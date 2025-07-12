Don't Overcomplicate It—This Sandals-and-Shorts Combination Always Looks Chic

Through the summer, I have dabbled in a variety of short and sandal looks on hot days, but there's one it just hadn't occurred to me to even try. That is, until Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out in an inspiring pairing that I can't believe I hadn't thought of until now: Bermuda shorts and fisherman sandals.

Up until now, I've found comfort in simple linen shorts and flip-flops, but Paltrow's Bermuda shorts and fisherman sandals feel a little more trendy and current, even though they've each been around for a few seasons now, which is no small feat. I've rarely seen them paired together but, when I have, the outcome is always relaxed and cool. So I can see why Paltrow insisted upon packing these items for her recent Italy trip.

Completing her outfit with a basic black vest and matching belt, Paltrow pulled the whole look together in a way that feels intentional yet unfussy, making for an elegant summer outfit I know I can copy here at home as well as on my next holiday.

Both Bermuda shorts and fisherman sandals have been capsule wardrobe favourites for some time. Fisherman sandals saw a modern resurgence in 2019, when The Row reintroduced a refined version that quickly became a cult staple. So much so, it's The Row's pair that Paltrow is actually wearing.

Bermuda shorts have experienced a similar rise. A cult favourite in the ’90s, the sizzled on the back burner until last summer, when designers like Burberry, Givenchy and Sacai all proved that they were back and, apparently, here to stay.

What I appreciate most about this combination is its wearability—it’s a look that can take me from my daily commute to sipping cocktails at sundown by the pool. Make like Paltrow and London fashion people and opt for a basic jersey top, or try elevating it with a silk blouse, halter top or go-to linen shirt; the latter being how I plan on re-creating it myself.

Read on to discover my edit of chic Bermuda shorts and fisherman sandals below.

Shop Bermuda Shorts And Fisherman Sandals Below