Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Next It Girl Bag That On-the-Go Fashion People Will Be Buying in 2026

Throughout much of 2025, we've been predicting which trends and items will dominate in 2026. Now that the new year is less than a month away, it's clear what insiders will be coveting. When it comes to designer bags, one style is set to be the must-have It bag: The Row's Park Tote Three Bag, which Kendall Jenner has just endorsed.
This week, Jenner took to Instagram to share a series of photos, all featuring a recent workout outfit. The look included a brown sports bra and matching capri leggings from ALO, paired with a paisley-printed scarf in warm autumn hues and her go-to The Row Stella flats. In true Jenner fashion, her outfit wouldn't be complete without a The Row bag. For the occasion, she carried The Row's Park Tote Three bag in the sold-out dark olive colorway.
When it comes to setting trends, Jenner is one of the most influential fashion girls, especially when she's wearing a The Row bag. For example, this past year she's invested in The Row Marlo, Henri, Margaux, Nan, Lilou, Bourse, and Terrasse bags, which she wore and sold out within weeks. It's safe to say the Park Tote Three is next.
This handbag has a minimal yet classic, functional tote shape with dual top handles and a detachable zippered pouch. The pebbled leather material is supple and flexible, giving it a naturally worn-in look, whether it gets tossed around a lot or is carefully cared for. With its spacious carry-all design, it's the type of bag that can fit a laptop and a change of clothes for the fashion girls going from the office to Pilates or a handful of snacks and toys for the mom on the go. TLDR: The Row Park Tote Three is the kind of bag that combines elegance and effortlessness perfectly.
Keep scrolling to see how Jenner styled 2026's It bag. Plus, shop The Row bag and more chic designer tote bags yourself.
