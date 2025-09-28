Be Gone Boring Accessories, This Is the Shoe Trend Fashion People Are Hooked On This Month

Suddenly, fashion people everywhere are completing their outfits with zebra print shoes—not to mention bags. Discover the chicest styles to shop now.

Copenhagen Fashion Week attendee wears a zebra print bag and shoes.
(Image credit: The Style Stalker)
Beyond the excitement of spotting a new It-item emerge on the runway, or watching a Creative Director’s interpretation of a brand flourish right before my eyes, Fashion Month is one of my favourite times of year for another reason entirely: the street style. The energy, the individuality, the endless servings of inspiration—this is what I look forward to most. With the city’s best-dressed flocking to the centre of town, there’s no better moment to step out and soak it all in. And that’s exactly what I’ve been doing this season—on a mission to uncover the trends bubbling on the streets this season.

It didn’t take long before one particular motif began to stand out: zebra print shoes. Not your average black heel, nor last year’s leopard-print loafers, this season’s statement shoe comes striped. From elegant slingbacks to sturdy flats, zebra print was bound to the feet of some of the city’s chicest dressers.

Copenhagen Fashion Week attendee wears a zebra print bag and shoes.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

What struck me most was how consistent this trend felt. Far from a one-off styling choice, zebra shoes have quickly become the fashion set’s favourite playful accessory. And it didn’t stop at footwear. Many of the stylish showgoers I spotted doubled down on the wild motif, weaving it into their looks with zebra-print bags.

@rebeccarhysevans wears a zebra print bag with a zebra print skirt and a grey top.

(Image credit: @rebeccarhysevans)

Zebra print accessories are taking off in a big way, and fashion insiders are leaning in—and I can see why. Easier to style than you might think, the monochrome stripes behave like a neutral, pairing easily with bold brights and even other prints. Uncomplicated yet impactful, the motif injects a playful, exuberant energy into any outfit—making it feel right at home in the fashion week crowd.

Influencer @nnennaechem wears a skirt suit and blazer with zebra print ballet flats and a white bucket bag.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

And it’s not just street style that’s leading the charge. From high street to high-end, designers are offering zebra print in abundance this season, from heels, loafers and trainers to an equally irresistible lineup of bags. A refreshing evolution after leopard print’s long reign, zebra is staking its claim as the new animal-print favourite.

Influencer @juliesfi wears a white shirt with a red skirt and zebra print heels.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Read on to discover my edit of the best zebra-print bags and shoes to shop now.

Shop Zebra Print Bags and Shoes:

