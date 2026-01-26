Peplum Jeans Are the First New Denim Trend of 2026, and I Tried on the Pair That'll Go Viral

Agolde has long had a reputation for creating unique jeans that go viral and jumpstart new denim trends. But the brand’s Vana Fold Jeans, Elson Jeans, and Criss Cross Jeans walked so their latest style could run. That style is the Peplum Jeans. Given my non-adventurous denim aptitude, when I heard about the jeans, I was initially skeptical. Jeans with an attached skirt aren't something I'd typically go for, but I trust Agolde to make anything wearable, and so I said, why not? Read on to read my candid review, see how the Agolde Peplum Jeans look on, and shop the style (but don't wait—they're quickly selling out).
My Review
The facts about the jeans are that they're made of lightweight 100% cotton and have a 31" inseam and a high 12.5" rise. I'd describe the fit as a tailored baggy jean. (For reference, I'm wearing a size 26 and wouldn't suggest sizing down in these.) At press time, they only come in one wash (a classic medium blue), but I predict Agolde will release more colors, given the popularity of the jeans (multiple sizes have sold out since they launched earlier this month). At 5'4", I usually steer clear of jeans with an inseam longer than 30", but these somehow worked for my height. I did prefer them with heels, but just wore a very low kitten heel here, and they were the perfect length. The jeans were soft and comfortable from the very first wear. Now let's talk about that peplum skirt.
The skirt detail is in the form of a sculptural peplum that starts below the belt loops, and the waistband has a bit of a Western feel, which makes them feel even more forward. The statement-making style isn't for the faint of heart and will undoubtedly turn heads, but I found them to be far more wearable than I initially expected. The fit is effortless and cool, and they're best worn with simple, sleek pieces that don't compete with the jeans (I tried them on with an Agolde bodysuit and denim bomber jacket).
All of this said, sometimes it's hard to put your finger on exactly why a pair of somewhat controversial jeans is so much easier to wear than expected. I've always thought the skirt or dress over pants or jeans trend wasn't for me, but I think I get it after trying this two-in-one style. It adds something extra to your outfits that makes it far more interesting than my trusty straight-leg jeans would.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.