Wondering What to Wear When London Gets to 30º? Here Are 5 Effortless Outfits That Will Look Chic and Feel Cool

As we all know, the British weather likes to keep us on our toes. While we don’t have consistently hot summers and frequently go from scorching one day to downpours the next, the good thing about the inconsistency is that we can rely on the sun coming back at one point. With that in mind, I’m anticipating another heatwave on the cards here in London. Next week is set to get to 28º and apparently it could get even hotter as we head into August.
There’s nothing I love more than a summer wardrobe; Floaty dresses, maxi skirts and linen pieces paired with sandals are my summer uniform and I find it’s so easy to effortlessly look so put together. I tend to steer away from trends and have a much more intentional approach as I’ve hit my thirties, investing in pieces that feel elevated, timeless and versatile to ensure I can wear them a number of ways and for years to come. Gone are my days of buying hauls of inexpensive items that only last the one summer, it’s not sustainable and it's just a waste of money (and wardrobe space) of things I won't keep.
Thanks to this approach, I have a few trusted outfit formulas I wear on repeat and can be mixed and matched with other items in my wardobe. Having these core capsule items that can be worn with an array of different things allows me to really focus on the pieces I feel I’m missing from my wardrobe. In heatwave weather, I gravitate towards light fabrics such as linens, minidresses and shorts.
So, I’ve rounded up five of my key heatwave-weather outfit combos that I wear on repeat every summer, to help give you some inspo ahead of our next burst of hot weather. Don't forget your SPF!
Five Outfits to Wear In 30-Degree Weather:
1. Floaty Linen Dress + Sandals
Style Notes: Dresses are my most-worn thing in summer, especially in 30-degree heat. They are so easy to throw on and look instantly put together, while keeping you cool at the same time. Thanks to its light, airy fabric, a linen dress is essential in any summer wardrobe - just add sandals and you’ll look so stylish without any effort involved.
Shop the Look:
Nili Lotan
Lelia Halterneck Linen Maxi Dress
A strappy linen maxi dress is such an easy throw-on piece that looks instantly put together.
Miu Miu
Raffia-Effect Woven Fabric Slides
Raffia sandals are so gorgeous for any summer outfit.
Prada
Small Prada Tumulte Nappa Leather Bag
This is so worth the investment.
CELINE
Triomphe 09 Sunglasses in Acetate
Tortoiseshell sunglasses give a softer finish than black.
2. White Shorts + Oversized Vest
Style Notes: Even though I branch out of my comfort zone and inject colour into my summer wardrobe, I am certainly much more of a neutral lover. The thing I love about white shorts is their versatility: they can be paired with so many different tops and give such a different finish every time. In 30-degree heat, I add a basic oversized vest for a simple yet chic look.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Loose Fit Tank Top
Arket is my high-street go-to for basics.
SEA
Iyla Guipure Lace-Trimmed Cotton and Linen-Blend Shorts
SEA are known for their girly, ultra-femme statement style.
SOPHIE BUHAI
Small Full Moon Silver, Cord and Onyx Necklace
Cord necklaces are so on trend right now.
New Look
Black Woven Bucket Hat
Keep your head protected from the heat at such an affordable price.
3. Linen Trousers + Scarf Top
Style Notes: Linen trousers are one thing I (arguably) have enough of, but I just can’t get enough of them. While they may be simple, they are far from boring. They can be worn with so many different things in your wardrobe and are ideal for any occasion. I’m loving scarf tops at the moment too, as they just look so stylish with floaty bottoms.
Shop the Look:
SIR
Pietra Printed Silk Crêpe Wrap Top
I am obsessed with this SIR top, it's so chic and would go with so many different outfits.
Reformation
Olina Linen Pant
A capsule summer wardrobe essential.
The Vancouver Clutch
It's clear why The Vancouver is one of DeMellier's bestselling styles.
Flick Sunglasses
I love the rectangular frames.
4. White Minidress + Sandals
Style Notes: One thing my summer wardrobe is never without is a white minidress dress. There’s nothing quite like a white dress with a fresh tan and slipping on some sandals for the ultimate summery look. It’s such an easy combo, but is a winner every single time.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Jessi Linen Dress
Reformation is my go-to whenever I want a new dress.
Jimmy Choo
Dina Flat
Sandals are so worth the investment, you'll bring them out year after year.
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Santa Croce Leather Tote Bag
Fashion editors love Dragon Diffusion bags.
Mejuri
18k Gold Vermeil
A pair of gold earrings finish off any outfit.
5. Bright Shorts + Basic Vest Top
Style Notes: I have only recently become a shorts convert, and now I am, I can’t get enough of them. I bought a bright pair and haven’t taken them off since; every time I wear them I get so many compliments! Pairing them with a basic vest top keeps focus on the shorts.
Shop the Look:
COS
Ribbed Tank Top
A basic wardrobe essential.
Free People
Get Free Seersucker Pull-On Shorts
These bright red seersucker shorts will be sure to get you so many compliments.