Stylish People in London and New York Agree—This Is the Chicest Way to Wear Capri Pants

No trend has been quite as prevalent this summer as capri pants. After seasons of wide-leg trousers reigning supreme, this shift to an ultra-cropped, extremely fitted silhouette feels understandably significant. Classic style has been proving more and more popular as the season progresses, and capri pants are directly correlated to this aesthetic. With an air of glamour to them coupled with their undeniable simplicity, they loan themselves perfectly to this way of dressing.

While I have seen fashion people entertain capri pants in different colours and prints (more often than not, gingham checks), black capri pants are the most sought-after by a mile. I initially thought they'd be tricky to style—and I appreciate that some may still approach capris with trepidation—but if you reframe them and instead liken them to a cropped legging, something they bear a striking resemblance to, then I think you'll find them much less daunting to wear. However, if you are looking for a foolproof way to style the capri pants trend, stylish women from London, Paris, Oslo and New York have found the easiest and chicest way to wear them.

Sticking to a palette of all-black is an surefire way to ensure your capri pants outfit looks elegant and elevated. So much so, I see this look being worn by someone new almost every single day on social media. Utilising what many of us would call "wardrobe staples", these easy--to-re-create, all-black outfits feel on-trend thanks to the addition of capris but also entirely timeless thanks to their anti-trend colour.

Below, I've rounded up my favourite black capri pants outfits to showcase how reliable this formula is.

6 CHIC BLACK CAPRI PANTS OUTFITS FASHION PEOPLE ARE WEARING RIGHT NOW

1. BLAZER + CAPRI PANTS + MESH FLATS

Style Notes: A quick way to smarten up any capri-pants outfit is with a blazer. Pair with a trending shoe—in this instance, a mesh flat—to keep the look in current-feeling territory.

& Other Stories Capri Leggings £32 SHOP NOW

STUART WEITZMAN Arabella Buckled Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Flats £350 SHOP NOW

2. BOAT-NECK TOP + CAPRI PANTS + SHOULDER BAG

Style Notes: Boat-neck tops and dresses fall under the classic category, just as capri pants do. Wear them both together for a look that exudes elegance. A chic quilted bag won't hurt, either.

Weekday Annie Boatneck Top £16 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Quilted Chain Strap Cross Body Shoulder Bag £40 SHOP NOW

MANGO Capri Leggings £23 SHOP NOW

3. LEATHER JACKET + CAPRI PANTS + BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: Give a pair of capri pants a lowkey spin by switching out a more formal-looking jacket in favour of a leather jacket. Stick to flats and you've got a look that you can rely on for a multitude of occasions.

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW

ZARA Capris with Snap Buttons £36 SHOP NOW

Arket Leather Ballet Flats - Black - Arket Gb £149 SHOP NOW

4. HIGH-NECK TOP + CAPRI PANTS + HEELED FLIP FLOPS

Style Notes: Similar to the boat-neck top look we've already analysed, this ensemble—featuring a high-neck top and heeled flip flops (another major trend this year), it goes to show how a simple switch of a shoe can completely alter the chemistry of an outfit.

COS High-Neck Sleeveless Tank Top £35 SHOP NOW

Next Black Signature Leather Toe Post Heeled Mules £46 SHOP NOW

Monki Slitted Capri Trousers £23 SHOP NOW

5. JUMPER + CAPRI PANTS + SLINGBACKS

Style Notes: An outfit you can carry with you well into autumn, a black jumper, capris, and slingback heels is a three-part outfit you can wear to both work and on a night out.

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £45 SHOP NOW

Reformation Posie Pedal Pusher Pant £128 SHOP NOW

Prada Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps £890 SHOP NOW

6. HOURGLASS BLAZER + CAPRI PANTS + SHOULDER BAG

Style Notes: This might be another chic blazer outfit but it feels entirely different to the one we've already covered thanks to this look's fitted blazer, heeled mules and shoulder bag.

GANNI Black Fitted Drapey Melange Blazer £295 SHOP NOW

DEMELLIER Tokyo Leather Shoulder Bag £345 SHOP NOW