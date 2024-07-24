What to Wear to a Wedding, According to Every Dress Code

Unless you're regularly invited to fancy parties or events (in which case, I'm jealous), your opportunities to dress up are probably limited to weddings. Personally, I like to pull out all the stops when it comes to wedding outfits. Glamorous dress? Obviously. Fun accessories? Of course. New beauty look? Absolutely.

There are many things to consider when deciding what to wear to a wedding—the weather, the season, the terrain (no one likes getting their heels stuck in grass)—but the most important thing to consider is the dress code. It's not only proper etiquette to adhere to the requested attire, but it makes selecting an outfit a lot less stressful and a lot more fun. Here's what you need to know about three popular wedding dress codes and what you should wear for each one.

Black-Tie Wedding

wedding guest dress codes

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Black-tie weddings are typically hosted in the evening and are usually quite fancy. Your best bet is to wear a floor-length gown (yes, that means no ankles). Definitely opt for heels and handbags in a luxe material—think satin and embellishments—and accessorize with your favorite special jewelry pieces. Bonus points if you rock an updo!

Strapless Taffeta Gown
Roland Mouret
Strapless Taffeta Gown

Pandora Necklace
Pandora
Timeless Pavé Single-Row Bar Collier Necklace

Nia Frame Clutch
Cult Gaia
Nia Frame Clutch

Bias Strapless Gown
Norma Kamali
Bias Strapless Gown

Buena Slingback Pumps
Badgley Mischka
Buena Slingback Pumps

Pandora tennis bracelet
Pandora
Sparkling Tennis Bracelet

Mary Kate Gown
Katie May
Mary Kate Gown

Go-Getter Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Go-Getter Sandal

Formal Wedding

wedding guest dress codes

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Though it's step down from black-tie, formal attire still requires either a long dress or a chic, polished pantsuit. There's no expectation to wear a floor-length gown, so feel free to have fun with your footwear—just be sure to avoid informal styles like wedges or ballet flats. For your dress, steer clear of casual fabrics like linen or jersey.

Cadence Dress
Staud
Cadence Dress

Mini Cloud Metallic Leather Clutch
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Metallic Leather Clutch

Ambrosia Bow-Detailed Shirred Silk-Satin Midi Dress
Dôen
Ambrosia Bow-Detailed Shirred Silk-Satin Midi Dress

Tori Silk Headband
Jennifer Behr
Tori Silk Headband

Bianka Sling Heels
Sam Edelman
Bianka Sling Heels

Purple Wrap Maxi Dress
Acne Studios
Purple Wrap Maxi Dress

Tully Slingback Heels
Stuart Weitzman
Tully Slingback Heels

Iconic 1969 Shoulder Bag
Rabanne
Iconic 1969 Shoulder Bag

Beach Wedding

wedding guest dress codes

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

There's some nuance to consider when dressing for a beach wedding because the level of fanciness varies. However, more casual sundresses, linen dresses, or mini dresses are usually acceptable when celebrating somewhere tropical. (You can always ask the hosts if you're unsure!). Footwear can also be more laid-back, but that doesn't mean flip flops, even if you are walking on sand.

Tulip Midi Dress
Anna October
Tulip Midi Dress

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandal

Sol Macrame Leather Bag
SIMKHAI
Sol Macrame Leather Bag

Delilah Linen Dress
Reformation
Delilah Linen Dress

Ophelia
Casa Clara
Ophelia Bag

Ully Sandals
Schutz
Ully Sandals

Jacinta Dress
Heartloom
Jacinta Dress

Pary Espadrille Wedge Slingback Sandal
Chloé
Pary Espadrille Wedge Slingback Sandal

