Cuffed Jeans Are Trending—These Are the 6 Best Shoes to Wear With Them

(Image credit: @monikh)

If you'd asked us which major trends we had on our fashion bingo card for 2024, cuffed jeans would not have been one of them. Despite the fact that the last 12 months has been the successful return of other major 90s trouser trends like the cargo trouser, baggy jeans and the pedal pusher, we did not expect that a styling hack as simple as turning up the hems of our jeans would turn out to be quite so compelling, but 1000 Instagram posts and several high street shops later, we find ourselves with a certified trend on our hands. Cuffed jeans are officially back.

If like us your first thought when hearing the news is "what do I even wear with cuffed jeans?", you've come to the right place. Clothing-wise they're easy to style (every top and jacket that goes with your regular jeans works here too). But instead, for those compiling their looks from head to toe, let's start with the trickiest part—the footwear . What seems like an easy choice (trainers, surely?) falls into a difficult territory when considering how to elevate this style into dressier heights. We know straight-leg jeans look great with pointy shoes, skinny jeans are made for tucking into boots, and anything with a flare comes into it's own with an ankle boot, but what of the cuffed?

Taking the weather, season, and day-to-day practicality into consideration, we set about putting together a roster of shoe styles that work perfectly with these straight-legged jeans. Some are cute, some are smart, others bridge a gap between the two, but all of them are chic, creating the perfect shoe+cuffed jean formula. Keep scrolling to see and shop some of the best cuffed jeans on the market now, and the five key shoe options that work specifically with them.

The Best Shoes to Wear with Cuffed Jeans

1. Loafers

Style Notes: If your cuffed jeans are cropped in nature, then loafers present a great styling option. While offering more coverage, making them idea for cooler spring days, loafers still show at least a sliver of ankle, which will come in handy when balancing out a cropped cuff detail.

Shop Cuffed Jeans:

HUSH Carly Turn Up Cropped Jeans £52 SHOP NOW The perfect true blue wash denim.

Shop Loafers:

Ferragamo Maryan 2 Embellished Leather Loafers £685 SHOP NOW Such a good investment.

COS Leather Loafers £115 SHOP NOW White loafers always look so premium.

Bobbies Imane Loafers £200 SHOP NOW It's all about that chain detail.

Gucci Women's Gucci Jordaan loafer £720 SHOP NOW Gucci are the loafer masters.

H&M Chunky loafers £30 SHOP NOW How's that for a great affordable option?

2. Ballet Flats

Style Notes: You'll be hard pressed to find a jeans style that ballet flats don't go with, but I particularly like the look of cuffed jeans and ballet flats as, together, it makes for a very 2024 combination. Especially if you opt for an on-trend mesh pair.

Shop Cuffed Jeans:

We The Free We The Free Final Countdown Cuffed Low-Rise Jeans £118 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a baggier option, these are just the right amount of loose in the leg.

Shop Ballet Flats:

Alaïa Mesh Ballet Flats £650 SHOP NOW It's hard to find these still in stock.

John Lewis Harrietta Mary Jane Leather Pumps £59 SHOP NOW Cute as a button.

Jeffrey Campbell Aurora Flats £128 SHOP NOW True ballet flats that come in multiple colour ways.

The Row Eva Two nappa leather ballet flats £860 SHOP NOW Everyone will want to know where you got these from.

Mango Leather Ballerina £50 SHOP NOW Comfortable flats you can wear with everything.

3. Mules

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: These two are a match made in heaven. The combination of cuffed jeans and mules (especially closed-toe styles like Marianne Smyth’s) feels distinctly "fashion" and will look chic no matter how you style the rest of your outfit. If in doubt, a plain tee clearly works.

Shop Cuffed Jeans:

AGOLDE Fran Cropped Mid-rise Straight-Leg Jeans £310 SHOP NOW Luxury denim doesn't get better than Agolde.

Shop Mules:

Paris Texas Ashley Buckled Snake-Effect Leather Mules £445 SHOP NOW Animal prints are having a moment.

The Row Cybil 55 Kitten-Heel Leather Mules £890 SHOP NOW A chic all-rounder.

Everlane The Day Mule £137 SHOP NOW There are flat options too.

Dear Frances Sherry Mule, Caramel £440 SHOP NOW Patent camel = sophisticated and sleek.

Bottega Veneta Cha-Cha Vinyl Mules £890 SHOP NOW Bottega never put a foot wrong, pun intended.

4. Mary Janes

(Image credit: @marinatorres)

Style Notes: If you're looking to add polish to a pair of cuffed jeans, the easiest way to do so is with some elegant mary janes. Opt for styles with a block heel that mirror the chunkiness of the cuff of your jeans. White socks are optional but highly recommended.

Shop Cuffed Jeans:

Veronica Beard Dylan Straight-Leg Jean £328 SHOP NOW The perfect straight leg? I'm inclined to think so.

Shop Mary Janes:

Russell & Bromley Jane Shoes £295 SHOP NOW Such an expensive looking colour.

Sézane Paula Babies £160 SHOP NOW These also come in cream too.

Pretty Ballerinas Joanna Mary Janes £114.5 SHOP NOW I already own these, and highly recommend them.

Jimmy Choo Elisa 45 £625 SHOP NOW A new spin on an old classic.

Charles & Keith Double-Strap Slingback Mary Jane Pumps £54 SHOP NOW A much needed pop of colour.

5. Pointed Heels

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: My petite colleague Maxine Eggenberger recently tried on a pair of cuffed jeans and wasn't sure they were for her. I suggested she try them on with some pointed-toe heels, which she did, which worked perfectly to elongate her legs and keep the cuffed detail in proportion with her frame. So she tells me, anyway.

Shop Cuffed Jeans:

Mango Straight Leg Turn Up Jeans in Dark Blue £80 SHOP NOW These completely sold out on the Mango site, but you can still pick them up at ASOS.

Shop Pointed Heels:

Office Hope Cut Out Detail Two Part Courts £45 SHOP NOW How to get the look for under £50.

Zara Heeled Shoes with Ankle Strap £50 SHOP NOW Such a chic colour.

Tom Ford Angelina 55 Croc-Leather Slingback Pumps £830 SHOP NOW Slingbacks are huge right now.

Manolo Blahnik BB 70 Satin Pumps £595 SHOP NOW How to nail event dressing.

& Other Stories Leather Slingback Pumps £120 SHOP NOW Race you to the check out!

6. Trainers

Style Notes: Where there are jeans, trainers are never fair behind. Right now, the most timely combination I'm seeing via social is cuffed jeans with retro-style sneakers (think any of the Adidas styles currently doing the rounds).

Shop Cuffed Jeans:

Whistles Authentic Alba Turn Up Jean £109 £65 SHOP NOW Our editors agree—Whistles denim is well worth trying out.

Shop Trainers:

Reebok Club C Vintage leather trainers £154 SHOP NOW White trainers really do go with everything.

Adidas Originals Samba OG Suede and Metallic Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Adidas trainers are selling at record speed right now.

Adidas Samba OG Trainers £90 SHOP NOW We found some white OG Sambas still in stock.