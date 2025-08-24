Gen Z Think Leggings Are Over—Here's What They're Wearing Instead

I have it on good authority: Gen Z are officially over leggings. This probably won’t shock you. After all, the generation has built much of its fashion identity around a love of slouchy, Y2K-inflected silhouettes—most notably, wide-leg jeans and roomy trousers. Against that backdrop, the once-ubiquitous second-skin legging feels like an outlier.
But here’s the thing: leggings have always filled a crucial slot in the wardrobe—a comfort-first, throw-on-and-go option. So, what’s stepping into their place? Journalist and Substack writer Casey Lewis has been tracking the shifts, spotlighting the trouser trends currently owning that sacred space.
So, what are they wearing instead? From dance-inspired swish to deliberately slouchy staples, here are the new go-to’s Gen Z are reaching for.
4 Anti-Leggings Trousers Gen Z Are Buying Instead
1. Loose, Dance-Style Trousers
Style Notes: Once, an entire drawer might have been reserved solely for leggings. Today, it’s being overtaken by swishy, voluminous trousers with a distinctly ’90s dance-class vibe. Equal parts retro and easygoing, the silhouette has fast become a Gen Z staple. Pair them with baby tees and fitted tanks for a nostalgic throwback, or with a sporty jacket for a modern, athletic edge. Either way, they’ve become the uniform of off-duty 2025.
Shop Dance Trousers:
H&M
Parachute Trousers
Style with ballet flats or pair with a chunky trainer.
Collusion
Elastic Waist Woven Beach Trouser
Shop these while they're on sale.
Anthropologie
Daily Practice Base Jump Parachute Trousers
These also come in black.
2. Uncuffed Sweatpants
Style Notes: Say goodbye to cuffed joggers—Gen Z are all about the looser, drapier “uncuffed” trackpant. It’s easy to see why: the relaxed cut is infinitely more comfortable, and they double as a chic stand-in for jeans when running errands. Worn low-slung with a fitted tank or tee, these track pants read effortless and cool—without the annoyance of cuffs creeping up the calves.
Shop Uncuffed Sweatpants:
H&M
Sweatpants
These cosy sweats also come in eight other shades.
Adidas
+ Wales Bonner Two-Tone Jersey-Trimmed Recycled Piqué Track Pants
Fashion people can't get enough of Adidas X Wales Bonner.
Skims
Cotton Fleece Classic Straight Leg Pant
These come in sizes XXS—4X.
3. Faded Black Jeans
Style Notes: Blue denim still has its place, but black jeans have seen a major surge in popularity this season. The appeal lies in their grungier, undone vibe—perfectly in line with Gen Z’s taste. Rather than a polished, inky black, the preference is for washed, lived-in shades that hover just shy of grey. They bring an edge to even the simplest outfits and slot seamlessly into the “casual but intentional” look dominating right now
Shop Faded Black Jeans:
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans
I own a pair of these myself, and they're some of my most worn jeans.
Mother
The Hustler Roller Sneak - Not Today Satan
I always come back to Mother for their chic range of denim.
Topshop
Mid Rise Loose Fit Straight Jean
Style with a fresh white tee or wear with a cosy knit.
4. Long Shorts
Style Notes: Sorry, Daisy Dukes. Gen Z’s short of choice barely qualifies as a short at all. Hems are dropping lower and longer, blurring the line between shorts and trousers. Think knee-grazing, loose-fitting silhouettes that give outfits a slouchy, androgynous twist. A quick scroll through the Instagram feeds of anyone born post-’96 proves it: the era of the micro-short is over.
Shop Long Shorts:
Free People
Coastal Charm Shorts
The long shorts trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Free People
We the Free Extreme Measures Barrel Shorts
Style with trainers for a comfortable, daily look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.