Rachel Sennott Just Resurrected the 2005 It Bag Every Y2K Celeb Owned

The second I saw that unmistakable gold padlock hanging from Rachel Sennott's handbag, I clocked it as a Chloé Paddington. Launched in 2005 by Phoebe Philo, the bag was an icon of the early 2000s. It was worn by the era's most talked-about celebrities, including Mischa Barton, Jessica Alba, Megan Fox, Kate Bosworth, Halle Berry, Hilary Duff, and others. As a teenager, I desperately wanted it (but couldn't afford it), and now suddenly I'm obsessed anew thanks to Sennott.

Photographed at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Sennott perfectly matched her tan jacket and skirt to her vintage Paddington, which was sourced by Last Platinum Vintage. Chloé's Kerala 25 is the brand's closest current offering, but you can still score some original Paddingtons on the resale market. Scroll down to see Rachel Sennott's newest outfit and see how celebrities styled the bag in the early 2000s.

Rachel Sennott Carrying a Vintage Chloé Paddington in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mischa Barton in 2005

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Jessica Alba in 2006

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Megan Fox in 2011

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

