Sienna Miller Wore the Winter Bag Trend Kate Moss Also Uses to Make Her Outfits More Memorable
Attending the launch party for her new Marks and Spencer X Sienna Miller capsule collection—set to launch online and in-store on October 31—Sienna Miller stepped out in central London last night carrying the specific bag trend I've seen celebrities reach for more than any other this season.
Whilst brown suede bags and bowling styles have roused attention so far this season, it's the animal-print bag trend that celebrities are putting their money behind right now.
Adored by Miller, who carried a rich brown zebra-print clutch for the evening event, the maximalist-approved accessory was neatly tucked underneath her arm and worn with a white three-piece suit and black satin heels. Adding a playful pop of print without dominating nor overwhelming her look, Miller's sleek pouch affirmed her excellent eye for style hasn't gone anywhere.
Far from the only celebrity to showcase the growing trend, I've also seen Kate Moss with animal-print bags on several occasions this year. Often favouring a fun leopard-print bag—as she has done since the '90s—Moss has utilised a feline-print bag to add interest and dimension to her casual outfits, all whilst retaining her famously effortless edge.
Transcending style crowds this season, singer Olivia Rodrigo was also spotted out and about with a sleek zebra-print bag over her shoulder. Wearing hers with a V-neck knit, brown miniskirt and a pair of tan boots, Rodrigo testified to the outfit-enhancing ability of the bag trend.
Hailey Bieber has woven it into her wardrobe too, pairing her Saint Laurent leopard-print tote with a matching coat. All in all, the celebrity style set has officially confirmed that the animal-print bag trend is one of the most important of the season.
Instilling retro energy into everyday looks—the trend was a mainstay in the wardrobes of celebrities across the '90s and early '00s—2024's revival of the trend has seen animal-print bags styled with similarly low-key looks that feel modern thanks to this key addition.
Still in its infancy, I predict this playful bag trend will stick around long beyond the winter months. Read on to discover our edit of the best animal-print bags.
SHOP THE ANIMAL-PRINT BAG TREND:
Sling this over your shoulder or wear it as a crossbody bag.
Jimmy Choo's Cinch Bag is a fashion person's favourite.
This is the perfect size for carrying around your evening essentials.
The leopard-print fashion trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Oversized clutches are one of my favourite microtrends this winter.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
