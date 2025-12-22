Red Lips! Frosted Eyes! Old Hollywood Glam! These 5 Celeb Makeup Looks Are on My Holiday Mood Board

Ash K Holm is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a celebrity makeup artist and educator, and the co-founder of the luxury medspa Dripology.
The holiday season is officially in full swing, which means you need a new makeup look to pair with every outfit and party invite. As a celebrity makeup artist, I'm no stranger to creating chic and festive looks for my A-list clients, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Alix Earle, and Lindsay Lohan (among others). This year, I spent time combing through my archives, eventually pulling out five of my all-time favorite holiday makeup looks that feel just right for party hopping and late nights out. From shimmery eyes to statement liner and red lips, these timeless looks will take you into 2026. Consider this my gift to you.
Alix Earle's Frosted Glam
This look was inspired by Victoria's Secret runway shows from the early 2000s, when it was all about a shimmery eye and luminous skin. Whenever I'm doing this kind of metallic look on the eyes, I like to use a gold, bronze, or silver liner on the waterline to really open up the eyes and make them pop.
Watch me recreate this look in the video at the end of this article!
Shop the Key to This Look:
DIOR
Diorshow Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner in 556 Pearly Gold
Ryan Destiny's Modern Smoky Eye
This look on Ryan Destiny combines my two favorite things: a smoky eye and winged liner. My hack for getting a perfect line when you're doing a wing with shadow? Use an under-eye patch as your guide. When you remove it, you'll have a super-crisp, clean line and won't need to do any cleanup!
Shop the Key to This Look:
Rhode
Peptide Eye Prep Depuffing Eye Patches
Khloé Kardashian's Classic Red Lip
I'm all in on a red lip for the holiday season, especially when it's paired with a subtle eyeliner flick and glowing skin—as I did here on Khloé Kardashian. To make your red lip last until the NYE ball drops, press any leftover concealer or foundation from your foundation brush onto the lips. Next, take a small, fluffy brush and apply loose powder on top. I like to fill in the entire lip with a long-wear liner before applying my lipstick to really give it longevity.
Shop the Key to This Look:
Dior
Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick in 999 The Iconic Red
Kim Kardashian's Statement Winged Liner
You can't go wrong with a bold winged-liner look and statement lashes during the holidays (or anytime). This is my signature look, and it's all about the eyes. When I want a really inky, precise line, I reach for a liquid liner.
Shop the Key to This Look:
Tom Ford
Eye Defining Pen Liquid Eyeliner Duo in 01 Deeper
Lindsay Lohan's Old Hollywood Glam
If a bright-red lip isn't your thing, go for something a little moodier like this merlot lip I did on Lohan. Paired with a subtle smoky eye, rosy cheeks, and soft-matte skin, it's giving Old Hollywood in all the best ways. My trick? After you dip your brush in loose powder, press it into the palm of your hand before applying it to the skin. This will give you that soft-matte finish without excess powder left behind.
Shop the Key to This Look:
YSL Beauty
All Hours Hyper Blur Loose Setting Powder in 04 Lavender
Ash K Holm is the world-renowned makeup artist, educator, and co-founder of the luxury medspa Dripology. Based in Los Angeles, Holm is celebrated for her signature red carpet glamour, earning her a loyal clientele that includes Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, Lindsay Lohan, Shay Mitchell, and Camila Cabello. Her artistry has been featured in leading publications such as Vogue, Variety, Cosmopolitan, and GQ. Holm is also the chief celebrity makeup artist for Ipsy, chief artistry officer for Morphe, and a global ambassador for Falscara by Kiss. With a deep passion and commitment to empowering others through her craft, Holm continues to shape the future of beauty both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.