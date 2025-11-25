These 2 Winter Wardrobe Staples Are the Key to One of the Most Elegant Outfit Combos Ever

It’s winter here in the UK, but I’ll be honest, it didn’t feel like it at all until last week when the temperature really dropped. And this can only mean one thing: jeans are officially my go-to option from now until next spring. I’ve had one or two pairs floating about until now, but I think we can agree that jeans are a capsule wardrobe staple that really come into their own throughout the colder months.
The first thing on my mind? I’ve been thinking about the coats-and-jeans outfits that I’ll be wearing this winter. With the ability to act as the focal point and therefore make or break my entire look, it’s crucial that I find coats that are equal parts elegant and cool, and more importantly, pair well with jeans so that my denim outfits don’t feel too simple or boring. Naturally, I decided to take a scroll through Instagram for some chic coats-and-jeans outfit inspiration. And my feed did not disappoint.
From luxe faux-fur coats paired with more casual wide-leg denim to timeless leather jackets paired with on-trend barrel-leg jeans, below, I’ve rounded up seven coats-and-jeans outfits to copy in winter 2025.
7 Chic Coats and Jeans Outfits to Copy This Winter
1. Wool Coat + Wide-Leg Jeans + Flats
Style Notes: Of course, I had to start off with a classic wool coat and wide-leg jeans outfit. This timeless combo is elegant, easy to dress up or down with flats or heels, and most importantly, is guaranteed to keep you warm from now until spring 2026. And the best part? You can mix and match this pairing in any coat colour or denim wash you like, and it will still look just as sophisticated.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Lucas Coat
You'll keep this in your wardrobe for many years to come.
ralph lauren
Rib-Knit Long-Sleeve Scoopneck Tee
I'm always partial to a scoop neckline.
AGOLDE
Harper Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde makes some of the best jeans on the market.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slippers
Simple, classy and easy to style.
DeMellier
The Tokyo Clutch
Chocolate suede will always get a yes from me.
2. Leather Coat + White Jeans + Patent Boots
Style Notes: A leather coat has long been on my winter wishlist, and I absolutely love the sleek black fabric paired with whiter jeans to freshen it up. This combo, plus the rich brown accents, makes it an outfit that I’ll be wearing on repeat all season.
Shop the Look:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Kasha Belted Leather Trench Coat
Nour Hammour coats are well-worth the investment.
Autograph
Modal Rich Draped Top
The draped neckline is so elegant.
KHAITE
The Benny Studded Leather Belt
Every wardrobe needs a versatile belt.
Mint Velvet
White Wide Leg Jeans
You'll reach for these in any and every season.
Sézane
Axelle Ankle Boots
French-girl approved.
Miu Miu
Beau Nappa Leather Bag
I adore the distressed leather.
3. Wool Jacket + Straight-Leg Jeans + Mules
Style Notes: If you’re after a shorter wool coat for the current season and beyond, Mandarin coats are having a moment. I’ve spotted this chic outerwear style on a number of my favourite fashion influencers recently. Not only does it pair well with jeans, but the cropped style will serve you well when the temperature starts to rise next spring.
I've heard nothing but good things about Paris Texas' boots.
IWC
Pilot's Watch Mark Xx
To polish off the look.
4. Faux-Fur Coat + Light-Wash Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes: Texture plays a huge role in cold-weather dressing, and a faux-fur coat will not only add interest to your classic light-wash jeans but also keep you warm and cosy on those really chilly days. Keep the rest of the look simple, and let the coat do the talking.
Shop the Look:
ASOS DESIGN
Longline Tipped Faux Fur Car Coat
This looks so expensive.
Boden
Essential Boat-Neck Jersey Top
An easy layering piece.
ZARA
Trf Wide-Leg Low-Rise Jeans
The styling possibilities are endless.
Prada
Montecarlo Re-Edition 2005 Nappa Leather Sneakers
There's something so chic about an all-black trainer.
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Clutch
The woven leather is instantly recognisable.
5. Suede Coat + Grey Jeans + Low-Heeled Boots
Style Notes: Another texture I have my eye on this winter is suede. I already own a suede cropped jacket, and now, this longer style is calling to me as well. Not to mention that the chocolate hue pairs so well with the grey of the jeans and the knit. Very cool.
Shop the Look:
Rotate
Double-Breasted Suede Coat
So chic!
& Other Stories
Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Jumper
I've already added this to my basket.
M&S
Mid Rise Seam Front Wide Leg Jeans
The front-seam makes these dressy enough for the office.
Staud
Wally 55 Suede Ankle Boots
Match the suede coat with this pair of boots.
Strathberry
Mosaic Nano Bag
I've had my eye on this for awhile.
6. Trench Coat + Flared-Jeans + Heels
Style Notes: It wouldn’t feel right having a jeans outfit round-up without a flared pair in the mix. To make them feel less ‘70s and more 2026, pair them with an elegant trench, a cool belt, chunky socks and low slingback heels.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop
Mavis Oversized Trench Coat
This is a hue that you don't usually find on trench coats.