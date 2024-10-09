Sienna Miller Just Wore the Boot Trend Fashion People Use to Make Basic Jeans Outfits Look Much Chicer
Every fashion person knows that sometimes you're in the mood for pulling out all of your brightest bits, and other times, nothing suits your energy better than an all-black ensemble. Obviously waking up in the latter kind of mood, Sienna Miller stepped out in London styling head-to-toe black—save her warm brown tote bag—in the chicest kind of way.
Selecting a cosy knit to set her up for the chilly late-autumn weather, the actor forwent classic blue jeans, instead choosing a jet black style with a flared finish. Inconspicuously layering her jeans over one of the most prevalent boots styles around this season, Miller completed her ensemble with a pair of black pointed-toe cowboy boots. Refining the slouchy energy of her wide-leg jeans—via the pointed-toe finish and small block heel of her black boots—Miller created an elegant outfit that spoke to her penchant for a '70s silhouette all whilst keeping to an elegant black colour palette.
Whilst moto boots and pull-on styles are trending hard this season, the classic cowboy boot has transcended into wardrobe staple territory, having already found a place for itself in most fashion peoples collections this year.
Opting to style a minimal pair that was made distinct via its pointed-toe silhouette and embroidered motif, other styles on the market include knee-grazing pairs in a range of colours as well as heavily-embellished iterations that sit at ankle height.
Elongating her legs whilst energising her all-black look, Miller's flare jeans and cowboy boots pairing is one I'll be emulating throughout the rest of the season. To shop the chic ensemble that will have you looking polished with ease, read on to discover Miller's style here, and shop our edit of the best cowboy boots and flared jeans below.
SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S COWBOY BOOTS OUTFIT HERE:
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COWBOY BOOTS HERE:
Style with tights and a midi skirt for a chic early-winter look.
Tuck your jeans into these boots or wear underneath a baggy style.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FLARED JEANS HERE:
Tuck in a frilly blouse for a chic, boho-inspired look.
Style with a kitten heel or pair with a pointed-toe cowboy boot.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
