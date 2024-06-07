Introducing Carrie Bradshaw's Eclectic Capsule Wardrobe—7 Things She'd Call Essential for 2024

Carrie Bradshaw is under fire right now on the internet. No one will ever complain about her sense of style, so that's not what the fuss is about. People are collectively taking a look at the way she handled her relationships on the show and questioning Carrie's motives. Was she drowning too much in her closet of incredible clothes to notice that a lot of the faults in her love life came from her own decisions? Victim mentality aside, we are never tuning in to Sex and the City for relationship advice—we're here for a good look at the clothes.

Since the show became streamable on Netflix, we've taken glimpses at Carrie in every season, and we've started to think more and more about what she'd wear in 2024. We've concluded that it would be almost the same exact thing. We've rounded up the statement pieces that the chaotic Carrie would scrummage together and call a capsule wardrobe. Of course, Who What Wear editors are already wearing what Carrie would want us to, so the styling inspo is coming from us as well. Enjoy.

1. Full Skirt

Carrie Bradshaw in a full skirt walking down stairs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How a Who What Wear editor styles it:

Lauren Eggertsen taking a mirror selfie in a full skirt.

(Image credit: @laurenegg)

A ballerina-inspired skirt that could have its own zip code is simply a staple in Carrie's closet. Whether you see her style it with a simple top or something just as bold, she let's this item introduce her in style. We're still having fun with this one in 2024—that's for sure.

tulle skirt
Reformation
Prisca Skirt

The Bubbly Faille High Waisted Midi Full Circle Skirt
Mac Duggal
Bubbly Faille High Waisted Midi Full Circle Skirt

Emilia Full Skirt
Free People
Emilia Full Skirt

Cassandra Two Piece
Reformation
Cassandra Two Piece

2. Capris

Carrie Bradshaw in capris, heels, and a headscarf.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How a Who What Wear editor styles it:

Anna LaPlaca wearing capris in NYC.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Like it or not, capris are back with a vengeance for summer 2024. We've already seen them everywhere in New York City, and there's no sign of this trend slowing down. Carrie would certainly approve.

The '90s Capri Jean in Alexdon Wash
Madewell
The '90s Capri Jean

Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri - Black
Alo
Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri

Emma Capri - Willa — Willa / Xxs
Miaou
Emma Capri

We the Free Jam Session Relaxed Capri Jeans
Free People
Jam Session Relaxed Capri Jeans

3. Statement Belt

Carrie Bradshaw running.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How a Who What Wear editor styles it:

Sierra Mayhew in a statement belt in the elevator.

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

A good dress looks even better with a big and bold belt. The ideal situation is that the belt serves absolutely no purpose but to make a statement.

Leather Floral Buckle Belt
Cynthia Rowley
Leather Floral Buckle Belt

CinturÓn
Shashi
Cinturon

belt with gold hardware
Sézane
Sandy Belt

Hand Leather Belt
Khaite
Hand Leather Belt

4. Texture

Carrie Bradshaw walking down stairs in textured dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How a Who What Wear editor styles it:

Eliza Huber on a balcony in a textured dress.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

If you're looking for something new to switch up your dress collection, you'll thoroughly enjoy the textured pieces we've shopped out below. They're quite fun to look at.

Asymmetric Draped Silk Minidress
Tory Burch
Asymmetric Draped Silk Minidress

Smocked Tank Dress
COS
Smocked Tank Dress

Textured Dress
Zara
Fringed Midi Dress

Eri + Ali Textured Puff-Sleeve Top
Eri + Ali
Textured Puff-Sleeve Top

5. Clashing Prints

Carrie Bradshaw holding a grocery bag wearing clashing prints.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How a Who What Wear editor styles it:

Ana Escalante in printed skirt crossing the street.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're familiar with Carrie Bradshaw's style, you know that it's a place where you should always expect the unexpected, especially when it comes to prints. Patricia Field had a way of finding items you wouldn't expect to go together and joining them in unison. This is a fun one to try at home if you'd like for your existing wardrobe to do more for you.

Nori Linen Top - Banchetto
Peppermayo
Nori Linen Top

printed skirt
Zara
Printed Cape Skirt

Fargo Pants
Miaou
Fargo Pants

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Sailor Stripe
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Sailor Stripe

6. Briefcase

Carrie Bradshaw running with a briefcase.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How a Who What Wear editor styles it:

Eliza Huber standing with a briefcase.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Structured bags are no stranger to Carrie's style. Whenever she was trying to channel her inner working girl, she'd be sure to pull one out. Paired with a fun and flirty skirt, a briefcase is never something you have to take so seriously.

Medium Re-Edition 1995 Leather Handbag
Prada
Medium Re-Edition 1995 Leather Handbag

Margaux wide briefcase bag
The Row
Margaux Bag

Oversized Patrizia Bowling Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bowling Bag

7. Tailored Vest

Carrie Bradshaw in a tailored vest.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How a Who What Wear editor styles it:

ChiChi Offor in a vest in New York City.

(Image credit: @thechichio)

If you're a minimalist and this entire article terrified you, we're going to end on a note that every fashion person should agree with. A tailored vest is essential to even someone as eclectic and vibrant as Carrie Bradshaw. Keep it simple, or style it with a clashing top—the opportunities are endless.

Oakley Vest
Reformation
Oakley Vest

Millie Vest
Free People
Millie Vest

Contrast Vest in Textured Linen Blend
J.Crew
Contrast Vest in Textured Linen Blend

Simple Vest
Norma Kamali
Simple Vest

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

