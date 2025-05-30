I Searched for the Best Light Jackets for the Cooler Summer Days—These 6 Came Out on Top

Considering the cooler moments between the summer heatwaves, a light jacket is a summer wardrobe staple. Explore the best light jackets that stylish people are relying on right now.

Woman wear yellow trench coat, woman wears suede jacket, woman wears denim jacket
(Image credit: @chloekathbutler @deborabrosa @livmadeline)
Jump to category:
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

Summer has kicked off with a flurry of heat waves that may have left us (read: me) with a false sense of warm-weather security. In building my summer capsule wardrobe, I was so distracted by the blue skies, high temperatures and bright sunshine that I left out a key part. With the temperamental British weather set to cool over the next week, forget borrowing cardigans from friends or wrapping your linen shirts tightly around you as the sun dips below the horizon; it's time to add a light jacket to your summer wardrobe line-up, and I've tracked down the best around.

Woman wears yellow trench coat, white T-shirt, black capri pants and red sandals

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Already this summer, we've seen scorching days followed by torrential rains, and if you've discovered that your winter coat is far too heavy for the milder temperatures, then you'll definitely want to read on. Whether it's a cooler moment or simply evening when the sun has gone in, I've taken the time to track down the best light jackets that will see you through those chillier summer days, and can be reworn throughout autumn and spring too.

Finding a jacket that can work alongside our trusted summer linens and floaty warm-weather dresses can be a hard feat, but I've found 6 jackets that are both timeless and elegant enough to rise to the occasion. Whilst the jackets below are all different in style and fabric, all are tied by their timeless appeal, lightweight feel and versatility in our wardrobes, ensuring that this isn't just a seasonal purchase, but one that will work hard for years to come. With grey days forecast, let's get straight into it.

Keep scrolling to explore the best light jackets for summer 2025.

The Linen Jacket

Woman wears linen jacket, white T-shirt and black trousers

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: Each summer, linen reappears in our wardrobes as the lightweight and breathable fabric for the warmest days. When there's a slight chill in the air or your weather app is predicting high temperatures mixed with rain, a light linen jacket is the ideal style solution.

Shop the best linen jackets for summer:

MANGO, 100% Linen Jacket With Zip - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
100% Linen Jacket With Zip

A shade that will go with everything in your wardrobe, from minimalist neutral to bolder summer shades.

Traveller Linen Jacket
LORO PIANA
Traveller Linen Jacket

If you're ready to invest, you can't go wrong with Loro Piana's high quality styles.

Linen Cotton Jacket – Beige – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen Cotton Jacket

The high collar and button details bring a polished edge to this linen jacket.

Linen-Blend Twin-Pocket Jacket in White
REISS
Linen-Blend Twin-Pocket Jacket in White

A throw-on-and-go jacket that will work hard this summer.

The Suede Jacket

Woman wears brown suede jacket, black T-shirt, white jeans and suede shoes

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: Texture is a key feature of summer dressing as woven bags, mesh sandals and intricately embroidered dresses return to our everyday. Already, suede has risen in popularity this season, spotted as a key fabric for bags and shoes, and now as a great light jacket option.

Shop the best suede jackets for summer:

Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Jacket

I can already imagine how soft this 100% suede leather jacket is. Plus, it comes in a sunny yellow shade.

Will Jacket - Camel Suede - Goat Leather - Sézane
SEZANE
Will Jacket

Sézane's Will Jacket is a best-selling style for the brand for good reason. Throw it in your summer basket bag just in case.

Short Suede Leather Jacket With Topstitching
MASSIMO DUTTI
Short Suede Leather Jacket With Topstitching

Everything from the topstitching to the subtle pockets gives this jacket a serious designer-looking feel.

Asos Design Faux Suede Top Collar Jacket in Olive
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Faux Suede Top Collar Jacket in Olive

Khaki shades are just as versatile as neutrals.

The Cotton Jacket

Woman wears cotton jacket, black skirt and ballet flats

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: If you didn't snap up a cotton jacket in autumn or spring, take this as your sign that they're sticking around. Lightweight, easy to throw into a bag or wear over your shoulders, the cotton jacket has just enough breathability and warmth for those cooler summer days.

Shop the best cotton jackets for summer:

Patch-Pocket Jacket
& OTHER STORIES
Patch-Pocket Jacket

I haven't stopped thinking about this buttery yellow jacket.

Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton Jacket
DÔEN
Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton Jacket

If you thought Dôen was just about great dresses, let this jacket change your mind.

Washed Black Marie Casual Jacket
WHISTLES
Washed Black Marie Casual Jacket

This easy 100% cotton jacket comes in 7 excellent shades.

Summer Parachute Jacket Oyster
TOTEME
Summer Parachute Jacket Oyster

Toteme's ability to bring together utility and style is unmatched.

The Denim Jacket

Woman wears denim jacket, denim jeans, suede loafers, suede bag.

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: It's true, the denim jacket is a year round staple. Bringing it's innate laid-back feel, the denim jacket is primed to be thrown over a tank top and linen trousers in the summer time, or paired with a floaty summer dress and ballet flats.

Shop the best denim jackets for summer:

Short Denim Jacket
HOUSE OF DAGMAR
Short Denim Jacket

The curved collarless design is my favourite part of this jacket.

Loewe, Balloon Jacket in Denim
LOEWE
Balloon Jacket in Denim

If you're looking for a standout, consider Loewe's playful balloon denim jacket.

Denim Jacket
H&M
Denim Jacket

This light wash has a very summery feel.

90's Trucker Jacket
LEVI
90's Trucker Jacket

Levi's is a brand that knows all about excellent denim.

The Blazer

Woman wears black blazer, white top, denim skirt and boots

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: If you're looking to bring polish as well as warmth to your summer looks, consider adding a blazer into the mix. Cotton and linen styles are preferred over wool in the summer for their lightweight properties, and you're sure to restyle this throughout the other seasons too.

Shop the best blazers for summer:

Oversize Wool Blend Blazer 50th Anniversary
ZARA
Oversize Wool Blend Blazer 50th Anniversary

The shape of this jacket could easily be mistaken for a designer buy.

Poppy Delevingne Navy Pinstripe Cara Blazer
NOBODYS CHILD
Poppy Delevingne Navy Pinstripe Cara Blazer

Navy and pinstripes? Yes please.

Oversized Blazer – Caramel – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Oversized Blazer

I can't stop thinking about this exquisite shade.

Double-Breasted Striped Linen and Cotton-Blend Blazer
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Double-Breasted Striped Linen and Cotton-Blend Blazer

I adore the full suit but this will also look great with your white summer dress, light linen trousers and even tailored shorts.

The Trench Coat

Woman wears trench coat, linen shorts, sandals

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: If you've ever been caught out in a summer downpour, you'll know that a trench coat should be considered a warm-weather staple. This classic piece is one that transcends moving trends, changing seasons, and is created for those damper days, even in the height of summer.

Shop the best trench coats for summer:

Short Trench Jacket – Beige – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Short Trench Jacket

If a longer style feels a little heavy, look to a cropped trench coat.

Long Castleford Trench Coat in Beige - Women, Cotton | Burberry® Official
BURBERRY
Long Castleford Trench Coat in Beige

One of my best investments was a Burberry trench coat. They're simply always in style.

Short Trench Coat
H&M
Short Trench Coat

You'd never guess this highly chic coat is from the high street.

Cotton Blend Trench Coat
MASSIMO DUTTI
Cotton Blend Trench Coat

If you're a fan of an elegant shade, consider this deep brown coat.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸