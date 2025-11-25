If You're Tired of Leopard Print, Dua Lipa Just Wore the Bag Trend to Buy Instead

As 2026 inches closer, I'm already thinking about all of the trends to come, especially bag trends. Oftentimes, celebrities are the first to step out in the latest trends—especially ultra-forward dressers such as Dua Lipa. She was spotted recently on a night out in Rio de Janeiro wearing the It bag trend of 2026. My prediction is that it’ll be absolutely everywhere in the New Year, as it’s been trending already with luxury brand Khaite at the forefront of it.
Her look consisted of a black top, dark-wash jeans, and, on her shoulder, a zebra-print bag by Jacquemus. Now, we've all seen animal print a ton this year, especially leopard print and snake print, but zebra is back and chicer than ever. The way Lipa styled her zebra-print bag with the darker hues of her top and jeans, mixed with another print, her snakeskin boots, proves it’s a trend worth trying again. I've already been fixated on zebra-print shoes; now bags are just the cherry on top. I’m going to be wearing my zebra-print bag with black coats for now, but once it’s spring again, I’m re-creating this look.
If you’re interested in copying this outfit, keep scrolling to shop Dua Lipa’s look and chic zebra-print bags.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.