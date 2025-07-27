Wondering What to Wear When London Gets to 30º? Here Are 5 Effortless Outfits That Will Look Chic and Feel Cool

As we all know, the British weather likes to keep us on our toes. While we don’t have consistently hot summers and frequently go from scorching one day to downpours the next, the good thing about the inconsistency is that we can rely on the sun coming back at one point. With that in mind, I’m anticipating another heatwave on the cards here in London. Next week is set to get to 28º and apparently it could get even hotter as we head into August.

There’s nothing I love more than a summer wardrobe; Floaty dresses, maxi skirts and linen pieces paired with sandals are my summer uniform and I find it’s so easy to effortlessly look so put together. I tend to steer away from trends and have a much more intentional approach as I’ve hit my thirties, investing in pieces that feel elevated, timeless and versatile to ensure I can wear them a number of ways and for years to come. Gone are my days of buying hauls of inexpensive items that only last the one summer, it’s not sustainable and it's just a waste of money (and wardrobe space) of things I won't keep.

Thanks to this approach, I have a few trusted outfit formulas I wear on repeat and can be mixed and matched with other items in my wardobe. Having these core capsule items that can be worn with an array of different things allows me to really focus on the pieces I feel I’m missing from my wardrobe. In heatwave weather, I gravitate towards light fabrics such as linens, minidresses and shorts.

So, I’ve rounded up five of my key heatwave-weather outfit combos that I wear on repeat every summer, to help give you some inspo ahead of our next burst of hot weather. Don't forget your SPF!

Five Outfits to Wear In 30-Degree Weather:

1. Floaty Linen Dress + Sandals

30 Degree Weather Outfits

(Image credit: @cocobeautea)

Style Notes: Dresses are my most-worn thing in summer, especially in 30-degree heat. They are so easy to throw on and look instantly put together, while keeping you cool at the same time. Thanks to its light, airy fabric, a linen dress is essential in any summer wardrobe - just add sandals and you’ll look so stylish without any effort involved.

2. White Shorts + Oversized Vest

30 Degree Weather Outfits

(Image credit: @lisonseb)

Style Notes: Even though I branch out of my comfort zone and inject colour into my summer wardrobe, I am certainly much more of a neutral lover. The thing I love about white shorts is their versatility: they can be paired with so many different tops and give such a different finish every time. In 30-degree heat, I add a basic oversized vest for a simple yet chic look.

3. Linen Trousers + Scarf Top

30 Degree Weather Outfits

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Linen trousers are one thing I (arguably) have enough of, but I just can’t get enough of them. While they may be simple, they are far from boring. They can be worn with so many different things in your wardrobe and are ideal for any occasion. I’m loving scarf tops at the moment too, as they just look so stylish with floaty bottoms.

4. White Minidress + Sandals

30 Degree Weather Outfits

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: One thing my summer wardrobe is never without is a white minidress dress. There’s nothing quite like a white dress with a fresh tan and slipping on some sandals for the ultimate summery look. It’s such an easy combo, but is a winner every single time.

5. Bright Shorts + Basic Vest Top

30 Degree Weather Outfits

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: I have only recently become a shorts convert, and now I am, I can’t get enough of them. I bought a bright pair and haven’t taken them off since; every time I wear them I get so many compliments! Pairing them with a basic vest top keeps focus on the shorts.

