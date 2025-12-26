Paris Today, Worldwide Tomorrow: 5 Trends I've Spotted on Elegant French Women

By
published
in Features
Tube dresses
(Image credit: @lenafarl)

For better or worse—but usually for better—it seems the whole world takes its fashion cues from Paris. But while Parisian style will always have its classic pieces (Breton stripes, Veja sneakers, crisp button-downs), French women's ability to innovate in fashion can't be underestimated. Just when you thought Parisian women would never don a beret, here they are reclaiming the tourist-shop staple. Just when you thought you'd never see a stylish French woman in a tube dress or in a neck tie… You get the picture.

My point is that while Parisian fashion often leans into classic, timeless elegance, women in the French capital also aren't afraid to take risks with their clothes and subvert expectations. Just because they have taste doesn't mean they don't also like to have fun, with prints and colors and textures and retro trends millennials will recognize from their first go around. Here are five great trends I've spotted on Parisian women recently, plus the clothes you'll need to re-create the looks.

This Specific Coat

By Malina Anouk Yve Coat

(Image credit: @sabinasocol; @slipintostyle)

Before you get excited, yes, this viral faux fur–trimmed coat from Malina x Anouk Yve is sold out—unsurprising given it's been seen on all the coolest girls in Paris and beyond (see: Elsa Hosk). It's also had write-ups inVogue Scandinavia and Marie Claire UK, so it really is a global phenom. You can still grab it in gray or you could try your luck on eBay. I've also found some similar styles from other brands for you.

Express Permission to Wear a Beret

Beret trend

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

I'm literally from Paris and I've previously said with my whole chest on the internet that wearing a beret in the French capital is the best way to get singled out as a clueless tourist. No longer! When elegant French women are seen with the iconic flat hat, you can take it as express permission to do the same. (Obviously, you can and should wear whatever you want, but you catch my drift.)

Full Suit and Tie

Full suit and tie

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

We're not talking "throw a tie on over your T-shirt" à la 2003 Avril Lavigne here. Elegant French women are going all-in with a full suit and tie look, button-down and men's-style dress shoes included. Keep the look elegant with a soft-lined handbag and jewelry.