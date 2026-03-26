Suddenly, Everyone's Wearing Track Shorts—6 Tops That Will Make Them Look Fashion-Forward This Spring

In a 2000 episode ofSex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw dashed around the Upper East Side in a white puff-sleeve blouse and black athletic shorts. At the time, it was an unconventional fashion choice—now, it's clear that Carrie was ahead of the curve. The fictional character has long served as a blueprint for the fashion pack, which has since given sporty track shorts its seal of approval. While the athletic staple might feel intimidating to style beyond the gym, it all hinges on picking a foolproof top.
You can, of course, follow Carrie's lead and pair yours with a pretty puff-sleeve blouse—extra credit if you add leather heels. For a more polished take, reach for a poplin button-up. Toss on a few statement necklaces, and you've got a look that's both chic and casual. Or try taking a page out of Zoë Kravitz's book and style yours with a graphic tee—just as she did with her teeny-tiny black gym shorts last summer.
For more tops to wear with your sporty shorts, scroll onward.
Poplin Button-Up
Sporty shorts and a poplin button-up might not seem like the best pairing, but as proven above, the combination is surprisingly chic. If you’re opting for a bright bottom, ground the look with a soft blue or crisp white top. Ballet flats add a refined finish.
Shop Poplin Button-Ups
Comme Si
La Shirt Classica
Gap
Organic Cotton Poplin Big Shirt
Alex Mill
Jo Shirt In Cotton Poplin
Aritzia
Reminisce Relaxed Poplin Shirt
Quince
100% Organic Cotton Poplin Long Sleeve Shirt
Graphic Tee
Yes, you can style your athletic shorts with an equally casual top, like a graphic tee. The trick is opting for a more fitted silhouette tucked into the waistband. On the accessories front, dress up the look with leather heels à la Carrie Bradshaw and a coordinating bag.
Shop Graphic Tees
Kule
The Modern No Pictures
Anthropologie
The Cory Short-Sleeve Boxy Tee by Maeve
Clare V.
Original Tee
Staud
Crew Neck T Shirt
Shopbop
Unfortunate Portrait Rebuild La Women's Boyfriend Tee
Statement Sweater
Though you can likely break out your sporty shorts in early spring, we suggest pairing the leg-baring style with a lightweight sweater. And not just any knit—a statement pullover acts as the perfect foil to your workout shorts. It may be too bold for minimalists, but maximalists are sure to be all in on the outfit formula.