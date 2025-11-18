Suddenly, Sweatpants Are "In" Again—Add This Elegant Coat Trend to Wear Them the 2025 Way

Sweatpants have a tendency to get a bad rep. They're called sloppy or too casual, while leggings are fine to be worn up and down, with blazers and kitten heels as well as sneakers and cropped puffers. Frankly, it's unfair, especially when sweatpants can look just as chic as leggings—that is, when they're styled the right way. The key is to pair your fresh and clean sweatpants and sweatsuits with hyper-elegant pieces that offset their comfortable, loose fit and soft fabric. Elsa Hosk, for instance, just wore a light heather-gray set with a long fur coat, an Hermès Birkin bag, and white pumps. Just like that, her cozy outfit transformed into an awe-worthy ensemble that she could wear practically anywhere.
Though her Birkin and heels certainly helped her case, the real reason Hosk's sweat set looks so elevated is her choice of coat style. Her floor-length, chocolate-brown faux-fur coat is from Helsa and, according to her Instagram post, will be available to purchase (alongside her jogger set) on November 24. The luxe material, which has long been associated with a rich, high-end lifestyle, was the perfect balancer, taking her sweats to a more formal, stylized level.
On Elsa Hosk: Helsa coat, sweatshirt, and sweatpants; Hermès bag
Get the Look
Gap
Faux Fur Long Coat
Aritzia
Cozy Sweatfleece Perfect Crew Sweatshirt
Aritzia
Cozy Sweatfleece Mega Straight Sweatpant
ZARA
Leather Heels
Hosk isn't the only one ushering this winter outfit into 2025, though. Across the pond in London, content creator Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks is also wearing her gray sweats with fur coats, proving that this cold-weather uniform is global and ready for world domination. On Instagram, she posted photos of herself wearing ankle-fitted gray joggers with a fur-trimmed, waist-cinched coat and black slingback pumps, a somewhat unconventional outfit that somehow just works. It's warm and practical while still being high-end and cool.
All that's to say that while leggings can be a good pick for winter, before you rely on them all season long, give sweatpants another try. Just don't forget to style them with a fur coat to make them feel as 2025 as possible. Keep scrolling to find the best sweatpants and fur coats for your wardrobe this season.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.