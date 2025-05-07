And Now, 8 Fresh Bag Trends That'll Improve All Your Summer Outfits

2025's biggest summer bag trends have something in common: they're all feel firmly rooted in what people are actually wearing right now and have the potential to be styles you continue to reach for long after this season is over. Because that's what a bag should be, shouldn't it? A loyal companion you can lean on in times of style need, not something fleeting or short-lived. Unlike the kitsch summer bag trends that typically surface, 2025's line-up is one of the chicest I've come across in my 14 years spent as a fashion editor, though that doesn't mean it's devoid of fun either.

Looking back at the spring/summer 2025 runways, designers seemed to play with a few recurring themes. As is standard for the warm-weather, textures take on an integral role, with straw weaves and crochet craftwork coming through. Palette was there in the form of bold colours—another hallmark of summer accessories—but there's thought behind them. Bright bags were used to make neutral looks more jovial, while more subdued tones, such as chocolate brown and butter yellow, were in place to counterbalance standout ensembles.

The power of the bag lies in its ability to change the tone of your outfits in a highly efficient way—below are eight key summer 2025 bag trends that'll do that time and time again.

8 Summer Bag Trends 2025

1. Chic Crochet

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Chloé)

Style Notes: Crochet bags are having a serious moment thanks to the likes of Chloé and Gabriela Hearst, who took on the look in an array of colours and chic silhouettes. Yes, they still nod to the nostalgic crochet bags that dominated '90s summers, but worn with minimalist clothing and suede sandals, they feel wholly modern and current.

CHLOÉ Scalloped Crocheted Tote £1290 SHOP NOW The scallop detailing is especially pretty.

ZARA Crochet-Effect Shoulder Bag £30 SHOP NOW If you prefer neutrals, this striped bag is for you.

Topshop Gracie Crochet Grab Bag in Green £36 SHOP NOW Pair this shade of green with cream and pale pink.

TOD'S Tsb Leather-Trimmed Crocheted Raffia Shoulder Bag £2590 SHOP NOW The addition of taupe leather and that iconic gold T clasp make this bag an instant cult buy.

2. Butter Yellow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Ralph Lauren)

Style Notes: This delicate, dreamy shade has emerged as the frontrunner colour for summer 2025 across everything from clothes to trainers and, now, bags. Butter yellow adds a subtle lift to every outfit; it’s fresh, stylish and surprisingly versatile in a way reminiscent of classic neutrals like beige and tan. I’ve already mentally paired one with indigo denim, white linen and pastel tailoring. How will you wear yours?

J&M Davidson Bonny Bag in Pastel Yellow £795 SHOP NOW This bag comes in so many colours, but this shade is by far my favourite.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag £498 SHOP NOW Roomy enough to house your work laptop.

Marks & Spencer Faux Leather Clean Baguette Bag £30 SHOP NOW This looks so much more expensive than it is.

COACH Jet Shoulder Bag £275 SHOP NOW The softest shade of butter yellow.

3. Fringe Flourishes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini)

Style Notes: As boho continues to influence high-end fashion right now, the latest way it's infiltrating our wardrobes is by way of a fringed bag. Fabulous to look at and fun to wear, this trend works well in summer when used to mirror billowing dresses and skirts. Look for styles in cream and tan for a soft finish. For a more unexpected contrast, try glossy black leather, or opt for siren red to bring the drama.

Mint Velvet Camel Suede Fringed Bag £150 SHOP NOW Tan suede is a combination match-made in heaven.

CHLOÉ Foulard Fringed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1790 SHOP NOW A bag you'll carry year round.

MANGO Leather Handbag With Fringes £60 SHOP NOW Nothing says "statement" more than a bright red bag.

Prada Galleria Small Leather Bag With Fringe £4950 SHOP NOW You know it's a "thing" if Prada's also in on the action.

4. Jumbo Baskets

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Zimmermann)

Style Notes: Summer isn’t complete without a basket bag and, this season, size matters. Designers from Loewe to Zimmermann seemed to agree on one thing—the bigger the basket, the better. Equally perfect for balmy holiday days or stuffing with everything you need for a day out in the city, large straw totes make outfits look effortless and yet somehow put-together—even if you’re just heading to the park or beach.

ZIMMERMANN Goldentime Medium Fringed Raffia Tote £625 SHOP NOW Direct from the runway—I expect to see this bag in many a stylish hand this summer.

Sézane Paloma Basket Bag £190 SHOP NOW The outer compartments are handy for your water bottle.

COS Hand-Woven Tote Bag £135 SHOP NOW Simple but it's size still makes an impact.

Loewe Large Paseo Basket in Raffia and Nappa Calfskin £2250 SHOP NOW This bag has been on my wish list for months now.

5. Belted Details

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Sportmax)

Style Notes: Belted accents on bags are adding a tailored twist to the summer arm-candy roster this season. Think sleek fastenings and functional wraps that echo the cinched-in feel of a good waist belt, adding definition and a chic point of interest to the relaxed silhouettes we're seeing so much of right now (more on that again in a moment). However, for something with a more rigid shape, Charles & Keith and Tory Burch have some very sleek options.

Balmain Medium Leather Anthem Shoulder Bag £1950 SHOP NOW This clutch keeps cropping up on the feeds of fashion people.

Manu Atelier Tote Du Jour in Tobacco Green Suede £515 SHOP NOW Simply pick your favourite shade.

Charles & Keith Gabine Leather Belted Bucket Bag £135 SHOP NOW A belted bag with a glossy finish.

Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Shoulder Bag £880 SHOP NOW Ideal if compact bags are more your thing.

6. Contrast Canvas

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Gabriela Hearst)

Style Notes: This combination hits that sweet spot between being casual and incredibly classy. The sturdy ease of canvas, balanced with smooth leather trims, makes these bags ideal for day-to-day wear. They look elevated but not overdone—my kind of summer bag staple.

H&M Shoulder Bag £23 SHOP NOW No one will guess this bag comes from H&M.

DeMellier Hudson Bag in Salt & Pepper Canvas £550 SHOP NOW DeMellier's Hudson bag is a fashion-person favourite.

KHAITE Lina Medium Textured Leather-Trimmed Canvas Shoulder Bag £1130 SHOP NOW High-end brands like Khaite and The Row are also exploring this pairing for summer 2025.

ZARA Canvas Tote Bag £30 SHOP NOW The burgundy trim makes for a chic change from black or tan.

7. Crescent Moon

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Ulla Johnson)

Style Notes: Curved, compact and quietly chic, crescent moon bags are coming in strong for summer 2025, as seen at Fendi and Ulla Johnson. Often accompanied by elevated gold hardware, it doubles up as a very sleek occasion bag option—one that it's roomier-than-it-looks shape ensures you'll fit all of your essentials into.

Strathberry Crescent Moon Bag in Oxblood £425 SHOP NOW Strathberry bags are a go-to for Kate Middleton.

COACH Jonie Bag £275 SHOP NOW This Coach style comes in a slew of pretty shades.

Fendi Fendigraphy Minimatcha Green Leather Mini-Bag £1600 SHOP NOW Picture this with tan or camel suiting. Chic, right?

JW PEI Orla Weave Handbag £130 SHOP NOW The braided detail ticks off another major trend for summer.

8. Slouchy Suede

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Zimmermann)

Style Notes: I know, I've been writing about suede bags just as long as you've been reading about them but I can't ignore their enduring relevance, even for summer 2025. There’s something irresistibly luxe about soft suede in relaxed silhouettes, the slouchy shapes giving off an expensive but laid-back vibe. Although it might feel more appropriate to carry one in the cooler months, I’ve found they pair beautifully with summer’s lightest fabrics, from linen to silk.

Hush Suede Tote Bag £185 SHOP NOW The lack of any adornment gives this high-street style a runway feel.

Massimo Dutti Split Suede Leather Bucket Bag £169 SHOP NOW I hadn't considered green suede initially but that's an oversight on my part seeing how elevated it looks here.

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote Bag £145 SHOP NOW This also comes in a classic tan hue.