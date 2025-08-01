Move Over Baseball Hats—This Accessory Trend Makes Basics Look Much More Elegant

I’ll be the first to say it, I love a basic outfit. Plain, simple, and sleek are always top of mind when I’m getting dressed for the day. However, I’m feeling bored with my basic outfits lately and have been ruminating about ways to make them look more elegant. Well, I clocked Rihanna's recent outfit in Beverly Hills, and it instantly clicked: Wear a silk scarf like you would, say, a baseball hat.

It’s established that Rih is one of the most stylish moms in the fashion sphere, and the laid-back outfit she was just photographed wearing in Beverly Hills is proof. She wore a plain white button-down shirt and dark-wash cuffed jeans, croc-print heeled flip flops from Amina Muaddi, and a silk monogrammed scarf by Valentino tied around her head. (Other accessories, such as her sunglasses and ever-cascading layered necklaces, also dressed up her outfit.)

For context, the silk head scarf trend rose to popularity at the tail-end of last summer, with celebrities like Hailey Bieber endorsing it. Another popular silk scarf styling trend this summer has been to wear around the waist, which has been sported plenty of times as of late by celebrities like Lola Tung. Either way, it’s safe to say that the silk scarf trend isn’t going anywhere, and wearing one on your head makes any basic outfit look significantly more elegant.

If you’re looking for ways to dress up your plain outfits, keep scrolling to shop a myriad of stunning silk scarves.

Rihanna wearing a silk scarf, black sunglasses, a white button down, blue jeans, and gold and pearl jewelry

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Rihanna: Valentino Toute La V Silk Scarf ($650) and sunglasses; Amina Muaddi Juliette 45 Thong Sandals ($830)

Get the Look

Valentino Garavani, Toute La V Silk Scarf
Valentino Garavani
Toute La V Silk Scarf

Basic Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Basic Poplin Shirt

Sanja Cuffed Straight Leg Jeans
Noisy May
Sanja Cuffed Straight Leg Jeans

Juliette 45 Leather Thong Sandals
Amina Muaddi
Juliette 45 Leather Thong Sandals

Shop More Silk Scarves

Hand-Dyed Oversized Silk Bandana
Madewell
Hand-Dyed Oversized Silk Bandana

Landscape Print Square Silk Scarf
Ralph Lauren
Landscape Print Square Silk Scarf

Oversized Silk Bandana
J.Crew
Oversized Silk Bandana

Animal Print Viscose Scarf
ZARA
Animal Print Viscose Scarf

Plage Scarf
BEMBIEN
Plage Scarf

Printed Silk Scarf
H&M
Printed Silk Scarf

Horse & Carriage Print Silk Square Scarf
COACH
Horse & Carriage Print Silk Square Scarf

Green floral silk scarf
SHEIN
Natural Silk Neckerchief Headscarf

Abstract Scarf
8 Other Reasons
Abstract Scarf

Double Sided Silk Scarf of Flowers Daydreams
Jessie Zhao New York
Double Sided Silk Scarf of Flowers Daydreams

Saint Laurent, Scarf

Saint Laurent
Scarf

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

