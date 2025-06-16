Forget a White T-Shirt—This Pretty Top Is the Hero of My Summer Wardrobe
This season, I've noticed so many fashionable people opt for pretty camisoles instead of tees and tanks, so I rounded up the chicest outfits for when you're next wondering what to wear. Scroll to see the camisole-top outfits to copy this summer.
I don’t know about you, but this summer I’m looking for outfit inspo more than ever. And this week, as I was scrolling through Instagram and Pinterest, and noticed one common theme with every look I saved down: they all featured camis. Yes, every single outfit I was planning on recreating in the next few weeks had a pretty camisole top as its base, and that got me thinking, are camis set to surpass my white tee as my most-worn summer staple? I think so…
Not to be confused with tank tops or vests, the on-trend top is mostly characterised by thin spaghetti straps and a V-neckline, though it can also feature a round or cowl neck. It can be made from cotton fabric, but typically it is a satin design, often with a lace trim.
While a cami top offers an elevated alternative to ribbed vests and T-shirts, it’s just as versatile, and in the last seven days I’ve spotten it styled underneath a cardigan with a mini skirt, with a sweatshirt and wide leg jeans in the transitional seasons and under an oversized blazer complete with tailored trousers to see you from the office to date night.
To prove my point, I’ve rounded up my five favourite camisole top outfits for the season ahead. Scroll on to see the looks and shop all the pieces you might need to recreate them yourself.
See the Camisole Top Outfits I'm Copying This Season:
1. Cami Top + Wide Leg Jeans + Suede Loafers
Style Notes: Yes, we all rely on the classic jeans and a T-shirt ensemble for off-duty days throughout the year, but I'm switching up the look by simply swapping the tee for a cami top this summer. If you feel the cold, then layer with a button-front cardigan.
Shop the Look:
Red cardigans were all the craze a few months back, but the Parisienne style of this button-up is not going away anytime soon.
2. Cami Top + Capri Pants + Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: Capri pants—otherwise known as pedal pushers for the 80's and 90's kids—have returned. If you're unsure how to style the 3/4 length trousers, simply add a cami top that skims the hips and offers a flared hem to contrast the slimline bottoms. Pair with flip flops or ballet pumps in the day, alternatively opt for a kitten heel come the evening.
Shop the Look:
3. Cami Top + Matching Skirt + Sandals
Style Notes: A co-ord makes for fuss-free styling, but delivers maximum effect. What I love about this look is the cami top can sit over the bottom layer, or be tucked in to give the illusion of a one-piece dress. Genius!
Shop the Look:
If you're a fan of gold jewellery, I recommend keeping the theme running all the way to your sunglasses for a polished finish. The small round frames sit neatly in the eye socket, while the arms taper in thickness to rest comfortably on your ears.
Comfy and chic, there's a reason these sandals are owned by nearly everyone on the Who What Wear team.
4. Cami Top + Ankle Grazer Jeans + Cowboy Boots
Style Notes: A camisole top can be a short version of the timeless satin slip dress, but it can also bridge the gap between a tank top, too. Case in point is Hannah's outfit. Whether you opt for a satin, lace, or cotton cami top, it can be paired with your favourite denim jeans and boots for a casual, yet put-together, look.
Shop the Look:
5. Cami Top + Silk Skirt + Silk Trousers
Style Notes: Layering dresses over trousers was another popular '90s look, but Loïcka Grâce has made a case for it decades later. I recommend opting for one colour and the same fabric (typically satin fabric) across the cami top, skirt and trousers, to help with the fluidity of the layered look. However, you can get creative with this look by opting for a cami top with lace detailing, asymmetric hems and injecting colour into the separate layers too.
Shop the Look:
Loïcka experimented with colour as she styled a cream cami top with a brown skirt and black trouser. If you want to follow suit, I suggest opting for a printed trouser like Zara's satin bottoms that will sing out from under the layers, but without overwhelming the full look.
Maisie Bovingdon is a Freelance Journalist with over a decade of editorial experience, covering e-commerce, as well as fashion, beauty, health and travel features for leading publications such as Who What Wear, The Telegraph, Marie Claire, Woman & Home, Hello!, Glamour, Refinery29, Independent, and Evening Standard, among other titles. Throughout her career, she has interviewed an array of experts, including leading dermatologists, trichologists, doctors, stylists, brand founders, and multiple celebrities. Alongside her editorial projects, Maisie has also worked on copywriting projects for leading beauty brands, including L’Oréal Paris and Mason Pearson.When she’s not researching the latest fashion and beauty trends, or scouting unmissable deals, Maisie is often exploring, and testing, solutions for Trichotillomania, which she has experienced first-hand for over 15 years, and aims to help others battling hair and beauty concerns.If you can prize her away from her busy work schedule, Maisie can be found enjoying long muddy walks around Hampstead Heath with her family and friends, or venturing further afield to witness the best sunrises and sunsets around the world.
