Hailey Bieber Wore Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Elegant Accessory From the 1950s
Hailey Bieber's pregnancy style thus far has been nothing short of impeccable. I have no notes for her or her stylist, Dani Michelle, and I almost always have at least some sort of opinionated take on celebrity style. In the case of her looks, since it was announced that she and Justin Bieber were expecting their first child back in May, my only take is that she's setting the bar high for maternity fashion moving forward—sky high.
Case in point? The photos Bieber posted over the weekend of her recent pregnancy shoot, where she wore a butter-yellow strapless gown and white sunglasses from the fall 2024 Jacquemus collection, as well as Saint Laurent cuff bracelets and Méga earrings. But her tiered, sheer frock wasn't what I zeroed in on first, despite its definite wow factor. Instead, the most note-worthy detail of her outfit was the matching yellow headscarf she wore wrapped around her head like my day-one style icon Audrey Hepburn frequently did in the 1950s and '60s.
It's no secret that Hepburn's style was the epitome of glamour and elegance throughout her life in the spotlight, whether she was on set for iconic fashion films like Breakfast at Tiffany's and Roman Holiday or at an award show wearing custom Hubert de Givenchy, who regularly referred to the actress as his muse. And tying a silk or wool scarf around her head and underneath her chin was a signature of Hepburn's. She even wore one to her second wedding to Andrea Dotti in Switzerland in 1969.
Though Bieber and Hepburn's takes on the scarf trend differ significantly (you'd be hard-pressed to find photos of the latter wearing a sheer gown), the result remains the same: A look of complete and total elegance. Scroll down to see how Bieber wore Hepburn's favorite accessory for her pregnancy shoot and shop her look.
On Hailey Bieber: Jacquemus Vela Long Sheer Strapless Dress ($1730), scarf, and sunglasses; Méga Large Waterfall Earrings ($195); custom Alex Moss necklace; Saint Laurent bracelets
Shop silk headscarves:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
