Stylish People in London and New York Agree—This Is the Chicest Way to Wear Capri Pants
No trend has been quite as prevalent this summer as capri pants. After seasons of wide-leg trousers reigning supreme, this shift to an ultra-cropped, extremely fitted silhouette feels understandably significant. Classic style has been proving more and more popular as the season progresses, and capri pants are directly correlated to this aesthetic. With an air of glamour to them coupled with their undeniable simplicity, they loan themselves perfectly to this way of dressing.
While I have seen fashion people entertain capri pants in different colours and prints (more often than not, gingham checks), black capri pants are the most sought-after by a mile. I initially thought they'd be tricky to style—and I appreciate that some may still approach capris with trepidation—but if you reframe them and instead liken them to a cropped legging, something they bear a striking resemblance to, then I think you'll find them much less daunting to wear. However, if you are looking for a foolproof way to style the capri pants trend, stylish women from London, Paris, Oslo and New York have found the easiest and chicest way to wear them.
Sticking to a palette of all-black is an surefire way to ensure your capri pants outfit looks elegant and elevated. So much so, I see this look being worn by someone new almost every single day on social media. Utilising what many of us would call "wardrobe staples", these easy--to-re-create, all-black outfits feel on-trend thanks to the addition of capris but also entirely timeless thanks to their anti-trend colour.
Below, I've rounded up my favourite black capri pants outfits to showcase how reliable this formula is.
6 CHIC BLACK CAPRI PANTS OUTFITS FASHION PEOPLE ARE WEARING RIGHT NOW
1. BLAZER + CAPRI PANTS + MESH FLATS
Style Notes: A quick way to smarten up any capri-pants outfit is with a blazer. Pair with a trending shoe—in this instance, a mesh flat—to keep the look in current-feeling territory.
SHOP THE LOOK:
2. BOAT-NECK TOP + CAPRI PANTS + SHOULDER BAG
Style Notes: Boat-neck tops and dresses fall under the classic category, just as capri pants do. Wear them both together for a look that exudes elegance. A chic quilted bag won't hurt, either.
SHOP THE LOOK:
3. LEATHER JACKET + CAPRI PANTS + BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: Give a pair of capri pants a lowkey spin by switching out a more formal-looking jacket in favour of a leather jacket. Stick to flats and you've got a look that you can rely on for a multitude of occasions.
SHOP THE LOOK:
4. HIGH-NECK TOP + CAPRI PANTS + HEELED FLIP FLOPS
Style Notes: Similar to the boat-neck top look we've already analysed, this ensemble—featuring a high-neck top and heeled flip flops (another major trend this year), it goes to show how a simple switch of a shoe can completely alter the chemistry of an outfit.
SHOP THE LOOK:
5. JUMPER + CAPRI PANTS + SLINGBACKS
Style Notes: An outfit you can carry with you well into autumn, a black jumper, capris, and slingback heels is a three-part outfit you can wear to both work and on a night out.
SHOP THE LOOK:
6. HOURGLASS BLAZER + CAPRI PANTS + SHOULDER BAG
Style Notes: This might be another chic blazer outfit but it feels entirely different to the one we've already covered thanks to this look's fitted blazer, heeled mules and shoulder bag.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.