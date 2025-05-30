I Searched for the Best Light Jackets for the Cooler Summer Days—These 6 Came Out on Top

Summer has kicked off with a flurry of heat waves that may have left us (read: me) with a false sense of warm-weather security. In building my summer capsule wardrobe, I was so distracted by the blue skies, high temperatures and bright sunshine that I left out a key part. With the temperamental British weather set to cool over the next week, forget borrowing cardigans from friends or wrapping your linen shirts tightly around you as the sun dips below the horizon; it's time to add a light jacket to your summer wardrobe line-up, and I've tracked down the best around.

Already this summer, we've seen scorching days followed by torrential rains, and if you've discovered that your winter coat is far too heavy for the milder temperatures, then you'll definitely want to read on. Whether it's a cooler moment or simply evening when the sun has gone in, I've taken the time to track down the best light jackets that will see you through those chillier summer days, and can be reworn throughout autumn and spring too.

Finding a jacket that can work alongside our trusted summer linens and floaty warm-weather dresses can be a hard feat, but I've found 6 jackets that are both timeless and elegant enough to rise to the occasion. Whilst the jackets below are all different in style and fabric, all are tied by their timeless appeal, lightweight feel and versatility in our wardrobes, ensuring that this isn't just a seasonal purchase, but one that will work hard for years to come. With grey days forecast, let's get straight into it.

Keep scrolling to explore the best light jackets for summer 2025.

The Linen Jacket

Style Notes: Each summer, linen reappears in our wardrobes as the lightweight and breathable fabric for the warmest days. When there's a slight chill in the air or your weather app is predicting high temperatures mixed with rain, a light linen jacket is the ideal style solution.

Shop the best linen jackets for summer:

MANGO 100% Linen Jacket With Zip £60 SHOP NOW A shade that will go with everything in your wardrobe, from minimalist neutral to bolder summer shades. LORO PIANA Traveller Linen Jacket £2245 SHOP NOW If you're ready to invest, you can't go wrong with Loro Piana's high quality styles. ARKET Linen Cotton Jacket £149 SHOP NOW The high collar and button details bring a polished edge to this linen jacket. REISS Linen-Blend Twin-Pocket Jacket in White £298 SHOP NOW A throw-on-and-go jacket that will work hard this summer.

The Suede Jacket

Style Notes: Texture is a key feature of summer dressing as woven bags, mesh sandals and intricately embroidered dresses return to our everyday. Already, suede has risen in popularity this season, spotted as a key fabric for bags and shoes, and now as a great light jacket option.

Shop the best suede jackets for summer:

ZARA Zw Collection Limited Edition 100% Suede Leather Jacket £289 SHOP NOW I can already imagine how soft this 100% suede leather jacket is. Plus, it comes in a sunny yellow shade. SEZANE Will Jacket £225 SHOP NOW Sézane's Will Jacket is a best-selling style for the brand for good reason. Throw it in your summer basket bag just in case. MASSIMO DUTTI Short Suede Leather Jacket With Topstitching £299 SHOP NOW Everything from the topstitching to the subtle pockets gives this jacket a serious designer-looking feel. ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Faux Suede Top Collar Jacket in Olive £45 SHOP NOW Khaki shades are just as versatile as neutrals.

The Cotton Jacket

Style Notes: If you didn't snap up a cotton jacket in autumn or spring, take this as your sign that they're sticking around. Lightweight, easy to throw into a bag or wear over your shoulders, the cotton jacket has just enough breathability and warmth for those cooler summer days.

Shop the best cotton jackets for summer:

& OTHER STORIES Patch-Pocket Jacket £145 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about this buttery yellow jacket. DÔEN Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton Jacket £460 SHOP NOW If you thought Dôen was just about great dresses, let this jacket change your mind. WHISTLES Washed Black Marie Casual Jacket £99 SHOP NOW This easy 100% cotton jacket comes in 7 excellent shades. TOTEME Summer Parachute Jacket Oyster £510 SHOP NOW Toteme's ability to bring together utility and style is unmatched.

The Denim Jacket

Style Notes: It's true, the denim jacket is a year round staple. Bringing it's innate laid-back feel, the denim jacket is primed to be thrown over a tank top and linen trousers in the summer time, or paired with a floaty summer dress and ballet flats.

Shop the best denim jackets for summer:

HOUSE OF DAGMAR Short Denim Jacket £640 SHOP NOW The curved collarless design is my favourite part of this jacket. LOEWE Balloon Jacket in Denim £1500 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a standout, consider Loewe's playful balloon denim jacket. H&M Denim Jacket £38 SHOP NOW This light wash has a very summery feel. LEVI 90's Trucker Jacket £120 SHOP NOW Levi's is a brand that knows all about excellent denim.

The Blazer

Style Notes: If you're looking to bring polish as well as warmth to your summer looks, consider adding a blazer into the mix. Cotton and linen styles are preferred over wool in the summer for their lightweight properties, and you're sure to restyle this throughout the other seasons too.

Shop the best blazers for summer:

ZARA Oversize Wool Blend Blazer 50th Anniversary £109 SHOP NOW The shape of this jacket could easily be mistaken for a designer buy. NOBODYS CHILD Poppy Delevingne Navy Pinstripe Cara Blazer £159 SHOP NOW Navy and pinstripes? Yes please. ARKET Oversized Blazer £159 SHOP NOW I can't stop thinking about this exquisite shade. BRUNELLO CUCINELLI Double-Breasted Striped Linen and Cotton-Blend Blazer £3600 SHOP NOW I adore the full suit but this will also look great with your white summer dress, light linen trousers and even tailored shorts.

The Trench Coat

Style Notes: If you've ever been caught out in a summer downpour, you'll know that a trench coat should be considered a warm-weather staple. This classic piece is one that transcends moving trends, changing seasons, and is created for those damper days, even in the height of summer.

Shop the best trench coats for summer: