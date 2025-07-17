Yeah, You *Have* Been Wearing Athletic Shorts With the Wrong Shoes This Whole Time

In case you haven't noticed, everyone is wearing athletic shorts right now, from tiny Miu Miu–inspired briefs to slightly less tiny soccer shorts. Sorry to your jorts collection, but they can't compete with this buzzy summer trend, especially now that both Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber have hopped on board. There's just one thing you need to know before you toss out all your other leg-baring bottoms and stock up on ones designed for gym class: sneakers aren't the shoes to wear with them. I know they sound like the correct choice, but after studying both Kravitz and Bieber's athletic-shorts outfits, I can say with 100% certainty that the right shoes to wear are open-toe mules and open-toe mules only.
Bieber wore the combo a long time ago, actually, but when I saw Kravitz's outfit from mid-July, I instantly recalled seeing the Rhode founder wearing a similar look on her Instagram. She posted the photo of herself wearing a red-and-gold jersey with the number 8 on it, matching red athletic shorts, and a pair of black heeled open-toe mules way back in August of 2023, in a photo dump. Obviously, I saved it immediately.
On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent bag; Manolo Blahnik Jada Heeled Sandals ($825); N21 shorts; Jessica McCormack jewelry
Almost two years later, the athletic shorts and mules look is still clearly going strong, with Kravitz donning the combo in the form of a pair of black-and-white bottoms, a vintage Black History Month T-shirt, Manolo Blahnik open-toe mules, and Saint Laurent's Baby Icare Hobo handbag. The look, which was coincidentally styled by Bieber's stylist Dani Michelle, was perfection, as are all of Kravitz's street-style ensembles.
To re-create these looks at home this summer, keep scrolling. I've rounded up plenty of athletic shorts and mules for you to shop.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.