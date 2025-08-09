Fashion People Can't Stop Wearing This Specific Jeans Colour RN (Clue: It's Not Blue, Black or White)

I’m calling it now—the coolest autumn denim outfits will all feature camel jeans. Scroll down to see and shop the colour trend.

@ch.phr8ph, @annelauremais, @smythsisters all wear camel-coloured jeans
(Image credit: @ch.phr8ph, @annelauremais, @smythsisters)
@annelauremais wears camel jeans with a brown jumper and ballet flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Blue jeans are forever versatile, white jeans are great for brightening up a look and black jeans are universally known for their ability to make an outfit look sleek and elegant. However, when fashion people want to make their outfits look cool, they usually turn to a more distinctive wash of denim. For 2025 specifically, I've been spotting one particular denim colour on all of my favourite fashion influencers, and I have no doubt that it will be everywhere this autumn. Enter the camel jean.

@ch.phr8ph wears camel jeans with a camel blazer, black heeled ballet pumps and a leather tote

(Image credit: @ch.phr8ph)

Neutral enough to pair well with the same colours as blue, black or white jeans, but unique enough to look intentional and add a point of difference in your outfits, camel jeans are the perfect choice for elevating a look without feeling too out there. The wash might remind you of the lighter beige jeans that we saw all over Europe this summer, but the deeper camel hue will pair extremely well with the chocolate browns and rich burgundy we all turn to in autumn.

@smythsisters wears camel jeans with a stripe jumper and black flip-flops

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

And you definitely don't have to wait for the new season to begin to get in on this cool trend. For summer, I'll be pairing my camel jeans with a simple white tank top and suede sandals in the day and then swapping these out for a satin cami and heeled flip-flops for evening events.

@poppyalmond wears camel jeans with a white t-shirt, grey cardigan and black trainers

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Catering to the growing demand, brands including Mango, Free People and Damson Madder created their own takes on the trend, and I've also spotted chic iterations on the luxury market.

@annabelrosendahl wears camel jeans with a brown trench and bag

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Keep scrolling to shop the best camel jeans that you can invest in for this season and beyond.

@anoukyve wears camel jeans with a cream jumper, black long coat, camel scarf, white trainers and black bag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop the Best Camel Jeans:

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant

As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related.

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.

