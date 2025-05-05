There’s Nothing Chicer Than a Black Dress—8 Outfits I’ll Rotate All Summer

If there's one colour I'm going to wear on almost a daily basis it's black. That's probably why I find summer one of the tricker months outfit-wise. Historically, I've found myself buying bright colours and styles that I wouldn't typically reach for and, surprise surprise, I end up not feeling like myself at all. I don't know why I've been making life so difficult for myself—higher temperatures doesn't have to mean giving up black items. In fact, black dresses are one of the best, most versatile pieces you can have in your summer collection.

The trick is in the choice of fabric and cut. Avoid synthetic materials and opt for breezy linens and cottons to stay cool in warm weather, and focus on silhouettes that are breathable and relaxed — think straight-cut linen shift dresses or voluminous cotton styles.

Then there's the styling. As we all know, black can be a great base to use as a backdrop to play with colour and texture, whether you opt for a vibrant hue shoe or bag, or lean into the summer mood by introducing raffia accessories. But you don't have to get into colour at all—many of the influencer looks I've found embrace the sleek minimalism of all-black looks, pairing classic black dresses with understated sandals and sunglasses.

Feeling inspired to join the black dress in summer movement? Scroll on to see my pick of eight of the best outfits courtesy of some of my favourite fashion people.

8 Black Dress Summer Outfits That Always Look Chic

1. Broderie Anglaise Dress + Mesh Flats

Style Notes: You may typically think of a broderie anglaise dress as a white style, but this look proves there are incredibly chic black versions available, too. Keep yours looking modern by pairing with one of the more controversial trending shoes, the mesh flat.

Shop the Look:

Phase Eight Milly Linen Dress £119 SHOP NOW A dress that works for so many occasions.

ARKET Fishnet Ballet Flat £57 SHOP NOW Make this the summer you embrace the fishnet flat.

Reformation Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag £268 SHOP NOW Just enough room for the essentials.

2. Scoop-Neck Dress + T-Shirt + Flip-Flops

Style Notes: This is the kind of outfit that's perfect for taking a summer dress and making it more city appropriate. I enjoy the idea of layering a long dress over a classic white tee to create a look that feels really fresh and contemporary.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Crewneck T-Shirt £19 SHOP NOW A wardrobe staple.

Massimo Dutti Midi Dress With Low-Cut Back £100 SHOP NOW This would also work well on its own when it's really hot.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Saionara Thong Leather and Jelly Sandals £125 SHOP NOW I've spotted so many influencers in these exact sandals.

COS Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Raffia £135 SHOP NOW An oversized, slouchy raffia bag has become the new must-have tote.

3. Mini Dress + Cowboy Boots

Style Notes: Londoners in particular have really been backing the boots-and-dress combo and I'm sold. There's just something about a black minidress and a classic Western boot just feels right.

Shop the Look:

ALIGNE Lyra Linen Mini Dress £129 SHOP NOW If you're going to wear black in summer, opting for a linen version is a great idea.

Free People Finn Tall Western Boots £328 SHOP NOW Buy now, love forever.

SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £350 SHOP NOW Is it even summer if you don't buy a new pair of sunglasses?

4. Linen Maxi + Slides

Style Notes: Sometimes, simple is best. Follow this example and opt for the beauty of understated minimalism by going for the combination of long linen dress and sleek slides.

Shop the Look:

ME+EM Slub Jersey Smock Bodice Maxi Dress £150 SHOP NOW Me+Em always nails elegant yet understated summer styles.

& Other Stories Leather Slides £87 SHOP NOW The easiest summer sandal.

MANGO Natural Fibre Handbag £50 SHOP NOW Raffia is a brilliant way to add texture to a look.

5. Puffy Sleeve Dress + Mules

Style Notes: I'm a big fan of puff-sleeve dresses but going for the silhouette doesn't have to mean going for a bright summer colour. Keep it sleek by opting for a black version with low-heeled mules.

Shop the Look:

DÔEN Ischia Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £368 SHOP NOW DÔEN is my go-to brand for breezy summer dresses.

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Suede Mules £695 SHOP NOW Yes they're an investment, but you'll love them forever.

MANGO Thin-Frame Sunglasses £20 SHOP NOW So cool.

6. Mini Dress + Oversized Blazer + Heels

Style Notes: There's a reason a LBD is a wardrobe staple. Give yours an evening spin for summer by pairing with an oversized blazer (to keep the evening chill at bay) and you're favourite pair of heels, and you're done.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Strapless Dress With Bow £30 SHOP NOW So easy to dress up or down.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Oversized Cady Blazer £275 SHOP NOW I've been obsessed with this slouchy blazer for so long.

JENNIFER CHAMANDI Vittorio 105 Elaphe Point-Toe Slingback Pumps £795 SHOP NOW These are right at the top of my dream shoe wish list.

7. Slip Dress + T-Bar Heels

Style Notes: A black slip dress is one of the most versatile styles you can own. Dress down by day by pairing with a cropped cardigan and flat sandals, or elevate with a great necklace and heels.

Shop the look:

Joseph Silk Satin Clea Dress £495 SHOP NOW The base for so many summer outfits.

KHAITE Mia Leather Pumps 2 £870 SHOP NOW These aren't a want for me, they're a need.

Annika Inez Sterling Silver Sloping Pendant Necklace £135 SHOP NOW The cord necklace trend isn't going anywhere in 2025.

8. Beach Dress + Basket Bag

Style Notes: This is summer after all, so why not give your black dress the ultimate warm-weather treatment with a basket bag and a silk hair scarf for a look that loans itself to both holidays and home soil.

Shop the Look:

Nobodys Child Black Marina Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW You can style this so many ways.

LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Punch Hole Small Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote £1250 SHOP NOW There are so many basket totes to choose from, but fashion insiders all swear by the Loewe styles.

Toteme Printed Silk Scarf £190 SHOP NOW A silk scarf is such a handy styling tool.