I'm Convinced This Exact Skirt Will Be My Most-Worn Item This Autumn
I've been searching for a pretty, autumn-ready skirt to take over from my broderie style, and I've finally found it. Meet the lace-trim Reformation skirt that I'll be wearing all through late summer and autumn.
This summer, I've found myself reaching for skirts more than any other year. The ease, the styling possibilities, and the innate pretty appeal that skirts possess have had me restyling my reliable broderie anglaise option over and over again. As the only skirt in my wardrobe, it's spent the past few months working overtime, and when hunting for a new style, I looked to inspiration from stylish fashion people as well as our readers and spotted one delicate style cropping up more than most: the Reformation Carolina Silk Skirt (£218).
Lace-trimmed skirts have been on the rise this year, with the sheer lace styles that flourished in spring, and now the silk styles are taking over for those who want a little more coverage and a more luxurious finish. The slip skirt has remained a constant in our staple wardrobes for many years, but the lace addition feels even more fitting for 2025. There's no denying that we're in the midst of a boho summer, and even as we move into the new season, we'll still be spotting pretty details of lace, embroidery and ruffles featuring on everything from blouses to dresses, and Reformation's elegant skirt will fit right in.
Made from a lightweight 100% silk fabric, this skirt is primed to move seamlessly from our summer wardrobes into our autumn outfits. The midi silhouette is classic, with a softly fitted shape that skims the silhouette. For the current climate, I'm already picturing this as the standout piece to take my wardrobe staples to all new heights. An easy tank top and sandals come to mind first, followed by a graphic Tee and retro sneakers for a more off-duty feel. When the cooler autumn days finally arrive, consider contrasting the smooth silk with a chunky knit and boots, or simply layer in a pared-back long-sleeved top and mules for a more elegant take. Currently, the skirt comes in seven colourways from timeless black to playful pink, as well as a striking polka dot style that I can't believe is still in stock.
Keep scrolling to shop the Reformation Carolina Silk Skirt and shop more lace slip skirts.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.