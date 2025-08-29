Ballet Flats Look Downright Dated in the Face of These 7 New Flat-Shoe Trends

I hate to say it, but ballet flats might be losing some steam. Keyword might! While the utterly classic and timeless shoe will always remain just that, they've maintained their status at the default pair of flat shoes all year long and looking ahead at fall 2025, that number-one status appears to be slipping. That's not to say that you should consider them "done", but instead take a look at a number of fresher flat-shoe trends that are already vying to take their place and have a considerable impact on cool fall style.
As for what's coming next, the coolest flats of the moment include preppy boat shoes, sumptuous suede loafers, and luxe-looking calf-hair finishes. Hybrid flats like the viral "sneakerinas" are also creating a considerable amount of buzz at the moment. All in all, there are simply too many fresh and forward flat-shoe styles emerging at the moment to accept plain ballerinas as the default. So ahead, discover which seven flat-shoe trends are set to take their place.
Boat Shoes
Boat shoes are sticking around past the summer and are already proving to be one of the top contenders for fall flats. Right now, suede and leather iterations in deep hues like carob, chestnut, and inky black are lending a sophisticated, even preppy, feel to fall and pre-fall outfits.
BALLY
Pathy Leather Boat Shoes
Madewell
Jamie Boat Shoe
Aritzia x Sperry
Slim Boat Shoes
ZARA
Clogs
I don't make the rules, but clogs are back. No, not the chunky wooden styles but low-profile suede mules that are made for minimalists. The Row's Hugo Mules are, of course, the goal but with celeb-approved alts like the UGG Elea Slippers—just $125—it's a trend everyone will be getting in on.
The Row
Hugo Suede Mules
UGG
Elea Suede Slipper
A.Emery
Louis Suede Clogs
Jeffrey Campbell
Content Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clogs
The Chloé effect is at it again. After showing a pair of flats with ballerina-like lace-up ties on its runway, the silhouette began to quietly seep into the market and is now one of the prettiest flat shoes on deck for fall.
Chloe
Ghilies Flat
GANNI
Lace-Up Embellished Recycled Leather Ballet Flats
ZARA
Leather Topstitched Ballet Flats
J.Crew
Andi Lace-Up Ballet Flats in Leather
Steve Madden
Pointe Ballet Flat
Suede Loafers
The only thing that could look moreexpensive than a great pair of loafers? A great pair of suede loafers. Like everything else this season, loafers are also getting the suede treatment and the finish gives the already-polished shoes an even more luxurious look and feel. Bonus: no break-in period here.
ZARA
Stitched Split Suede Loafers
G.H.BASS
Whitney Genuine Calf Hair Penny Loafer
Tony Bianco
Zoe Loafer
Vince
Nora Loafer
H&M
Loafers
Pony Hair Finishes
Calf-hair finishes remain big, and if you're in the market for a pair of classic ballet flats, you may want to consider the exotic finish to take the timeless shoes up ten notches.
It's the year of the hybrid sneaker. "Sneakerinas" are everywhere we look, blending the comfort and practicality of sporty sneakers with the sweetness of ballet flats.
St. Agni
Ballet Sneaker
ZARA
Satin Effect Stitched Ballet Flats
VIVAIA
Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina
Steve Madden
Scooter Sneaker
Derby Shoes
If you want to know which shoes the most forward dressers will be wearing before anyone else, look no further than the slim derby shoes that popped up on the Celine Spring 2026 runway. Blending the sophistication of oxfords with the ease of ballerinas, these are set to become the next major flat-shoe category. Mark my words.