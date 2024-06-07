Introducing Carrie Bradshaw's Eclectic Capsule Wardrobe—7 Things She'd Call Essential for 2024
Carrie Bradshaw is under fire right now on the internet. No one will ever complain about her sense of style, so that's not what the fuss is about. People are collectively taking a look at the way she handled her relationships on the show and questioning Carrie's motives. Was she drowning too much in her closet of incredible clothes to notice that a lot of the faults in her love life came from her own decisions? Victim mentality aside, we are never tuning in to Sex and the City for relationship advice—we're here for a good look at the clothes.
Since the show became streamable on Netflix, we've taken glimpses at Carrie in every season, and we've started to think more and more about what she'd wear in 2024. We've concluded that it would be almost the same exact thing. We've rounded up the statement pieces that the chaotic Carrie would scrummage together and call a capsule wardrobe. Of course, Who What Wear editors are already wearing what Carrie would want us to, so the styling inspo is coming from us as well. Enjoy.
1. Full Skirt
How a Who What Wear editor styles it:
A ballerina-inspired skirt that could have its own zip code is simply a staple in Carrie's closet. Whether you see her style it with a simple top or something just as bold, she let's this item introduce her in style. We're still having fun with this one in 2024—that's for sure.
2. Capris
How a Who What Wear editor styles it:
Like it or not, capris are back with a vengeance for summer 2024. We've already seen them everywhere in New York City, and there's no sign of this trend slowing down. Carrie would certainly approve.
3. Statement Belt
How a Who What Wear editor styles it:
A good dress looks even better with a big and bold belt. The ideal situation is that the belt serves absolutely no purpose but to make a statement.
4. Texture
How a Who What Wear editor styles it:
If you're looking for something new to switch up your dress collection, you'll thoroughly enjoy the textured pieces we've shopped out below. They're quite fun to look at.
5. Clashing Prints
How a Who What Wear editor styles it:
If you're familiar with Carrie Bradshaw's style, you know that it's a place where you should always expect the unexpected, especially when it comes to prints. Patricia Field had a way of finding items you wouldn't expect to go together and joining them in unison. This is a fun one to try at home if you'd like for your existing wardrobe to do more for you.
6. Briefcase
How a Who What Wear editor styles it:
Structured bags are no stranger to Carrie's style. Whenever she was trying to channel her inner working girl, she'd be sure to pull one out. Paired with a fun and flirty skirt, a briefcase is never something you have to take so seriously.
7. Tailored Vest
How a Who What Wear editor styles it:
If you're a minimalist and this entire article terrified you, we're going to end on a note that every fashion person should agree with. A tailored vest is essential to even someone as eclectic and vibrant as Carrie Bradshaw. Keep it simple, or style it with a clashing top—the opportunities are endless.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.