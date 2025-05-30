I Searched for the Best Light Jackets for the Cooler Summer Days—These 6 Came Out on Top
Considering the cooler moments between the summer heatwaves, a light jacket is a summer wardrobe staple. Explore the best light jackets that stylish people are relying on right now.
Summer has kicked off with a flurry of heat waves that may have left us (read: me) with a false sense of warm-weather security. In building my summer capsule wardrobe, I was so distracted by the blue skies, high temperatures and bright sunshine that I left out a key part. With the temperamental British weather set to cool over the next week, forget borrowing cardigans from friends or wrapping your linen shirts tightly around you as the sun dips below the horizon; it's time to add a light jacket to your summer wardrobe line-up, and I've tracked down the best around.
Already this summer, we've seen scorching days followed by torrential rains, and if you've discovered that your winter coat is far too heavy for the milder temperatures, then you'll definitely want to read on. Whether it's a cooler moment or simply evening when the sun has gone in, I've taken the time to track down the best light jackets that will see you through those chillier summer days, and can be reworn throughout autumn and spring too.
Finding a jacket that can work alongside our trusted summer linens and floaty warm-weather dresses can be a hard feat, but I've found 6 jackets that are both timeless and elegant enough to rise to the occasion. Whilst the jackets below are all different in style and fabric, all are tied by their timeless appeal, lightweight feel and versatility in our wardrobes, ensuring that this isn't just a seasonal purchase, but one that will work hard for years to come. With grey days forecast, let's get straight into it.
Keep scrolling to explore the best light jackets for summer 2025.
The Linen Jacket
Style Notes: Each summer, linen reappears in our wardrobes as the lightweight and breathable fabric for the warmest days. When there's a slight chill in the air or your weather app is predicting high temperatures mixed with rain, a light linen jacket is the ideal style solution.
Shop the best linen jackets for summer:
The Suede Jacket
Style Notes: Texture is a key feature of summer dressing as woven bags, mesh sandals and intricately embroidered dresses return to our everyday. Already, suede has risen in popularity this season, spotted as a key fabric for bags and shoes, and now as a great light jacket option.
Shop the best suede jackets for summer:
Sézane's Will Jacket is a best-selling style for the brand for good reason. Throw it in your summer basket bag just in case.
The Cotton Jacket
Style Notes: If you didn't snap up a cotton jacket in autumn or spring, take this as your sign that they're sticking around. Lightweight, easy to throw into a bag or wear over your shoulders, the cotton jacket has just enough breathability and warmth for those cooler summer days.
Shop the best cotton jackets for summer:
The Denim Jacket
Style Notes: It's true, the denim jacket is a year round staple. Bringing it's innate laid-back feel, the denim jacket is primed to be thrown over a tank top and linen trousers in the summer time, or paired with a floaty summer dress and ballet flats.
Shop the best denim jackets for summer:
The Blazer
Style Notes: If you're looking to bring polish as well as warmth to your summer looks, consider adding a blazer into the mix. Cotton and linen styles are preferred over wool in the summer for their lightweight properties, and you're sure to restyle this throughout the other seasons too.
Shop the best blazers for summer:
I adore the full suit but this will also look great with your white summer dress, light linen trousers and even tailored shorts.
The Trench Coat
Style Notes: If you've ever been caught out in a summer downpour, you'll know that a trench coat should be considered a warm-weather staple. This classic piece is one that transcends moving trends, changing seasons, and is created for those damper days, even in the height of summer.
Shop the best trench coats for summer:
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
