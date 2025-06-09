Is It Just Me or Is Everyone With Great Taste Suddenly Wearing This One Very Specific, Expensive-Looking Dress Trend?

Each month there seems to be a new colour to get on board with. If it isn’t butter yellow it’s powder pink, and while I’m all for dabbling in a new hue, sometimes I like to stick to the shades that have always, and will always, suit me—and chocolate brown is the hue I always go back to. With a serious sweet tooth, which often sees me carrying around an ‘emergency’ chocolate bar in my handbag, of course, I’m taken by the colour that reminds me of my favourite snack. And talking of bags, a style in rich brown just always looks so premium, especially when worn with neutral linen separates and summery white cotton dresses. This is also the case for sandals, too, but the area of my wardrobe that’s dominated most by 2025's hottest colour trend is my dress collection.

There’s something about a brown dress that doesn’t feel as harsh as the humble LBD but is just as versatile, and I love the fact that the colour works across all seasons, for quite literally any occasion. But if I were to get specific about the brown dresses that are set to be key for this summer, it’s all about the satin. Why? Because it’s the one you’ll want to wear to upcoming weddings, al fresco dinner plans, balmy holiday nights and quite literally everything in between.

nnena wearing brown satin dress

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

I always think a satin dress, in general, always looks more expensive than its cotton counterparts. Maybe it’s the fact they already look incredible without the need for lots of accessories—although I love piling on gold bangles and earrings—or that they feel as good as they look. Either way, I’m not the only one backing brown satin styles for summer, as so many of the most stylish women on the internet have been donning the style already this season. Trust me, you’re about to see more of these chocolatey delights over the next few months—particularly on my Instagram where I’ll be wearing iterations to the 3000 weddings in my diary this year! Luckily for us, there are plenty of expensive-looking high-street styles out there to try, as well as incredibly chic designer numbers that are well worth the investment in my opinion. Scroll on to see my ultimate brown satin dress edit.

Shop the Best Brown Satin Dresses for 2025:

Topshop Drape Neck Off Shoulder Midi Occasion Dress in Chocolate
Topshop
Drape Neck Off Shoulder Midi Occasion Dress

That dropped shoulder detail makes it look so expensive.

Massimo Dutti, Flowing Satin Midi Dress With Straps
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Satin Midi Dress With Straps

Literally no one is going to believe this is high street.

Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress
MATTEAU
Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress

Style it exactly as above: with kitten heel flip flops and simple accessories.

thereformation,

thereformation

I want to wear this on holiday with red flip flops.

MANGO, Asymmetrical Satin Dress
MANGO
Asymmetrical Satin Dress

The wedding guest dress of dreams.

Cami Silk-Satin Gown
NILI LOTAN
Cami Silk-Satin Gown

Nili Lotan always impresses me when it comes to simple but gorgeous gowns.

Asos Design Satin Tie Back Maxi Dress in Chocolate Polka Dot
ASOS DESIGN
Satin Tie Back Maxi Dress

Because we all know polka dots are key for summer.

Aurelia Dress in Chocolate - 4
Omnes
Aurelia Dress

Lace is the detail of the season and Omnes has nailed it with this maxi.

Vince
Satin Slip Dress

This is one of those fuss-free styles you could easily dress up for a wedding or throw on by the beach.

Christine Chocolate Satin Dress
KITRI
Christine Chocolate Satin Dress

See how well it works with blue shoes? Red and yellow also look so good with chocolate.

Amari - Bronze
RIXO
Amari Bronze dress

Someone once told me that brown and black shouldn't go together, but this stunning tea dress proves them wrong.

Gia Dress in Python
Realisation
Gia Dress in Python

You can rent this dreamy python print style from Rites (in sizes XS-XL) from £55.

Gathered Washed Satin-Jacquard Maxi Dress
ST. AGNI
Gathered Washed Satin-Jacquard Maxi Dress

Aussie label St. Agni will forever be one of my faves.

Reformation
Stormi Satin Dress

All eyes will be on you in this one.

Moon Dance Strapless Satin Maxi Dress
BEC & BRIDGE
Moon Dance Strapless Satin Maxi Dress

This bandeau beauty also comes in not one, not two but six other shades.

Faroe Printed Satin Maxi Dress
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
Faroe Printed Satin Maxi Dress

Now this is the way to make florals feel fresh for new season.

Rat & Boa, Serafia Dress

Rat & Boa
Serafia Dress

The neck scarf, the fringed detailing—obsessed.

Bandana-Print Sleeveless Satin Maxi Dress
SANDRO
Bandana-Print Sleeveless Satin Maxi Dress

Scarf print is having a moment, and I'm so into it.

Sophe Gathered Silk Midi Dress
JOSEPH
Sophe Gathered Silk Midi Dress

This is one you'll find any excuse to wear.

Satin Halter Midi Dress
ZARA
Satin Halter Midi Dress

Well done, Zara.

Satin Mini Dress
& Other Stories
Satin Mini Dress

I would wear this one with jelly shoes and a huge beach bag on holiday.

Satin Lace Square Neck Midaxi Slip Dress
M&S Collection
Satin Lace Square Neck Midaxi Slip Dress

Need further proof? Just take a look at this M&S style, too.

About a Girl Maxi
LIONESS
About a Girl Maxi

Another winning wedding guest look.

