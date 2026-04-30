I'm About to Move to L.A. for a Month—These L.A. It Girl Outfits Are Inspiring My West Coast Wardrobe

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@devonleecarlson; @jordanrisa.
(Image credit: @devonleecarlson; @jordanrisa)
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Living in NYC, I don’t care what you say—the weather has not been very nice this spring so far. We had a few days of 70° weather, and since then I’ve been back in my fall coats and saying “I’m cold” again, so I’m very much excited to be going on a trip to L.A. with its consistently nice, sunshine-y weather.

Since I’ll be there for an entire month, I’ve been thinking through what I want to pack. I tend to gravitate toward a more minimal wardrobe that's both comfortable but still look put-together, and I love having outfit formulas to make things easier. Instead of throwing a random assortment into my suitcase, it helps make sure I bring combinations that actually make sense.

For inspiration, I started looking through photos—from L.A.–born-and-raised Devon Lee Carlson to New York–turned–L.A. influencer Christie Tyler.

Below, I’ve put together a few warm-weather outfits inspired by ones I’ve seen people wearing in Los Angeles recently.

Quarter-Sleeve Top + Knee Length Skirt

Devon Lee Carlson knee-length skirt.

(Image credit: @devonleecarlson)

Of course, Devon Lee Carlson comes to mind when I think of Los Angeles. She paired a quarter-sleeve top with a knee length skirt, which is as effortless as it gets.

T-Shirt + Pointelle Skirt

Jordan Risa wearing Cou Cou.

(Image credit: @jordanrisa)

I had already planned on bringing my CDLP Ribbed Stretch Lyocell and Cotton-Blend T-Shirt and Cou Cou pointelle slip skirt in black, so seeing this outfit validated that. When it's warm, I love wearing pointelle since it's so easy and breathable.

Tank Top + Capris + Kitten Heel Sandals

Megan Adelaide wearing capris.

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

The 3-piece outfit I keep coming back to for spring in NYC is a trench coat, capris, and kitten heels, so this is a similar concept, except with a strappy tank top.