'00s Handbag Trends Were Elite—5 Chic Styles I'm Suddenly Seeing Everywhere Again
Sarah Jessica Parker backed the bucket bag, Naomi Campbell loved an animal-print shoulder bag and Jennifer Aniston went for satin. Yes, that's right, we're talking about the '00s bags that were huge then and are making a comeback in 2025.
There’s no denying Y2K fashion is back in full force—you only have to look at the return of capri pants and stacked bangles—and it’s bringing back some of the bags a lot of us (myself included) used to carry in the early 2000s, too. And you know what? I’m not mad about it. It was an iconic decade filled with so many great (and some not-so-great) trends that I would happily wear again.
Jennifer Aniston—both off and on-screen as Rachel Green in Friends—has given us so much style inspo over the years, and I particularly love her little satin shoulder bag moment whilst on the red carpet with then-husband Brad Pitt. Then there was Gwyneth Paltrow's crochet bag, which she wore with a halterneck top (say no more), whilst Naomi Campbell ticked off animal print with a snake shoulder bag. All in all, there’s not one of these '00s handbag trends that I wouldn’t carry in 2025.
Keep reading for some excellent throwback inspiration and the new styles to wear this year, and prepare for nostalgia.
'00s Bag Trends Making a Comeback in 2025
1. Crochet Bags
Style Notes: Does it get any more Y2K than a halterneck top, low-slung jeans and peep-toe heels? Add the crochet bag, and it's the full early-'00s package from Gwyneth Paltrow. I'll leave the jeans and shoes, but I'll definitely be taking a big crochet bag on my next holiday.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Ivy Crochet Tote Bag
Fisherman chic.
ASOS DESIGN
Macrame Vertical Stripe Crochet Slouch Tote Bag
So cute for the beach or a city break.
Sandro Paris
Crochet Embellished Top-Handle Bag
This adorable fish-detail bag is top of my list.
H&M
Straw Shoulder Bag
So cute.
2. Animal-Print Shoulder Bags
Style Notes: A shoulder bag—especially a baguette—is a '00s and '90s favourite loved by so many A-listers. Naomi Campbell was pictured with an animal-print version in 2000 (whilst on her mobile phone with an aerial!), and it's basically iconic. Brands including Reformation and Khaite have multiple options in various wild prints.
Shop the Trend:
KHAITE
Lori Snake-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag
I've been thinking about this bag for weeks now. It's a work of art.
Style Notes: On the red carpet with then husband Brad Pitt (what a couple!), I love Jennifer Aniston's red slip dress, choker necklace and of course, the satin shoulder bag. It's the perfect wedding guest bag, and I've got the below Miu Miu pink satin style stuck in my head.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Wander Matelassé Satin Mini-Bag in Orchid Pink
Hello, wedding-guest bag of dreams.
Damson Madder
Simone Satin Scrunchie Bag
Yes, I will be styling this with the matching satin slip dress.
Style Notes: Tyra Banks is one of the many celebrities who graced a red carpet in the early 2000s holding an elongated rectangular clutch bag. Now, Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta are bringing them back in very sleek and skinny iterations. Function doesn't meet fashion here, but I'm so into it.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Gallery Clutch Bag – Suede
This looks so much more expensive than it is.
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Clutch in Cherry Tomato
I love this in all the shades, but the new tomato red is just such a winner.
JACQUEMUS
La Pochette Salon Leather Top Handle Bag
Practical? Not so much. Chic? Very.
H&M
Rectangular Crossbody Bag
A great high-street option.
5. Top-Handle Bucket Bags
Style Notes: The bucket bag never really retired, did it? Loved for decades by the likes of Gwyneth and so many other celebs, it's a classic bag style that'll never let you down. Opt for leather or suede, and you'll end up carrying it on heavy rotation for years to come.
Shop the Trend:
Polène
Numéro Huit Mini
French label Polène will forever be one of my favourite mid-luxury bag brands.
Ganni
Brown Croco Bou Bucket Bag
One for all seasons.
OSPREY LONDON
The Mini Clio Leather Grab Bag
I think this is so cute for summer.
Loewe
Mini Pebble Bucket in Soft Grained Calfskin
The minimalist toggle detail makes the throwback style feel new.
