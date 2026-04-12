6 Shirt Trends All the Chic Girls Are Wearing With Baggy Jeans

If there's one bottoms trend that will never get old, it's baggy jeans. I've had the same pair of baggy jeans for years, and I always bring them out for the warm seasons. Baggy jeans just have the essence of cool, chic, and fun, which are the exact words I want used when someone describes the way I dress for spring and summer. How am I doing that with a pair of baggy jeans? I'm dressing them up in new, chic ways with the best shirt trends to wear with baggy jeans. When I get dressed, my bottoms tend to be the focal point of an outfit, but now I'm switching things up.
I've been on the hunt for the best shirt trends to wear with baggy jeans, and lucky for me, I've struck fashion gold. Chic dressers on Instagram have paved the way to my new and improved outfits. These looks feature classic tops like polo shirts to innovative and fun trends like shirred tops. Whatever your aesthetic goals may be for the warm weather, keep scrolling for outfit inspiration, discover the best shirt trends to style with baggy jeans, and shop each look.
Polo Shirts
Polo shirts gained popularity again last year, thanks to Miu Miu's previous preppy-forward runway collection. Now, it seems fashion people are not nearly done with styling this preppy shirt trend, and I'm glad about it. I've been sporting polo tops since the weather got warmer, and I want mine to look less dated. What better way to make them look modern and fun than with a pair of baggy jeans? I find that polo shirts and baggy jeans are reminiscent of 90s outfit trends. In 2026, this outfit trend is getting a major refresh. Style your polo shirt with a pair of boots and baggy jeans for an everyday look. For a night outfit, trade those boots for pointed-toe, slingback heels, and put a leather mini bag over your shoulder to complete your look.
Shop Polo Shirts
MANGO
Stripe Scallop Collar Polo
Reformation
Bentley Cotton Polo Sweater
COS
Knitted Linen-Merino Polo Shirt
DL1961
May Polo Shirt
H&M
Ribbed Polo Shirt
Baby Tees
Baby tees will never get old in my book. This trend looks best with baggy jeans, to me. This outfit is the ultimate, laid-back, cool girl outfit. It's effortless, chic, and only a little intentional, very model-off-duty. I always want t o give off that vibe, in particular. This outfit below shows just how cool you can look in such simple pieces. Since the base of your outfit is pretty simple, accessorize with a satin scarf or bandana, a pair of pointed-toe shoes, and a shoulder bag, like this outfit below. It gives a very chic 90s vibe. If you want to dress it up more, just add a leather moto or cinch-waist jacket.
Shop Baby Tees
LESET
Nando Slim Fit Tee
Madewell
The '90s Crewneck Tee in Compact Cotton
ZARA
Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Aritzia
Homestretch Rib Tune Waist T-Shirt
Gap
Waffle Baby T-Shirt
Prairie Blouses
I'm not much of a boho chic dresser, but prairie tops are changing my mind. I don't think I'll ever go full coquette with my aesthetic, but this shirt trend is opening my mind to new fashion possibilities. They are especially stylish with a pair of baggy jeans. I love the contrast between such a delicate top and bottoms that are so casual. For a daytime outfit, I recommend styling your prairie top like the look below, with baggy jeans, pointed-toe shoes, and a large leather tote bag. For a night out, trade that big bag for a small shoulder bag and add a light funnel-neck jacket, if the weather permits.