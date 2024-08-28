If You Love the '90s and French Style, These 8 Outfits Will Speak to You

Two things that none of us fashion folk will ever be able to get enough of are '90s-inspired outfits and French-girl outfits. It just so happens that French women love to draw from the '90s when putting together outfits, so we're all in luck. If knee-length skirts, kitten-heel mules, leopard print, low-rise trousers, and denim jackets sound like a symphony to you, you should probably stick around for this one.

As fall draws nearer, now is a great time to file away some new outfit ideas for the coming season. I don't know about you, but the types of outfits I prefer to wear on repeat aren't too trendy but aren't boring, and they don't require a ton of effort. I sourced eight fabulous looks that are exactly that. If Paris in the '90s is your dream era, the next best thing to building a time machine is dressing like that's where you belong. Keep scrolling to shop eight chic outfits that'll help you achieve that.

Tank Top + Straight-Let Jeans + Pumps + Shoulder Bag

Reformation Dusk Knit Top $58 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans in Ondine $168 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pumps $140 SHOP NOW

Staud Sylvie Shoulder Bag $350 SHOP NOW

Denim Jacket + Knee-Length Dress + Slingbacks

Levi's '90s Denim Trucker Jacket $98 SHOP NOW

Reformation Coco Dress $248 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Leather Low-Heel Slingback Pumps $795 SHOP NOW

Fitted Tee + Low-Rise Trousers + Barely-There Sandals

Everlane The Luxe Micro-Rib Long-Sleeve Crew in Washed Heathered Fatigue $50 $38 SHOP NOW

Reformation Vida Low Rise Pants in Cremini Stripe $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Serenity Bare Sandals $248 SHOP NOW

Leopard-Print Dress + Chunky Sandals

Ganni Leopard-Print Cotton Poplin Midi Dress $295 SHOP NOW

Birkenstock Arizona Chunky Sandals $220 SHOP NOW

Knitted Jacket + Straight-Leg Jeans + Kitten-Heel Mules

Alex Mill Paris Sweater Jacket in Stripe $225 SHOP NOW

Madewell The '90s Straight Jeans $128 $115 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules $795 SHOP NOW

Trench Coat + Draped Sweater + Button-Down + Jeans + Ballet Flats

Mango Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar $160 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Must-Have Oxford Shirt $88 $66 SHOP NOW

Levi's 501 90s Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Rothy's The Max Square Mary Janes $159 SHOP NOW

Button-Down Shirt + Knit Maxi Dress + Ballet Flats + Scrunchie

Reformation Eli Oversized Shirt $148 SHOP NOW

Mango Racerback Knit Dress $50 SHOP NOW

Hunza G T Stripe Crinkle Metallic Coco Scrunchie $25 SHOP NOW

Blazer + T-Shirt + Dark-Wash Jeans + Loafers

Leset Classic Margo Tee $68 SHOP NOW