I'm About to Move to L.A. for a Month—These L.A. It Girl Outfits Are Inspiring My West Coast Wardrobe

Living in NYC, I don’t care what you say—the weather has not been very nice this spring so far. We had a few days of 70° weather, and since then I’ve been back in my fall coats and saying “I’m cold” again, so I’m very much excited to be going on a trip to L.A. with its consistently nice, sunshine-y weather.
Since I’ll be there for an entire month, I’ve been thinking through what I want to pack. I tend to gravitate toward a more minimal wardrobe that's both comfortable but still look put-together, and I love having outfit formulas to make things easier. Instead of throwing a random assortment into my suitcase, it helps make sure I bring combinations that actually make sense.
I had already planned on bringing my CDLP Ribbed Stretch Lyocell and Cotton-Blend T-Shirt and Cou Cou pointelle slip skirt in black, so seeing this outfit validated that. When it's warm, I love wearing pointelle since it's so easy and breathable.