Forget a White T-Shirt—This Pretty Top Is the Hero of My Summer Wardrobe

I don’t know about you, but this summer I’m looking for outfit inspo more than ever. And this week, as I was scrolling through Instagram and Pinterest, and noticed one common theme with every look I saved down: they all featured camis. Yes, every single outfit I was planning on recreating in the next few weeks had a pretty camisole top as its base, and that got me thinking, are camis set to surpass my white tee as my most-worn summer staple? I think so…

Not to be confused with tank tops or vests, the on-trend top is mostly characterised by thin spaghetti straps and a V-neckline, though it can also feature a round or cowl neck. It can be made from cotton fabric, but typically it is a satin design, often with a lace trim.

While a cami top offers an elevated alternative to ribbed vests and T-shirts, it’s just as versatile, and in the last seven days I’ve spotten it styled underneath a cardigan with a mini skirt, with a sweatshirt and wide leg jeans in the transitional seasons and under an oversized blazer complete with tailored trousers to see you from the office to date night.

To prove my point, I’ve rounded up my five favourite camisole top outfits for the season ahead. Scroll on to see the looks and shop all the pieces you might need to recreate them yourself.

See the Camisole Top Outfits I'm Copying This Season:

1. Cami Top + Wide Leg Jeans + Suede Loafers

Style Notes: Yes, we all rely on the classic jeans and a T-shirt ensemble for off-duty days throughout the year, but I'm switching up the look by simply swapping the tee for a cami top this summer. If you feel the cold, then layer with a button-front cardigan.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Combined Top With Openwork Details £36 SHOP NOW The open knit detail, combined with the half button fastening and open front screams summer. I'd pair with high waisted denim shorts, jeans or a slip skirt. CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £341 SHOP NOW A worthy investment piece you will certainly get your cost per wear out of. Free People Kait Cardi £88 SHOP NOW Red cardigans were all the craze a few months back, but the Parisienne style of this button-up is not going away anytime soon. & Other Stories Soft Suede Loafers £125 SHOP NOW Suede loafers have been a huge trend for months. Why? Because the footwear offer a smart yet softer finish compared to trainers or event ballet flats.

2. Cami Top + Capri Pants + Ballet Pumps

Style Notes: Capri pants—otherwise known as pedal pushers for the 80's and 90's kids—have returned. If you're unsure how to style the 3/4 length trousers, simply add a cami top that skims the hips and offers a flared hem to contrast the slimline bottoms. Pair with flip flops or ballet pumps in the day, alternatively opt for a kitten heel come the evening.

Shop the Look:

COS Gathered Cotton Top £65 SHOP NOW The gathered bust, tiered detail and flared hem makes this the perfect cami top for those wanting to ease into the trend yet want some coverage around the mid-section. Reformation Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant £147 SHOP NOW Lightweight linen and gingham fabrics make a resurgence every summer, without fail. Reformation has cleverly combined the two in these capri trousers, which are breathable, playful and perfect for the holiday season. Reiss Mesh Double-Strap Ballet Flats £158 SHOP NOW Reiss' mesh ballet flats come in two colours, neutral and oxblood, but I recommend the former to complement every summer outfit. Miu Miu Acetate Oval Sunglasses £341 SHOP NOW These oval sunglasses are reminiscent of the popular specs Jennifer Aniston wore in the '90s. Considering nostalgia-core is rife now, Miu Miu's chic accessory is the finishing touch to complement any look this season.

3. Cami Top + Matching Skirt + Sandals

Style Notes: A co-ord makes for fuss-free styling, but delivers maximum effect. What I love about this look is the cami top can sit over the bottom layer, or be tucked in to give the illusion of a one-piece dress. Genius!

Shop the Look:

ME+EM Floral Lace Trim Cami Top £150 SHOP NOW You could easily pair the cami top with a satin slip skirt or black satin trousers to get your cost per wear out of this premium staple. ME+EM Floral Lace Trim Slip Skirt £225 SHOP NOW The brown Me+Em set is running low on sizes, but don't fret as there is more stock available in the cream and black colourway. Plus, I think monochrome is timeless and chic. CELINE EYEWEAR Oval-Frame Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £440 SHOP NOW If you're a fan of gold jewellery, I recommend keeping the theme running all the way to your sunglasses for a polished finish. The small round frames sit neatly in the eye socket, while the arms taper in thickness to rest comfortably on your ears. A.Emery Jalen Leather Sandals £170 SHOP NOW Comfy and chic, there's a reason these sandals are owned by nearly everyone on the Who What Wear team.

4. Cami Top + Ankle Grazer Jeans + Cowboy Boots

Style Notes: A camisole top can be a short version of the timeless satin slip dress, but it can also bridge the gap between a tank top, too. Case in point is Hannah's outfit. Whether you opt for a satin, lace, or cotton cami top, it can be paired with your favourite denim jeans and boots for a casual, yet put-together, look.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Lace Trim Top With Button Detail £50 SHOP NOW I consider Massimo Dutti's lace trim top a fabulous two-in-one. Wear with the subtle V-neckline skimming the bust, or swap round so the button fastening is at the front for a cute finish. Levi Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans £110 SHOP NOW One pair of jeans I continually wear on rotation is Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, which skim the legs and cut off at the ankle perfectly. Free People Brayden Western Boots £268 SHOP NOW From the chunky block heel, to the metal toe cap and square toe, these leather boots will add an edge to the simplest of outfits. Astrid & Miyu Molten Textured Hoops in Silver £75 SHOP NOW With a simple jeans and cami top outfit, accessorising is key.

5. Cami Top + Silk Skirt + Silk Trousers

Style Notes: Layering dresses over trousers was another popular '90s look, but Loïcka Grâce has made a case for it decades later. I recommend opting for one colour and the same fabric (typically satin fabric) across the cami top, skirt and trousers, to help with the fluidity of the layered look. However, you can get creative with this look by opting for a cami top with lace detailing, asymmetric hems and injecting colour into the separate layers too.

Shop the Look: