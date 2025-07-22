I think of the blue jeans in my collection as a blank slate for an outfit. Easy and reliable? Yes, but interesting or outfit-enhancing? Not especially. They're what I reach for if I'm popping to shops or running errands, but not so much if I'm heading out to the office or meeting friends in the evening. Still, I love the ease and casual cool of denim, which has motivated me to track down a fresh trend that can easily stand in where my blue jeans fall short. After a little time searching—pulling inspiration from New York, Paris and beyond I've noticed that so many of the chicest dressers are swapping blue jeans for beige this season, and I'm feeling inspired to do the same.
Naturally, Alexa Chung is steering the shift. I spotted her styling the beige jeans trend with a fresh white tee and black ballet flats this week. I'm sure that, were she to have styled them with a blue pair, I probably wouldn't have looked twice, but in a wash of light beige, her outfit had an easy coolness that blue couldn't match.
Less stark than white, but just as easy to style, you'll feel much more at ease (read: less scared of scuffs or spills) styling jeans in this more forgiving colour. Wearing well with white T-shirts, this trend would also pair seamlessly with the other staples that populate a capsule wardrobe, including black and grey knits and sleek tailored blazers.
Not a denim trend we've seen much of lately, this season the style is primed for a revival and, with a sign-off from Chung and recent sightings in New York and Paris, I expect it won't be long until the beige jean makes its way into many of our wardrobes.
Catering to the growing demand, brands including H&M, Mango and Reformation have already tested out the trend, and I've also spotted chic iterations at Róhe and Miu Miu, too.
To discover the denim trend I personally deem much cooler than blue, read on to shop my edit of the best beige jeans below.
Shop Beige Jeans:
H&M
Wide Ultra High Jeans
These come in UK sizes 4—30.
COS
Wide-Leg Denim Trousers
Our editors have been talking a lot about this pair in particular.
M&S Collection
High Waisted Crease Front Slim Flare Jeans
A flared silhouette feels distinctly French.
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
These also come in 11 other shades.
& Other Stories
Relaxed Wide-Leg Jeans
The relaxed, slouchy finish makes these perfect for daily styling.
Free People
Tennessee Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
The low-rise denim trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
RÓHE
High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
The baggy, wide-leg cut will make these some of the most comfortable jeans you own.
Miu Miu
Garment-Dyed Gabardine Pants
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Marks & Spencer
Wide-Leg Jeans
These come in extra short, petite, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Mango
Catherin Culotte High-Rise Jeans
Style with mary janes or pair with a sleek kitten heel.
Arket
Lupine Flared Jeans
Shop these while they're on sale.
Claudie Pierlot
Straight Leg Denim Jeans
Style with a white tee or layer it up with a classic black or grey knit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.