There’s Nothing Chicer Than a Black Dress—8 Outfits I’ll Rotate All Summer

The sun may be out but that doesn't mean you have to give up your favourite black dresses—here's how to make them work hard for summer.

A selection of stylish women wearing black summer dresses
(Image credit: @_livmadeline_; @monikh; @brittanybathgate)
If there's one colour I'm going to wear on almost a daily basis it's black. That's probably why I find summer one of the tricker months outfit-wise. Historically, I've found myself buying bright colours and styles that I wouldn't typically reach for and, surprise surprise, I end up not feeling like myself at all. I don't know why I've been making life so difficult for myself—higher temperatures doesn't have to mean giving up black items. In fact, black dresses are one of the best, most versatile pieces you can have in your summer collection.

@monikh wearing a black dress

(Image credit: @monikh)

The trick is in the choice of fabric and cut. Avoid synthetic materials and opt for breezy linens and cottons to stay cool in warm weather, and focus on silhouettes that are breathable and relaxed — think straight-cut linen shift dresses or voluminous cotton styles.

Then there's the styling. As we all know, black can be a great base to use as a backdrop to play with colour and texture, whether you opt for a vibrant hue shoe or bag, or lean into the summer mood by introducing raffia accessories. But you don't have to get into colour at all—many of the influencer looks I've found embrace the sleek minimalism of all-black looks, pairing classic black dresses with understated sandals and sunglasses.

Feeling inspired to join the black dress in summer movement? Scroll on to see my pick of eight of the best outfits courtesy of some of my favourite fashion people.

8 Black Dress Summer Outfits That Always Look Chic

1. Broderie Anglaise Dress + Mesh Flats

@oliviamarcus wearing black dress and mesh flats

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: You may typically think of a broderie anglaise dress as a white style, but this look proves there are incredibly chic black versions available, too. Keep yours looking modern by pairing with one of the more controversial trending shoes, the mesh flat.

Shop the Look:

Milly Linen Dress
Phase Eight
Milly Linen Dress

A dress that works for so many occasions.

Fishnet Ballet Flat – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Fishnet Ballet Flat

Make this the summer you embrace the fishnet flat.

Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag

Just enough room for the essentials.

2. Scoop-Neck Dress + T-Shirt + Flip-Flops

@brittanybathgate wearing black dress and sandals

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate )

Style Notes: This is the kind of outfit that's perfect for taking a summer dress and making it more city appropriate. I enjoy the idea of layering a long dress over a classic white tee to create a look that feels really fresh and contemporary.

Shop the Look:

Crewneck T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt

A wardrobe staple.

Midi Dress With Low-Cut Back
Massimo Dutti
Midi Dress With Low-Cut Back

This would also work well on its own when it's really hot.

Saionara Thong Leather and Jelly Sandals
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Thong Leather and Jelly Sandals

I've spotted so many influencers in these exact sandals.

Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Raffia
COS
Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Raffia

An oversized, slouchy raffia bag has become the new must-have tote.

3. Mini Dress + Cowboy Boots

@_livmadeline wearing mini dress and boots

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Londoners in particular have really been backing the boots-and-dress combo and I'm sold. There's just something about a black minidress and a classic Western boot just feels right.

Shop the Look:

Lyra Linen Mini Dress
ALIGNE
Lyra Linen Mini Dress

If you're going to wear black in summer, opting for a linen version is a great idea.

Finn Tall Western Boots
Free People
Finn Tall Western Boots

Buy now, love forever.

Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR
Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Is it even summer if you don't buy a new pair of sunglasses?

4. Linen Maxi + Slides

@annabelrosendahl wearing black dress and slides

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl )

Style Notes: Sometimes, simple is best. Follow this example and opt for the beauty of understated minimalism by going for the combination of long linen dress and sleek slides.

Shop the Look:

Slub Jersey Smock Bodice Maxi Dress
ME+EM
Slub Jersey Smock Bodice Maxi Dress

Me+Em always nails elegant yet understated summer styles.

Leather Slides
& Other Stories
Leather Slides

The easiest summer sandal.

MANGO, Natural Fibre Handbag - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Natural Fibre Handbag

Raffia is a brilliant way to add texture to a look.

5. Puffy Sleeve Dress + Mules

@sylviemus_ wearing black dress and mules

(Image credit: @sylviemus_ )

Style Notes: I'm a big fan of puff-sleeve dresses but going for the silhouette doesn't have to mean going for a bright summer colour. Keep it sleek by opting for a black version with low-heeled mules.

Shop the Look:

Ischia Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
DÔEN
Ischia Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

DÔEN is my go-to brand for breezy summer dresses.

Maysale 50 Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Suede Mules

Yes they're an investment, but you'll love them forever.

MANGO, Thin-Frame Sunglasses - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Thin-Frame Sunglasses

So cool.

6. Mini Dress + Oversized Blazer + Heels

@_jeanettemadsen_ wearing black dress and blazer

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: There's a reason a LBD is a wardrobe staple. Give yours an evening spin for summer by pairing with an oversized blazer (to keep the evening chill at bay) and you're favourite pair of heels, and you're done.

Shop the Look:

Strapless Dress With Bow
ZARA
Strapless Dress With Bow

So easy to dress up or down.

Bea Oversized Cady Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Oversized Cady Blazer

I've been obsessed with this slouchy blazer for so long.

Vittorio 105 Elaphe Point-Toe Slingback Pumps
JENNIFER CHAMANDI
Vittorio 105 Elaphe Point-Toe Slingback Pumps

These are right at the top of my dream shoe wish list.

7. Slip Dress + T-Bar Heels

@tamaramory wearing black slip dress and heels

(Image credit: @tamaramory )

Style Notes: A black slip dress is one of the most versatile styles you can own. Dress down by day by pairing with a cropped cardigan and flat sandals, or elevate with a great necklace and heels.

Shop the look:

Silk Satin Clea Dress
Joseph
Silk Satin Clea Dress

The base for so many summer outfits.

"mia Leather Pumps 2"""
KHAITE
Mia Leather Pumps 2

These aren't a want for me, they're a need.

Sterling Silver Sloping Pendant Necklace
Annika Inez
Sterling Silver Sloping Pendant Necklace

The cord necklace trend isn't going anywhere in 2025.

8. Beach Dress + Basket Bag

@_loissterling wearing a black dress and basket bag

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: This is summer after all, so why not give your black dress the ultimate warm-weather treatment with a basket bag and a silk hair scarf for a look that loans itself to both holidays and home soil.

Shop the Look:

Black Marina Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Black Marina Midi Dress

You can style this so many ways.

+ Paula's Ibiza Punch Hole Small Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Punch Hole Small Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

There are so many basket totes to choose from, but fashion insiders all swear by the Loewe styles.

Printed Silk Scarf
Toteme
Printed Silk Scarf

A silk scarf is such a handy styling tool.

Nyla Leather Sandals
Hobbs
Nyla Leather Sandals

A shoe that's supportive but also supremely stylish.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

