The Preppy Summer Shirt Trend Cool Dressers Are Wearing With Baggy Pants
Summer is all about finding easy clothing pieces that you can throw on and not overthink. It’s also about experimenting with your clothes. Mixing aesthetics is one of my favorite ways to express my style. Rihanna is someone I look to for style inspiration because she never shies away from making an outfit interesting by mixing aesthetics, and she just stepped out in a look that could be considered preppy yet cool.
Ever since the Miu Miu S/S 24 runway collection was unveiled, preppy polo shirts have been everywhere. They went from being "dated" to trendy in a matter of weeks, and they continue to grow in popularity. One celeb who's clearly a fan of the preppy shirt is Rihanna, who just stepped out in a polo shirt with a pair of baggy cargo pants. The combination was unexpected, and it was the juxtaposition of aesthetics that made it cool. As she often does, she paired unlikely pieces together seamlessly, and this is the exact type of outfit I want to wear for the remainder of summer. If you do too, keep scrolling to see Rihanna's look and shop polo shirts and baggy pants to wear with them.
On Rihanna: Alexander Wang Shruken Polo ($275) and Turned Down Cargo Pants ($650)
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.
