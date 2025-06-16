Forget a White T-Shirt—This Pretty Top Is the Hero of My Summer Wardrobe

This season, I've noticed so many fashionable people opt for pretty camisoles instead of tees and tanks, so I rounded up the chicest outfits for when you're next wondering what to wear. Scroll to see the camisole-top outfits to copy this summer.

I don’t know about you, but this summer I’m looking for outfit inspo more than ever. And this week, as I was scrolling through Instagram and Pinterest, and noticed one common theme with every look I saved down: they all featured camis. Yes, every single outfit I was planning on recreating in the next few weeks had a pretty camisole top as its base, and that got me thinking, are camis set to surpass my white tee as my most-worn summer staple? I think so…

Not to be confused with tank tops or vests, the on-trend top is mostly characterised by thin spaghetti straps and a V-neckline, though it can also feature a round or cowl neck. It can be made from cotton fabric, but typically it is a satin design, often with a lace trim.

While a cami top offers an elevated alternative to ribbed vests and T-shirts, it’s just as versatile, and in the last seven days I’ve spotten it styled underneath a cardigan with a mini skirt, with a sweatshirt and wide leg jeans in the transitional seasons and under an oversized blazer complete with tailored trousers to see you from the office to date night.

To prove my point, I’ve rounded up my five favourite camisole top outfits for the season ahead. Scroll on to see the looks and shop all the pieces you might need to recreate them yourself.

See the Camisole Top Outfits I'm Copying This Season:

1. Cami Top + Wide Leg Jeans + Suede Loafers

@marina_torres

Style Notes: Yes, we all rely on the classic jeans and a T-shirt ensemble for off-duty days throughout the year, but I'm switching up the look by simply swapping the tee for a cami top this summer. If you feel the cold, then layer with a button-front cardigan.

Shop the Look:

MANGO
Combined Top With Openwork Details

The open knit detail, combined with the half button fastening and open front screams summer. I'd pair with high waisted denim shorts, jeans or a slip skirt.

Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

A worthy investment piece you will certainly get your cost per wear out of.

Kait Cardi
Free People
Kait Cardi

Red cardigans were all the craze a few months back, but the Parisienne style of this button-up is not going away anytime soon.

Soft Suede Loafers
& Other Stories
Soft Suede Loafers

Suede loafers have been a huge trend for months. Why? Because the footwear offer a smart yet softer finish compared to trainers or event ballet flats.

2. Cami Top + Capri Pants + Ballet Pumps

cami-top-outfits

@izzydilg

Style Notes: Capri pants—otherwise known as pedal pushers for the 80's and 90's kids—have returned. If you're unsure how to style the 3/4 length trousers, simply add a cami top that skims the hips and offers a flared hem to contrast the slimline bottoms. Pair with flip flops or ballet pumps in the day, alternatively opt for a kitten heel come the evening.

Shop the Look:

COS
Gathered Cotton Top

The gathered bust, tiered detail and flared hem makes this the perfect cami top for those wanting to ease into the trend yet want some coverage around the mid-section.

Reformation
Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant

Lightweight linen and gingham fabrics make a resurgence every summer, without fail. Reformation has cleverly combined the two in these capri trousers, which are breathable, playful and perfect for the holiday season.

Mesh Double-Strap Ballet Flats in Neutral
Reiss
Mesh Double-Strap Ballet Flats

Reiss' mesh ballet flats come in two colours, neutral and oxblood, but I recommend the former to complement every summer outfit.

Acetate Oval Sunglasses
Miu Miu
Acetate Oval Sunglasses

These oval sunglasses are reminiscent of the popular specs Jennifer Aniston wore in the '90s. Considering nostalgia-core is rife now, Miu Miu's chic accessory is the finishing touch to complement any look this season.

3. Cami Top + Matching Skirt + Sandals

cami-top-outfits

@salome.mory

Style Notes: A co-ord makes for fuss-free styling, but delivers maximum effect. What I love about this look is the cami top can sit over the bottom layer, or be tucked in to give the illusion of a one-piece dress. Genius!

Shop the Look:

Floral Lace Trim Cami Top
ME+EM
Floral Lace Trim Cami Top

You could easily pair the cami top with a satin slip skirt or black satin trousers to get your cost per wear out of this premium staple.

Floral Lace Trim Slip Skirt
ME+EM
Floral Lace Trim Slip Skirt

The brown Me+Em set is running low on sizes, but don't fret as there is more stock available in the cream and black colourway. Plus, I think monochrome is timeless and chic.

Oval-Frame Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Oval-Frame Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

If you're a fan of gold jewellery, I recommend keeping the theme running all the way to your sunglasses for a polished finish. The small round frames sit neatly in the eye socket, while the arms taper in thickness to rest comfortably on your ears.

Jalen Leather Sandals
A.Emery
Jalen Leather Sandals

Comfy and chic, there's a reason these sandals are owned by nearly everyone on the Who What Wear team.

4. Cami Top + Ankle Grazer Jeans + Cowboy Boots

cami-top-outfits

@hannah_sheps

Style Notes: A camisole top can be a short version of the timeless satin slip dress, but it can also bridge the gap between a tank top, too. Case in point is Hannah's outfit. Whether you opt for a satin, lace, or cotton cami top, it can be paired with your favourite denim jeans and boots for a casual, yet put-together, look.

Shop the Look:

Lace Trim Top With Button Detail
Massimo Dutti
Lace Trim Top With Button Detail

I consider Massimo Dutti's lace trim top a fabulous two-in-one. Wear with the subtle V-neckline skimming the bust, or swap round so the button fastening is at the front for a cute finish.

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

One pair of jeans I continually wear on rotation is Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, which skim the legs and cut off at the ankle perfectly.

Brayden Western Boots
Free People
Brayden Western Boots

From the chunky block heel, to the metal toe cap and square toe, these leather boots will add an edge to the simplest of outfits.

Molten Textured Hoops in Silver
Astrid & Miyu
Molten Textured Hoops in Silver

With a simple jeans and cami top outfit, accessorising is key.

5. Cami Top + Silk Skirt + Silk Trousers

cami-top-outfits

@thevisuelofgrace

Style Notes: Layering dresses over trousers was another popular '90s look, but Loïcka Grâce has made a case for it decades later. I recommend opting for one colour and the same fabric (typically satin fabric) across the cami top, skirt and trousers, to help with the fluidity of the layered look. However, you can get creative with this look by opting for a cami top with lace detailing, asymmetric hems and injecting colour into the separate layers too.

Shop the Look:

Monica Silk Top
Reformation
Monica Silk Top

A halterneck cami top is a fresh take on the classic cami top we know and love, but will make this layered look even more playful.

Loose-Fit Blazer
H&M
Loose-Fit Blazer

For evenings out, you can always rely on an oversize black blazer. I think H&M's design looks more premium than its sub-£40 price tag.

Black Lace Trim Midi Skirt
Whistles
Black Lace Trim Midi Skirt

Asymmetric hems are hugely popular of late, as it elongates the body. Whether you opt for an asymmetric skirt as well as an asymmetric cami top is up to you.

Satin Printed Trousers
ZARA
Satin Printed Trousers

Loïcka experimented with colour as she styled a cream cami top with a brown skirt and black trouser. If you want to follow suit, I suggest opting for a printed trouser like Zara's satin bottoms that will sing out from under the layers, but without overwhelming the full look.

Maisie Bovingdon

