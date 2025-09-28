Be Gone Boring Accessories, This Is the Shoe Trend Fashion People Are Hooked On This Month

Beyond the excitement of spotting a new It-item emerge on the runway, or watching a Creative Director’s interpretation of a brand flourish right before my eyes, Fashion Month is one of my favourite times of year for another reason entirely: the street style. The energy, the individuality, the endless servings of inspiration—this is what I look forward to most. With the city’s best-dressed flocking to the centre of town, there’s no better moment to step out and soak it all in. And that’s exactly what I’ve been doing this season—on a mission to uncover the trends bubbling on the streets this season.
It didn’t take long before one particular motif began to stand out: zebra print shoes. Not your average black heel, nor last year’s leopard-print loafers, this season’s statement shoe comes striped. From elegant slingbacks to sturdy flats, zebra print was bound to the feet of some of the city’s chicest dressers.
What struck me most was how consistent this trend felt. Far from a one-off styling choice, zebra shoes have quickly become the fashion set’s favourite playful accessory. And it didn’t stop at footwear. Many of the stylish showgoers I spotted doubled down on the wild motif, weaving it into their looks with zebra-print bags.
Zebra print accessories are taking off in a big way, and fashion insiders are leaning in—and I can see why. Easier to style than you might think, the monochrome stripes behave like a neutral, pairing easily with bold brights and even other prints. Uncomplicated yet impactful, the motif injects a playful, exuberant energy into any outfit—making it feel right at home in the fashion week crowd.
And it’s not just street style that’s leading the charge. From high street to high-end, designers are offering zebra print in abundance this season, from heels, loafers and trainers to an equally irresistible lineup of bags. A refreshing evolution after leopard print’s long reign, zebra is staking its claim as the new animal-print favourite.
Read on to discover my edit of the best zebra-print bags and shoes to shop now.
Shop Zebra Print Bags and Shoes:
H&M
Heeled Leather Mules
Shop these while they're on sale (and before they're all gone).
H&M
Jacquard-Weave Crossbody Bag
This is the perfect size for carrying around your daily essentials.
& Other Stories
Zebra-Print Ballet Flats
Style these with socks to give your look a preppy finish.
& Other Stories
Animal-Print Leather Tote
While I love this in the zebra print, it also comes in a chic cow style.
Puma
Arizona Trainers
The low-profile trainer trend is continuing to dominate the conversation.
Bottega Veneta
Large Hop Zebra Leather Shoulder Bag
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Topshop
Peep Toe Kitten Heel Mule
These also come in red and black.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Bari Mini Bag
The addition of a poppy Zebra print bag makes a neutral outfit feel so much more interesting.
Gucci
Jordaan Loafer
Gucci's Jordaan Loafers are a fashion person's favourites.
Prada
Galleria Medium Printed Saffiano Leather Bag
The east-west bag trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.