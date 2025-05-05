There’s Nothing Chicer Than a Black Dress—8 Outfits I’ll Rotate All Summer
The sun may be out but that doesn't mean you have to give up your favourite black dresses—here's how to make them work hard for summer.
If there's one colour I'm going to wear on almost a daily basis it's black. That's probably why I find summer one of the tricker months outfit-wise. Historically, I've found myself buying bright colours and styles that I wouldn't typically reach for and, surprise surprise, I end up not feeling like myself at all. I don't know why I've been making life so difficult for myself—higher temperatures doesn't have to mean giving up black items. In fact, black dresses are one of the best, most versatile pieces you can have in your summer collection.
The trick is in the choice of fabric and cut. Avoid synthetic materials and opt for breezy linens and cottons to stay cool in warm weather, and focus on silhouettes that are breathable and relaxed — think straight-cut linen shift dresses or voluminous cotton styles.
Then there's the styling. As we all know, black can be a great base to use as a backdrop to play with colour and texture, whether you opt for a vibrant hue shoe or bag, or lean into the summer mood by introducing raffia accessories. But you don't have to get into colour at all—many of the influencer looks I've found embrace the sleek minimalism of all-black looks, pairing classic black dresses with understated sandals and sunglasses.
Feeling inspired to join the black dress in summer movement? Scroll on to see my pick of eight of the best outfits courtesy of some of my favourite fashion people.
8 Black Dress Summer Outfits That Always Look Chic
1. Broderie Anglaise Dress + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: You may typically think of a broderie anglaise dress as a white style, but this look proves there are incredibly chic black versions available, too. Keep yours looking modern by pairing with one of the more controversial trending shoes, the mesh flat.
Shop the Look:
2. Scoop-Neck Dress + T-Shirt + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: This is the kind of outfit that's perfect for taking a summer dress and making it more city appropriate. I enjoy the idea of layering a long dress over a classic white tee to create a look that feels really fresh and contemporary.
Shop the Look:
This would also work well on its own when it's really hot.
I've spotted so many influencers in these exact sandals.
An oversized, slouchy raffia bag has become the new must-have tote.
3. Mini Dress + Cowboy Boots
Style Notes: Londoners in particular have really been backing the boots-and-dress combo and I'm sold. There's just something about a black minidress and a classic Western boot just feels right.
Shop the Look:
If you're going to wear black in summer, opting for a linen version is a great idea.
Is it even summer if you don't buy a new pair of sunglasses?
4. Linen Maxi + Slides
Style Notes: Sometimes, simple is best. Follow this example and opt for the beauty of understated minimalism by going for the combination of long linen dress and sleek slides.
Shop the Look:
5. Puffy Sleeve Dress + Mules
Style Notes: I'm a big fan of puff-sleeve dresses but going for the silhouette doesn't have to mean going for a bright summer colour. Keep it sleek by opting for a black version with low-heeled mules.
Shop the Look:
DÔEN is my go-to brand for breezy summer dresses.
6. Mini Dress + Oversized Blazer + Heels
Style Notes: There's a reason a LBD is a wardrobe staple. Give yours an evening spin for summer by pairing with an oversized blazer (to keep the evening chill at bay) and you're favourite pair of heels, and you're done.
Shop the Look:
These are right at the top of my dream shoe wish list.
7. Slip Dress + T-Bar Heels
Style Notes: A black slip dress is one of the most versatile styles you can own. Dress down by day by pairing with a cropped cardigan and flat sandals, or elevate with a great necklace and heels.
Shop the look:
The cord necklace trend isn't going anywhere in 2025.
8. Beach Dress + Basket Bag
Style Notes: This is summer after all, so why not give your black dress the ultimate warm-weather treatment with a basket bag and a silk hair scarf for a look that loans itself to both holidays and home soil.
Shop the Look:
There are so many basket totes to choose from, but fashion insiders all swear by the Loewe styles.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
-
If You're Going to a Spring or Summer Wedding, These 26 Pieces Will Make You the Best Dressed Guest
The only warm-weather wedding guest dress list you need.
-
This Stylish New Yorker Has Has Impeccable Taste—35 Chic Spring Picks That Have Her Attention
The dresses alone are gems.
-
ASOS Launched a New Collection Called Arrange—29 Styles Worth Checking Out ASAP
Shop our favorite picks ahead.
-
I'm a Fashion Editor Who Loves Effortless Vacation Essentials—25 Gap Finds That Caught My Eye
Many are even on major sale.
-
Hot Take: This Trending Dress Color Is Prettier Than Pink, Red, and White
Sorry, I said it.
-
It's Officially Linen Season—48 Fashion Editor–Approved Styles to Wear Throughout 2025
All your linen dreams come true.
-
22 Pretty, Everyday Dresses to Throw on Any Day of the Week
Sign me up.
-
Wear This Flattering Dress Trend If You Want to Look More French
Kaia Gerber knows the drill.