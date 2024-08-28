If You Love the '90s and French Style, These 8 Outfits Will Speak to You
Two things that none of us fashion folk will ever be able to get enough of are '90s-inspired outfits and French-girl outfits. It just so happens that French women love to draw from the '90s when putting together outfits, so we're all in luck. If knee-length skirts, kitten-heel mules, leopard print, low-rise trousers, and denim jackets sound like a symphony to you, you should probably stick around for this one.
As fall draws nearer, now is a great time to file away some new outfit ideas for the coming season. I don't know about you, but the types of outfits I prefer to wear on repeat aren't too trendy but aren't boring, and they don't require a ton of effort. I sourced eight fabulous looks that are exactly that. If Paris in the '90s is your dream era, the next best thing to building a time machine is dressing like that's where you belong. Keep scrolling to shop eight chic outfits that'll help you achieve that.
Tank Top + Straight-Let Jeans + Pumps + Shoulder Bag
Denim Jacket + Knee-Length Dress + Slingbacks
Fitted Tee + Low-Rise Trousers + Barely-There Sandals
Leopard-Print Dress + Chunky Sandals
Knitted Jacket + Straight-Leg Jeans + Kitten-Heel Mules
Trench Coat + Draped Sweater + Button-Down + Jeans + Ballet Flats
Button-Down Shirt + Knit Maxi Dress + Ballet Flats + Scrunchie
Blazer + T-Shirt + Dark-Wash Jeans + Loafers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
