Neck Button Through Blouse £69 SHOP NOW A timeless staple—this M&S silk-blend blouse delivers luxury on the high-street.