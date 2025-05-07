And Now, 8 Fresh Bag Trends That'll Improve All Your Summer Outfits
It's time to talk summer bags! I spent hours researching the new-season runways to bring you the biggest trends of the season—I drilled it down to eight...
2025's biggest summer bag trends have something in common: they're all feel firmly rooted in what people are actually wearing right now and have the potential to be styles you continue to reach for long after this season is over. Because that's what a bag should be, shouldn't it? A loyal companion you can lean on in times of style need, not something fleeting or short-lived. Unlike the kitsch summer bag trends that typically surface, 2025's line-up is one of the chicest I've come across in my 14 years spent as a fashion editor, though that doesn't mean it's devoid of fun either.
Looking back at the spring/summer 2025 runways, designers seemed to play with a few recurring themes. As is standard for the warm-weather, textures take on an integral role, with straw weaves and crochet craftwork coming through. Palette was there in the form of bold colours—another hallmark of summer accessories—but there's thought behind them. Bright bags were used to make neutral looks more jovial, while more subdued tones, such as chocolate brown and butter yellow, were in place to counterbalance standout ensembles.
The power of the bag lies in its ability to change the tone of your outfits in a highly efficient way—below are eight key summer 2025 bag trends that'll do that time and time again.
8 Summer Bag Trends 2025
1. Chic Crochet
Style Notes: Crochet bags are having a serious moment thanks to the likes of Chloé and Gabriela Hearst, who took on the look in an array of colours and chic silhouettes. Yes, they still nod to the nostalgic crochet bags that dominated '90s summers, but worn with minimalist clothing and suede sandals, they feel wholly modern and current.
The addition of taupe leather and that iconic gold T clasp make this bag an instant cult buy.
2. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: This delicate, dreamy shade has emerged as the frontrunner colour for summer 2025 across everything from clothes to trainers and, now, bags. Butter yellow adds a subtle lift to every outfit; it’s fresh, stylish and surprisingly versatile in a way reminiscent of classic neutrals like beige and tan. I’ve already mentally paired one with indigo denim, white linen and pastel tailoring. How will you wear yours?
This bag comes in so many colours, but this shade is by far my favourite.
3. Fringe Flourishes
Style Notes: As boho continues to influence high-end fashion right now, the latest way it's infiltrating our wardrobes is by way of a fringed bag. Fabulous to look at and fun to wear, this trend works well in summer when used to mirror billowing dresses and skirts. Look for styles in cream and tan for a soft finish. For a more unexpected contrast, try glossy black leather, or opt for siren red to bring the drama.
You know it's a "thing" if Prada's also in on the action.
4. Jumbo Baskets
Style Notes: Summer isn’t complete without a basket bag and, this season, size matters. Designers from Loewe to Zimmermann seemed to agree on one thing—the bigger the basket, the better. Equally perfect for balmy holiday days or stuffing with everything you need for a day out in the city, large straw totes make outfits look effortless and yet somehow put-together—even if you’re just heading to the park or beach.
Direct from the runway—I expect to see this bag in many a stylish hand this summer.
This bag has been on my wish list for months now.
5. Belted Details
Style Notes: Belted accents on bags are adding a tailored twist to the summer arm-candy roster this season. Think sleek fastenings and functional wraps that echo the cinched-in feel of a good waist belt, adding definition and a chic point of interest to the relaxed silhouettes we're seeing so much of right now (more on that again in a moment). However, for something with a more rigid shape, Charles & Keith and Tory Burch have some very sleek options.
This clutch keeps cropping up on the feeds of fashion people.
6. Contrast Canvas
Style Notes: This combination hits that sweet spot between being casual and incredibly classy. The sturdy ease of canvas, balanced with smooth leather trims, makes these bags ideal for day-to-day wear. They look elevated but not overdone—my kind of summer bag staple.
DeMellier's Hudson bag is a fashion-person favourite.
High-end brands like Khaite and The Row are also exploring this pairing for summer 2025.
7. Crescent Moon
Style Notes: Curved, compact and quietly chic, crescent moon bags are coming in strong for summer 2025, as seen at Fendi and Ulla Johnson. Often accompanied by elevated gold hardware, it doubles up as a very sleek occasion bag option—one that it's roomier-than-it-looks shape ensures you'll fit all of your essentials into.
Strathberry bags are a go-to for Kate Middleton.
Picture this with tan or camel suiting. Chic, right?
8. Slouchy Suede
Style Notes: I know, I've been writing about suede bags just as long as you've been reading about them but I can't ignore their enduring relevance, even for summer 2025. There’s something irresistibly luxe about soft suede in relaxed silhouettes, the slouchy shapes giving off an expensive but laid-back vibe. Although it might feel more appropriate to carry one in the cooler months, I’ve found they pair beautifully with summer’s lightest fabrics, from linen to silk.
I hadn't considered green suede initially but that's an oversight on my part seeing how elevated it looks here.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.