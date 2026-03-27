I don't know about you, but I am endlessly perplexed by what to wear during these early spring days, even though I've been on this earth for multiple decades and have been a fashion editor for more than one of them. To say that spring weather is all over the place is an understatement. I live in North Carolina, where today the high temperature is 87 degrees, but tomorrow, it won't reach above 55. Coming up with suitable outfits during this transitional time of year is overwhelming, to say the least. No matter what I choose, I often end up either freezing or sweating.
My only saving grace during times of awkward weather is having a collection of stylish, versatile basics on hand that I can reach for when I have no clue what to wear. One particularly trendy spring basic I've had my eye on was just worn by Hailey Bieber in L.A.: a sleeveless turtleneck. The trend, which became buzzy after turtlenecks were spotted on the S/S 26 runways of Celine, Loewe, and Ralph Lauren, to name a few, doesn't seem like it would make sense, but here's why it does: Weather can fluctuate throughout the day, especially during spring, so you can slip a jacket or blazer on over your sleeveless turtleneck in the morning, and shed the outerwear later in the day when the temperature and sun are higher. The basic also makes you look like a '90s It girl, which Bieber proved with her chic all-black outfit.
With that, keep scrolling to gather inspiration from Bieber's look, and shop my picks for the chicest sleeveless turtlenecks on the market.