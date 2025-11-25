These 2 Winter Wardrobe Staples Are the Key to One of the Most Elegant Outfit Combos Ever

It’s winter here in the UK, but I’ll be honest, it didn’t feel like it at all until last week when the temperature really dropped. And this can only mean one thing: jeans are officially my go-to option from now until next spring. I’ve had one or two pairs floating about until now, but I think we can agree that jeans are a capsule wardrobe staple that really come into their own throughout the colder months.

The first thing on my mind? I’ve been thinking about the coats-and-jeans outfits that I’ll be wearing this winter. With the ability to act as the focal point and therefore make or break my entire look, it’s crucial that I find coats that are equal parts elegant and cool, and more importantly, pair well with jeans so that my denim outfits don’t feel too simple or boring. Naturally, I decided to take a scroll through Instagram for some chic coats-and-jeans outfit inspiration. And my feed did not disappoint.

7 Chic Coats and Jeans Outfits to Copy This Winter

1. Wool Coat + Wide-Leg Jeans + Flats

Coats and Jeans Outfits - Winter 2026

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Of course, I had to start off with a classic wool coat and wide-leg jeans outfit. This timeless combo is elegant, easy to dress up or down with flats or heels, and most importantly, is guaranteed to keep you warm from now until spring 2026. And the best part? You can mix and match this pairing in any coat colour or denim wash you like, and it will still look just as sophisticated.

2. Leather Coat + White Jeans + Patent Boots

Coats and Jeans Outfits - Winter 2026

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: A leather coat has long been on my winter wishlist, and I absolutely love the sleek black fabric paired with whiter jeans to freshen it up. This combo, plus the rich brown accents, makes it an outfit that I’ll be wearing on repeat all season.

3. Wool Jacket + Straight-Leg Jeans + Mules

Coats and Jeans Outfits - Winter 2026

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: If you’re after a shorter wool coat for the current season and beyond, Mandarin coats are having a moment. I’ve spotted this chic outerwear style on a number of my favourite fashion influencers recently. Not only does it pair well with jeans, but the cropped style will serve you well when the temperature starts to rise next spring.

4. Faux-Fur Coat + Light-Wash Jeans + Trainers

Coats and Jeans Outfits - Winter 2026

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: Texture plays a huge role in cold-weather dressing, and a faux-fur coat will not only add interest to your classic light-wash jeans but also keep you warm and cosy on those really chilly days. Keep the rest of the look simple, and let the coat do the talking.

5. Suede Coat + Grey Jeans + Low-Heeled Boots

Coats and Jeans Outfits - Winter 2026

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: Another texture I have my eye on this winter is suede. I already own a suede cropped jacket, and now, this longer style is calling to me as well. Not to mention that the chocolate hue pairs so well with the grey of the jeans and the knit. Very cool.

6. Trench Coat + Flared-Jeans + Heels

Coats and Jeans Outfits - Winter 2026

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: It wouldn’t feel right having a jeans outfit round-up without a flared pair in the mix. To make them feel less ‘70s and more 2026, pair them with an elegant trench, a cool belt, chunky socks and low slingback heels.

