Cuffed Jeans Are Trending—These Are the 6 Best Shoes to Wear With Them

By Remy Farrell
If you'd asked us which major trends we had on our fashion bingo card for 2024, cuffed jeans would not have been one of them. Despite the fact that the last 12 months has been the successful return of other major 90s trouser trends like the cargo trouser, baggy jeans and the pedal pusher, we did not expect that a styling hack as simple as turning up the hems of our jeans would turn out to be quite so compelling, but 1000 Instagram posts and several high street shops later, we find ourselves with a certified trend on our hands. Cuffed jeans are officially back.

If like us your first thought when hearing the news is "what do I even wear with cuffed jeans?", you've come to the right place. Clothing-wise they're easy to style (every top and jacket that goes with your regular jeans works here too). But instead, for those compiling their looks from head to toe, let's start with the trickiest part—the footwear. What seems like an easy choice (trainers, surely?) falls into a difficult territory when considering how to elevate this style into dressier heights. We know straight-leg jeans look great with pointy shoes, skinny jeans are made for tucking into boots, and anything with a flare comes into it's own with an ankle boot, but what of the cuffed?

Taking the weather, season, and day-to-day practicality into consideration, we set about putting together a roster of shoe styles that work perfectly with these straight-legged jeans. Some are cute, some are smart, others bridge a gap between the two, but all of them are chic, creating the perfect shoe+cuffed jean formula. Keep scrolling to see and shop some of the best cuffed jeans on the market now, and the five key shoe options that work specifically with them.

The Best Shoes to Wear with Cuffed Jeans

1. Loafers

shoes to wear with cuffed jeans

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: If your cuffed jeans are cropped in nature, then loafers present a great styling option. While offering more coverage, making them idea for cooler spring days, loafers still show at least a sliver of ankle, which will come in handy when balancing out a cropped cuff detail.

Shop Cuffed Jeans:

Carly Turn Up Cropped Jeans
HUSH
Carly Turn Up Cropped Jeans

The perfect true blue wash denim.

Shop Loafers:

Maryan 2 embellished leather loafers
Ferragamo
Maryan 2 Embellished Leather Loafers

Such a good investment.

LEATHER LOAFERS
COS
Leather Loafers

White loafers always look so premium.

Imane
Bobbies
Imane Loafers

It's all about that chain detail.

Women's Gucci Jordaan loafer
Gucci
Women's Gucci Jordaan loafer

Gucci are the loafer masters.

Chunky loafers
H&M
Chunky loafers

How's that for a great affordable option?

2. Ballet Flats

shoes to wear with cuffed jeans

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: You'll be hard pressed to find a jeans style that ballet flats don't go with, but I particularly like the look of cuffed jeans and ballet flats as, together, it makes for a very 2024 combination. Especially if you opt for an on-trend mesh pair.

Shop Cuffed Jeans:

We The Free Final Countdown Cuffed Low-Rise Jeans
We The Free
We The Free Final Countdown Cuffed Low-Rise Jeans

If you're looking for a baggier option, these are just the right amount of loose in the leg.

Shop Ballet Flats:

Mesh ballet flats
Alaïa
Mesh Ballet Flats

It's hard to find these still in stock.

John Lewis Harrietta Mary Jane Leather Pumps, Cream
John Lewis
Harrietta Mary Jane Leather Pumps

Cute as a button.

Aurora Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Aurora Flats

True ballet flats that come in multiple colour ways.

Eva Two nappa leather ballet flats
The Row
Eva Two nappa leather ballet flats

Everyone will want to know where you got these from.

Mango tan flat ballet shoes
Mango
Leather Ballerina

Comfortable flats you can wear with everything.

3. Mules

shoes to wear with cuffed jeans

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: These two are a match made in heaven. The combination of cuffed jeans and mules (especially closed-toe styles like Marianne Smyth’s) feels distinctly "fashion" and will look chic no matter how you style the rest of your outfit. If in doubt, a plain tee clearly works.

Shop Cuffed Jeans:

AGOLDE, Fran Cropped Mid-rise Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Fran Cropped Mid-rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Luxury denim doesn't get better than Agolde.

Shop Mules:

Paris Texas, Ashley buckled snake-effect leather mules
Paris Texas
Ashley Buckled Snake-Effect Leather Mules

Animal prints are having a moment.

Cybil 55 kitten-heel leather mules
The Row
Cybil 55 Kitten-Heel Leather Mules

A chic all-rounder.

Everlane, The Day Mule
Everlane
The Day Mule

There are flat options too.

Sherry Mule, Caramel
Dear Frances
Sherry Mule, Caramel

Patent camel = sophisticated and sleek.

Bottega Veneta, Cha-Cha Vinyl Mules
Bottega Veneta
Cha-Cha Vinyl Mules

Bottega never put a foot wrong, pun intended.

4. Mary Janes

shoes to wear with cuffed jeans

(Image credit: @marinatorres)

Style Notes: If you're looking to add polish to a pair of cuffed jeans, the easiest way to do so is with some elegant mary janes. Opt for styles with a block heel that mirror the chunkiness of the cuff of your jeans. White socks are optional but highly recommended.

Shop Cuffed Jeans:

Dylan Straight-Leg Jean | Cuffed
Veronica Beard
Dylan Straight-Leg Jean

The perfect straight leg? I'm inclined to think so.

Shop Mary Janes:

JANE
Russell & Bromley
Jane Shoes

Such an expensive looking colour.

Sézane, Paula Babies
Sézane
Paula Babies

These also come in cream too.

Pretty Ballerinas, Joanna Mary Janes
Pretty Ballerinas
Joanna Mary Janes

I already own these, and highly recommend them.

Elisa 45
Jimmy Choo
Elisa 45

A new spin on an old classic.

Double-Strap Slingback Mary Jane Pumps
Charles & Keith
Double-Strap Slingback Mary Jane Pumps

A much needed pop of colour.

5. Pointed Heels

shoes to wear with cuffed jeans

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: My petite colleague Maxine Eggenberger recently tried on a pair of cuffed jeans and wasn't sure they were for her. I suggested she try them on with some pointed-toe heels, which she did, which worked perfectly to elongate her legs and keep the cuffed detail in proportion with her frame. So she tells me, anyway.

Shop Cuffed Jeans:

Mango, Straight Leg Turn Up Jeans in Dark Blue
Mango
Straight Leg Turn Up Jeans in Dark Blue

These completely sold out on the Mango site, but you can still pick them up at ASOS.

Shop Pointed Heels:

Office , Hope Cut Out Detail Two Part Courts
Office
Hope Cut Out Detail Two Part Courts

How to get the look for under £50.

HEELED SHOES WITH ANKLE STRAP
Zara
Heeled Shoes with Ankle Strap

Such a chic colour.

Angelina 55 croc-leather slingback pumps
Tom Ford
Angelina 55 Croc-Leather Slingback Pumps

Slingbacks are huge right now.

Manolo Blahnik, BB 70 Satin Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
BB 70 Satin Pumps

How to nail event dressing.

Leather Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Leather Slingback Pumps

Race you to the check out!

6. Trainers

shoes to wear with cuffed jeans

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: Where there are jeans, trainers are never fair behind. Right now, the most timely combination I'm seeing via social is cuffed jeans with retro-style sneakers (think any of the Adidas styles currently doing the rounds).

Shop Cuffed Jeans:

Authentic Alba Turn Up Jean
Whistles
Authentic Alba Turn Up Jean

Our editors agree—Whistles denim is well worth trying out.

Shop Trainers:

Club C Vintage leather trainers
Reebok
Club C Vintage leather trainers

White trainers really do go with everything.

Adidas Originals, Samba OG Suede and Metallic Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Samba OG Suede and Metallic Leather Sneakers

Adidas trainers are selling at record speed right now.

Adidas , Samba OG Trainers
Adidas
Samba OG Trainers

We found some white OG Sambas still in stock.

New Balance, M2002REM
New Balance
M2002REM

How to brighten up a monochrome fit.

