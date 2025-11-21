Gigi Hadid Just Wore Brown Pants With a Shoe-Color Trend Demure Dressers Would Balk At

It's not often that you'll see Gigi Hadid in a plain, neutral-colored outfit, so the one she just wore in NYC shouldn't be a surprise. She loves trends and color, and because of this, she provides plenty of styling inspiration to those who don't want to play it safe with their outfits. When it comes to the most recent outfit Hadid was photographed wearing, it's a color pairing that I want to highlight.
History has shown that some of the most unusual color pairings are the most successful ones. Think purple and red or orange and olive green. The unusual color pairing Hadid opted for was chocolate brown and avocado green in the form of brown pants and avocado-green boots along with a brown fur Schiaparelli coat and camo-print T-shirt. This pairing isn't for the faint of heart (well, avocado-green shoes certainly aren't), but it also proves once again that chocolate brown looks good with every other color on the wheel. Scroll to see the proof for yourself and shop chocolate pants and avocado shoes to wear together or separately.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.