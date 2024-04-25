Arket’s Sleek Suede Tote Has Already Sold Out Once—Don’t Expect It to Hang Around
Listen up—Arket has just released a designer-looking suede tote bag that's on the road to selling out, and I can't keep this information to myself any longer.
Having already sold out once before, this expensive-looking tote has all of the characteristics of a new-season cult buy. Composed of a premium suede material, the chocolate brown bag taps in to one of the season's favourite colour trends in a wearable and understated way. Designed to hold a slouchy silhouette, the large tote bag comfortably houses all daily necessities, including a laptop and water bottle and features an adjustable strap that means that it can be worn over the shoulder or styled across the body.
A lighter alternative to the black leather totes we've been styling throughout the winter months, this softer suede style is the perfect for wearing with a summer wardrobe. Coming in at £230, the high street bag is still an investment, but makes its case via a cost-per-wear angle—you really will reach for this tote bag every single day.
Having already been snapped up by so many of my favourite influencers the first time it hit the market, the fashion set have been quick to prove their loyalty to the newly trending tote. Read on to discover how influencers are styling the tote right now, as well as to shop the bag below.
HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING THE ARKET SUEDE TOTE BAG THIS SEASON
This oversized tote is ideal for day-to-day styling.
Enliven an all-black outfit with this rich chocolate shade.
The dark brown slouchy bag is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.
SHOP THE ARKET SUEDE TOTE BAG HERE:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SUEDE TOTE BAGS HERE:
This oversize tote is ideal for stowing you belongings for a weekend away.
Dark chocolate shades style well with peach and pink shades.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
Spring Is Here, and These Designer Accessories Are the Only Ones That Matter
According to me.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
I'm a Handbag Designer—4 Fashion-Forward Styles to Invest In This Spring
Meet the cool girl–approved label.
By Ana Escalante
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Affordable It Bag That's Getting Buzzier by the Day
IYKYK.
By Allyson Payer
-
Spring's Most-Wanted Accessories, From Hats to Handbags
Period.
By Eliza Huber
-
7 Bag Colors the Fashion Crowd Is Wearing Instead of Black
I'll take one of each.
By Allyson Payer
-
Ashley Olsen Just Wore a $33,000 Version of 2024's Next Big Handbag Trend
Shop similar styles starting at $70.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm a Gen Z Editor—Here's the Only Place I Go to Shop Chic Handbags
Sponsor Content Created With Coach Outlet
By Aniyah Morinia
-
Dua Lipa Wore Prada's New Elegant It Bag With a Pants-less Outfit in London
It's about contrast.
By Allyson Payer