Paris Today, Worldwide Tomorrow: 5 Trends I've Spotted on Elegant French Women

My point is that while Parisian fashion often leans into classic, timeless elegance, women in the French capital also aren't afraid to take risks with their clothes and subvert expectations. Just because they have taste doesn't mean they don't also like to have fun, with prints and colors and textures and retro trends millennials will recognize from their first go around. Here are five great trends I've spotted on Parisian women recently, plus the clothes you'll need to re-create the looks.
I'm literally from Paris and I've previously said with my whole chest on the internet that wearing a beret in the French capital is the best way to get singled out as a clueless tourist. No longer! When elegant French women are seen with the iconic flat hat, you can take it as express permission to do the same. (Obviously, you can and should wear whatever you want, but you catch my drift.)
Full Suit and Tie
We're not talking "throw a tie on over your T-shirt" à la 2003 Avril Lavigne here. Elegant French women are going all-in with a full suit and tie look, button-down and men's-style dress shoes included. Keep the look elegant with a soft-lined handbag and jewelry.