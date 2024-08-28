If You Love the '90s and French Style, These 8 Outfits Will Speak to You

Allyson Payer
By
published
in Features

Two things that none of us fashion folk will ever be able to get enough of are '90s-inspired outfits and French-girl outfits. It just so happens that French women love to draw from the '90s when putting together outfits, so we're all in luck. If knee-length skirts, kitten-heel mules, leopard print, low-rise trousers, and denim jackets sound like a symphony to you, you should probably stick around for this one.

As fall draws nearer, now is a great time to file away some new outfit ideas for the coming season. I don't know about you, but the types of outfits I prefer to wear on repeat aren't too trendy but aren't boring, and they don't require a ton of effort. I sourced eight fabulous looks that are exactly that. If Paris in the '90s is your dream era, the next best thing to building a time machine is dressing like that's where you belong. Keep scrolling to shop eight chic outfits that'll help you achieve that.

Tank Top + Straight-Let Jeans + Pumps + Shoulder Bag

French woman wearing a black tank top and jeans.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop the Key Pieces

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans in Ondine

Bianka Slingback Pumps
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pumps

Sylvie Shoulder Bag
Staud
Sylvie Shoulder Bag

Denim Jacket + Knee-Length Dress + Slingbacks

French woman wearing a denim jacket and knee-length dress.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop the Key Pieces

'90s Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's
'90s Denim Trucker Jacket

Coco Dress
Reformation
Coco Dress

Carolyne Leather Low-Heel Slingback Pump
Manolo Blahnik
Carolyne Leather Low-Heel Slingback Pumps

Fitted Tee + Low-Rise Trousers + Barely-There Sandals

French woman wearing a fitted top and low-rise trousers.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Shop the Key Pieces

Everlane, The Luxe Micro-Rib Long-Sleeve Crew
Everlane
The Luxe Micro-Rib Long-Sleeve Crew in Washed Heathered Fatigue

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pants in Cremini Stripe

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandals

Leopard-Print Dress + Chunky Sandals

French woman wearing a leopard-print dress.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Shop the Key Pieces

Ganni, Leopard-Print Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
Ganni
Leopard-Print Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

Arizona Chunky Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Chunky Sandals

Knitted Jacket + Straight-Leg Jeans + Kitten-Heel Mules

French woman wearing a striped jacket and cream-colored jeans.

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Shop the Key Pieces

Alex Mill, Paris Sweater Jacket In Stripe
Alex Mill
Paris Sweater Jacket in Stripe

Madewell, The '90s Straight Jeans
Madewell
The '90s Straight Jeans

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Trench Coat + Draped Sweater + Button-Down + Jeans + Ballet Flats

French woman wearing a trench coat, jeans, and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Shop the Key Pieces

Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar
Mango
Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar

Everlane, The Must-Have Oxford Shirt
Everlane
The Must-Have Oxford Shirt

Levi's, 501 90s Jeans
Levi's
501 90s Jeans

The Max Square Mary Jane - Wine Red
Rothy's
The Max Square Mary Janes

Button-Down Shirt + Knit Maxi Dress + Ballet Flats + Scrunchie

French woman wearing a maxi dress and white ballet flats.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop the Key Pieces

Reformation, Eli Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Eli Oversized Shirt

Racerback Knit Dress
Mango
Racerback Knit Dress

Hunza G, T Stripe Crinkle Metallic Coco Scrunchie
Hunza G
T Stripe Crinkle Metallic Coco Scrunchie

Blazer + T-Shirt + Dark-Wash Jeans + Loafers

French woman wearing a blazer, jeans, and loafers.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Shop the Key Pieces

Double-Breasted Blazer
Mango
Double-Breasted Blazer

Classic Margo Tee
Leset
Classic Margo Tee

Citizens of Humanity, Miro Relaxed Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Miro Relaxed Jeans

Explore More:
French Style 90S Fashion Outfit Inspiration
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸