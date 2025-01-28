Rachel Sennott Just Resurrected the 2005 It Bag Every Y2K Celeb Owned
The second I saw that unmistakable gold padlock hanging from Rachel Sennott's handbag, I clocked it as a Chloé Paddington. Launched in 2005 by Phoebe Philo, the bag was an icon of the early 2000s. It was worn by the era's most talked-about celebrities, including Mischa Barton, Jessica Alba, Megan Fox, Kate Bosworth, Halle Berry, Hilary Duff, and others. As a teenager, I desperately wanted it (but couldn't afford it), and now suddenly I'm obsessed anew thanks to Sennott.
Photographed at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Sennott perfectly matched her tan jacket and skirt to her vintage Paddington, which was sourced by Last Platinum Vintage. Chloé's Kerala 25 is the brand's closest current offering, but you can still score some original Paddingtons on the resale market. Scroll down to see Rachel Sennott's newest outfit and see how celebrities styled the bag in the early 2000s.
Rachel Sennott Carrying a Vintage Chloé Paddington in 2025
Mischa Barton in 2005
Jessica Alba in 2006
Megan Fox in 2011
Shop Chloé Paddington Bags on the Resale Market
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.
