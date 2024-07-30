Hailey Bieber Wore Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Elegant Accessory From the 1950s

Hailey Bieber's pregnancy style thus far has been nothing short of impeccable. I have no notes for her or her stylist, Dani Michelle, and I almost always have at least some sort of opinionated take on celebrity style. In the case of her looks, since it was announced that she and Justin Bieber were expecting their first child back in May, my only take is that she's setting the bar high for maternity fashion moving forward—sky high.

Case in point? The photos Bieber posted over the weekend of her recent pregnancy shoot, where she wore a butter-yellow strapless gown and white sunglasses from the fall 2024 Jacquemus collection, as well as Saint Laurent cuff bracelets and Méga earrings. But her tiered, sheer frock wasn't what I zeroed in on first, despite its definite wow factor. Instead, the most note-worthy detail of her outfit was the matching yellow headscarf she wore wrapped around her head like my day-one style icon Audrey Hepburn frequently did in the 1950s and '60s.

British actress Audrey Hepburn (C) and her husband US actor and director Mel Ferrer (3rd L) arrive at Orly airport for a stopover in France in Avril 1962.

(Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Actress Audrey Hepburn (1929–1993) sitting on a crate near the Eiffel Tower in Paris during the filming of Funny Face in 1956. Co-star Fred Astaire (1899–1987) is behind her.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)

It's no secret that Hepburn's style was the epitome of glamour and elegance throughout her life in the spotlight, whether she was on set for iconic fashion films like Breakfast at Tiffany's and Roman Holiday or at an award show wearing custom Hubert de Givenchy, who regularly referred to the actress as his muse. And tying a silk or wool scarf around her head and underneath her chin was a signature of Hepburn's. She even wore one to her second wedding to Andrea Dotti in Switzerland in 1969.

Though Bieber and Hepburn's takes on the scarf trend differ significantly (you'd be hard-pressed to find photos of the latter wearing a sheer gown), the result remains the same: A look of complete and total elegance. Scroll down to see how Bieber wore Hepburn's favorite accessory for her pregnancy shoot and shop her look.

A soft yellow headscarf and white sunglasses.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber wearing a soft yellow headscarf, strapless Jacquemus dress, and B necklace.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

On Hailey Bieber: Jacquemus Vela Long Sheer Strapless Dress ($1730), scarf, and sunglasses; Méga Large Waterfall Earrings ($195); custom Alex Moss necklace; Saint Laurent bracelets

