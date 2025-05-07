And Now, 8 Fresh Bag Trends That'll Improve All Your Summer Outfits

It's time to talk summer bags! I spent hours researching the new-season runways to bring you the biggest trends of the season—I drilled it down to eight...

Summer Handbag Trends 2025
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Ralph Lauren; Ulla Johnson; Chloé; Sportmax)
2025's biggest summer bag trends have something in common: they're all feel firmly rooted in what people are actually wearing right now and have the potential to be styles you continue to reach for long after this season is over. Because that's what a bag should be, shouldn't it? A loyal companion you can lean on in times of style need, not something fleeting or short-lived. Unlike the kitsch summer bag trends that typically surface, 2025's line-up is one of the chicest I've come across in my 14 years spent as a fashion editor, though that doesn't mean it's devoid of fun either.

Looking back at the spring/summer 2025 runways, designers seemed to play with a few recurring themes. As is standard for the warm-weather, textures take on an integral role, with straw weaves and crochet craftwork coming through. Palette was there in the form of bold colours—another hallmark of summer accessories—but there's thought behind them. Bright bags were used to make neutral looks more jovial, while more subdued tones, such as chocolate brown and butter yellow, were in place to counterbalance standout ensembles.

The power of the bag lies in its ability to change the tone of your outfits in a highly efficient way—below are eight key summer 2025 bag trends that'll do that time and time again.

8 Summer Bag Trends 2025

1. Chic Crochet

Summer Handbag Trends 2025: Chloé

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Chloé)

Style Notes: Crochet bags are having a serious moment thanks to the likes of Chloé and Gabriela Hearst, who took on the look in an array of colours and chic silhouettes. Yes, they still nod to the nostalgic crochet bags that dominated '90s summers, but worn with minimalist clothing and suede sandals, they feel wholly modern and current.

Scalloped Crocheted Tote
CHLOÉ
Scalloped Crocheted Tote

The scallop detailing is especially pretty.

Crochet-Effect Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Crochet-Effect Shoulder Bag

If you prefer neutrals, this striped bag is for you.

Topshop Gracie Crochet Grab Bag in Green
Topshop
Gracie Crochet Grab Bag in Green

Pair this shade of green with cream and pale pink.

Tsb Leather-Trimmed Crocheted Raffia Shoulder Bag
TOD'S
Tsb Leather-Trimmed Crocheted Raffia Shoulder Bag

The addition of taupe leather and that iconic gold T clasp make this bag an instant cult buy.

2. Butter Yellow

Summer Handbag Trends 2025: Ralph Lauren

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Ralph Lauren)

Style Notes: This delicate, dreamy shade has emerged as the frontrunner colour for summer 2025 across everything from clothes to trainers and, now, bags. Butter yellow adds a subtle lift to every outfit; it’s fresh, stylish and surprisingly versatile in a way reminiscent of classic neutrals like beige and tan. I’ve already mentally paired one with indigo denim, white linen and pastel tailoring. How will you wear yours?

Bonny - Pastel Yellow
J&M Davidson
Bonny Bag in Pastel Yellow

This bag comes in so many colours, but this shade is by far my favourite.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

Roomy enough to house your work laptop.

Faux Leather Clean Baguette Bag
Marks & Spencer
Faux Leather Clean Baguette Bag

This looks so much more expensive than it is.

Jet Shoulder Bag
COACH
Jet Shoulder Bag

The softest shade of butter yellow.

3. Fringe Flourishes

Summer Handbag Trends 2025: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini)

Style Notes: As boho continues to influence high-end fashion right now, the latest way it's infiltrating our wardrobes is by way of a fringed bag. Fabulous to look at and fun to wear, this trend works well in summer when used to mirror billowing dresses and skirts. Look for styles in cream and tan for a soft finish. For a more unexpected contrast, try glossy black leather, or opt for siren red to bring the drama.

Camel Suede Fringed Bag
Mint Velvet
Camel Suede Fringed Bag

Tan suede is a combination match-made in heaven.

Foulard Fringed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
CHLOÉ
Foulard Fringed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

A bag you'll carry year round.

MANGO, Leather Handbag With Fringes

MANGO
Leather Handbag With Fringes

Nothing says "statement" more than a bright red bag.

Prada Galleria Small Leather Bag With Fringe
Prada
Galleria Small Leather Bag With Fringe

You know it's a "thing" if Prada's also in on the action.

4. Jumbo Baskets

Summer Handbag Trends 2025: Zimmermann

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Zimmermann)

Style Notes: Summer isn’t complete without a basket bag and, this season, size matters. Designers from Loewe to Zimmermann seemed to agree on one thing—the bigger the basket, the better. Equally perfect for balmy holiday days or stuffing with everything you need for a day out in the city, large straw totes make outfits look effortless and yet somehow put-together—even if you’re just heading to the park or beach.

Goldentime Medium Fringed Raffia Tote
ZIMMERMANN
Goldentime Medium Fringed Raffia Tote

Direct from the runway—I expect to see this bag in many a stylish hand this summer.

Paloma Basket Bag - Natural - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Paloma Basket Bag

The outer compartments are handy for your water bottle.

Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Raffia
COS
Hand-Woven Tote Bag

Simple but it's size still makes an impact.

Loewe, Large Paseo Basket in Raffia and Nappa Calfskin
Loewe
Large Paseo Basket in Raffia and Nappa Calfskin

This bag has been on my wish list for months now.

5. Belted Details

Summer Handbag Trends 2025: Sportmax

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Sportmax)

Style Notes: Belted accents on bags are adding a tailored twist to the summer arm-candy roster this season. Think sleek fastenings and functional wraps that echo the cinched-in feel of a good waist belt, adding definition and a chic point of interest to the relaxed silhouettes we're seeing so much of right now (more on that again in a moment). However, for something with a more rigid shape, Charles & Keith and Tory Burch have some very sleek options.

Medium Leather Anthem Shoulder Bag
Balmain
Medium Leather Anthem Shoulder Bag

This clutch keeps cropping up on the feeds of fashion people.

Tote Du Jour Tobacco Green Suede
Manu Atelier
Tote Du Jour in Tobacco Green Suede

Simply pick your favourite shade.

Gabine Leather Belted Bucket Bag
Charles & Keith
Gabine Leather Belted Bucket Bag

A belted bag with a glossy finish.

Lee Radziwill Shoulder Bag in Brown, Size Os
Tory Burch
Lee Radziwill Shoulder Bag

Ideal if compact bags are more your thing.

6. Contrast Canvas

Summer Handbag Trends 2025: Gabriela Hearst

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Gabriela Hearst)

Style Notes: This combination hits that sweet spot between being casual and incredibly classy. The sturdy ease of canvas, balanced with smooth leather trims, makes these bags ideal for day-to-day wear. They look elevated but not overdone—my kind of summer bag staple.

Shoulder Bag
H&M
Shoulder Bag

No one will guess this bag comes from H&M.

The Hudson | Salt & Pepper Canvas Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
Hudson Bag in Salt & Pepper Canvas

DeMellier's Hudson bag is a fashion-person favourite.

Lina Medium Textured Leather-Trimmed Canvas Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Lina Medium Textured Leather-Trimmed Canvas Shoulder Bag

High-end brands like Khaite and The Row are also exploring this pairing for summer 2025.

Canvas Tote Bag
ZARA
Canvas Tote Bag

The burgundy trim makes for a chic change from black or tan.

7. Crescent Moon

Summer Handbag Trends 2025: Ulla Johnson

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Ulla Johnson)

Style Notes: Curved, compact and quietly chic, crescent moon bags are coming in strong for summer 2025, as seen at Fendi and Ulla Johnson. Often accompanied by elevated gold hardware, it doubles up as a very sleek occasion bag option—one that it's roomier-than-it-looks shape ensures you'll fit all of your essentials into.

Crescent Moon - Oxblood
Strathberry
Crescent Moon Bag in Oxblood

Strathberry bags are a go-to for Kate Middleton.

Jonie Bag
COACH
Jonie Bag

This Coach style comes in a slew of pretty shades.

Fendigraphy Minimatcha Green Leather Mini-Bag
Fendi
Fendigraphy Minimatcha Green Leather Mini-Bag

Picture this with tan or camel suiting. Chic, right?

Orla Weave Handbag - Almond
JW PEI
Orla Weave Handbag

The braided detail ticks off another major trend for summer.

8. Slouchy Suede

Summer Handbag Trends 2025: Zimmermann

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Zimmermann)

Style Notes: I know, I've been writing about suede bags just as long as you've been reading about them but I can't ignore their enduring relevance, even for summer 2025. There’s something irresistibly luxe about soft suede in relaxed silhouettes, the slouchy shapes giving off an expensive but laid-back vibe. Although it might feel more appropriate to carry one in the cooler months, I’ve found they pair beautifully with summer’s lightest fabrics, from linen to silk.

Suede Tote Bag
Hush
Suede Tote Bag

The lack of any adornment gives this high-street style a runway feel.

Split Suede Leather Bucket Bag
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Leather Bucket Bag

I hadn't considered green suede initially but that's an oversight on my part seeing how elevated it looks here.

Large Suede Tote Bag
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote Bag

This also comes in a classic tan hue.

Split Suede Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Split Suede Shoulder Bag

Mark my words—this new-in style will sell out fast.

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.

