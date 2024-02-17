Cuffed Jeans Are Trending—These Are the 6 Best Shoes to Wear With Them
If you'd asked us which major trends we had on our fashion bingo card for 2024, cuffed jeans would not have been one of them. Despite the fact that the last 12 months has been the successful return of other major 90s trouser trends like the cargo trouser, baggy jeans and the pedal pusher, we did not expect that a styling hack as simple as turning up the hems of our jeans would turn out to be quite so compelling, but 1000 Instagram posts and several high street shops later, we find ourselves with a certified trend on our hands. Cuffed jeans are officially back.
If like us your first thought when hearing the news is "what do I even wear with cuffed jeans?", you've come to the right place. Clothing-wise they're easy to style (every top and jacket that goes with your regular jeans works here too). But instead, for those compiling their looks from head to toe, let's start with the trickiest part—the footwear. What seems like an easy choice (trainers, surely?) falls into a difficult territory when considering how to elevate this style into dressier heights. We know straight-leg jeans look great with pointy shoes, skinny jeans are made for tucking into boots, and anything with a flare comes into it's own with an ankle boot, but what of the cuffed?
Taking the weather, season, and day-to-day practicality into consideration, we set about putting together a roster of shoe styles that work perfectly with these straight-legged jeans. Some are cute, some are smart, others bridge a gap between the two, but all of them are chic, creating the perfect shoe+cuffed jean formula. Keep scrolling to see and shop some of the best cuffed jeans on the market now, and the five key shoe options that work specifically with them.
The Best Shoes to Wear with Cuffed Jeans
1. Loafers
Style Notes: If your cuffed jeans are cropped in nature, then loafers present a great styling option. While offering more coverage, making them idea for cooler spring days, loafers still show at least a sliver of ankle, which will come in handy when balancing out a cropped cuff detail.
Shop Cuffed Jeans:
Shop Loafers:
2. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: You'll be hard pressed to find a jeans style that ballet flats don't go with, but I particularly like the look of cuffed jeans and ballet flats as, together, it makes for a very 2024 combination. Especially if you opt for an on-trend mesh pair.
Shop Cuffed Jeans:
If you're looking for a baggier option, these are just the right amount of loose in the leg.
Shop Ballet Flats:
3. Mules
Style Notes: These two are a match made in heaven. The combination of cuffed jeans and mules (especially closed-toe styles like Marianne Smyth’s) feels distinctly "fashion" and will look chic no matter how you style the rest of your outfit. If in doubt, a plain tee clearly works.
Shop Cuffed Jeans:
Shop Mules:
4. Mary Janes
Style Notes: If you're looking to add polish to a pair of cuffed jeans, the easiest way to do so is with some elegant mary janes. Opt for styles with a block heel that mirror the chunkiness of the cuff of your jeans. White socks are optional but highly recommended.
Shop Cuffed Jeans:
Shop Mary Janes:
5. Pointed Heels
Style Notes: My petite colleague Maxine Eggenberger recently tried on a pair of cuffed jeans and wasn't sure they were for her. I suggested she try them on with some pointed-toe heels, which she did, which worked perfectly to elongate her legs and keep the cuffed detail in proportion with her frame. So she tells me, anyway.
Shop Cuffed Jeans:
These completely sold out on the Mango site, but you can still pick them up at ASOS.
Shop Pointed Heels:
6. Trainers
Style Notes: Where there are jeans, trainers are never fair behind. Right now, the most timely combination I'm seeing via social is cuffed jeans with retro-style sneakers (think any of the Adidas styles currently doing the rounds).
Shop Cuffed Jeans:
Shop Trainers:
Adidas trainers are selling at record speed right now.
-
