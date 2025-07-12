Don't Overcomplicate It—This Sandals-and-Shorts Combination Always Looks Chic

Of all the shorts and sandals combinations I’ve seen, Gwyneth Paltrow's just cemented my new favourite: Bermudas and fisherman sandals. See why below.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a white blouse with white high waisted shorts and pointed-toe nude heels. She stand outside in Naples in front of a marina filled with boats.
(Image credit: Courtesy of MaxMara)
in Features

Through the summer, I have dabbled in a variety of short and sandal looks on hot days, but there's one it just hadn't occurred to me to even try. That is, until Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out in an inspiring pairing that I can't believe I hadn't thought of until now: Bermuda shorts and fisherman sandals.

Up until now, I've found comfort in simple linen shorts and flip-flops, but Paltrow's Bermuda shorts and fisherman sandals feel a little more trendy and current, even though they've each been around for a few seasons now, which is no small feat. I've rarely seen them paired together but, when I have, the outcome is always relaxed and cool. So I can see why Paltrow insisted upon packing these items for her recent Italy trip.

Completing her outfit with a basic black vest and matching belt, Paltrow pulled the whole look together in a way that feels intentional yet unfussy, making for an elegant summer outfit I know I can copy here at home as well as on my next holiday.

Celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow wears white bermuda shorts, a black fisherman sandal, a black belt and a black bodysuit. She is standing, posing for a selfie in a hotel room in a recent trip to Italy. This photo was taken from her Instagram recently.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

Both Bermuda shorts and fisherman sandals have been capsule wardrobe favourites for some time. Fisherman sandals saw a modern resurgence in 2019, when The Row reintroduced a refined version that quickly became a cult staple. So much so, it's The Row's pair that Paltrow is actually wearing.

Bermuda shorts have experienced a similar rise. A cult favourite in the ’90s, the sizzled on the back burner until last summer, when designers like Burberry, Givenchy and Sacai all proved that they were back and, apparently, here to stay.

Stylist Francesca Saffari wears blue denim jorts with black fisherman sandals. She pairs the outfit with a black belt, a matching black tee and a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag. In the recent image taken from her Instagram, you can't see her face, just her iced coffee and the pavement that she's walking on

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

What I appreciate most about this combination is its wearability—it’s a look that can take me from my daily commute to sipping cocktails at sundown by the pool. Make like Paltrow and London fashion people and opt for a basic jersey top, or try elevating it with a silk blouse, halter top or go-to linen shirt; the latter being how I plan on re-creating it myself.

Read on to discover my edit of chic Bermuda shorts and fisherman sandals below.

Shop Bermuda Shorts And Fisherman Sandals Below

Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts in White
Reiss
Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts

The details on this are utterly divine.

Fisherman Leather Sandals
The Row
Fisherman Leather Sandals

The shoes that started it all, as well as the pair Paltrow owns.

Striped Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Striped Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts

Wear this set with a strappy sandal for a casual day out.

Homeria Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Homeria Jelly

This is so Y2K coded.

Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Bermuda Shorts

Chocolate brown is set to be a huge trend in the autumn/winter.

Ruches Nappa Leather Fisherman's Sandals
Miu Miu
Ruches Nappa Leather Fisherman's Sandals

There is yet to be a shoe Miu Miu has made that I haven’t utterly adored.

We the Free Montana Shorts
Free People
We the Free Montana Shorts

These feel very Paltrow-coded.

Wide Fit Leather Ankle Strap Flat Sandals
M&S Collection
Wide Fit Leather Ankle Strap Flat Sandals

These look far more expensive than their affordable price tag.

Long Bermuda Shorts With Belt in Linen Blend
ZARA
Long Bermuda Shorts With Belt in Linen Blend

This is perfect for the South of France.

Reformation, Freya sandals

Reformation
Freya sandals

A pair you’ll turn to year after year.

Bilbao Pleated Wool Bermuda Shorts
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bilbao Pleated Wool Bermuda Shorts

Year after year, The Frankie Shop’s bermudas are seen on some of the chicest people around.

Fisherman Sandals
H&M
Fisherman Sandals

Another H&M goodie!

Long Denim Shorts
& Other Stories
Long Denim Shorts

This pair feels so Chloe-coded.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor
