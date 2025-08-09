Fashion People Can't Stop Wearing This Specific Jeans Colour RN (Clue: It's Not Blue, Black or White)

Blue jeans are forever versatile, white jeans are great for brightening up a look and black jeans are universally known for their ability to make an outfit look sleek and elegant. However, when fashion people want to make their outfits look cool, they usually turn to a more distinctive wash of denim. For 2025 specifically, I've been spotting one particular denim colour on all of my favourite fashion influencers, and I have no doubt that it will be everywhere this autumn. Enter the camel jean.
Neutral enough to pair well with the same colours as blue, black or white jeans, but unique enough to look intentional and add a point of difference in your outfits, camel jeans are the perfect choice for elevating a look without feeling too out there. The wash might remind you of the lighter beige jeans that we saw all over Europe this summer, but the deeper camel hue will pair extremely well with the chocolate browns and rich burgundy we all turn to in autumn.
And you definitely don't have to wait for the new season to begin to get in on this cool trend. For summer, I'll be pairing my camel jeans with a simple white tank top and suede sandals in the day and then swapping these out for a satin cami and heeled flip-flops for evening events.
Catering to the growing demand, brands including Mango, Free People and Damson Madder created their own takes on the trend, and I've also spotted chic iterations on the luxury market.
Keep scrolling to shop the best camel jeans that you can invest in for this season and beyond.
Shop the Best Camel Jeans:
MANGO
Wide Leg Denim Trousers With Belt
The relaxed, slouchy finish makes these perfect for everyday styling.
Amo
Faith Flare Jeans
I'd style mine exactly like this.
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
This deeper hue will look so good with burgundy or chocolate brown.
Damson Madder
Sylvie Jeans
These won't stay in stock for long.
Calvin Klein
Barrel Jeans
Style with a white tank top or layer it up with a black t-shirt.
ARKET
Coral Wide Jeans
This more distressed wash is very cool.
Paige
Anessa Wide Leg Jeans
For those who prefer a more cropped silhouette.
Reiss
Patch Pocket Flared Jeans
These have such a retro vibe to them.
MOTHER
The Half Pipe Flood High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Barrel-leg jeans are going nowhere for autumn 2025.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. With a particular passion for fragrance—and a personal collection to match—she has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related.
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and campaigns for the print magazine as well as filmed and edited weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.