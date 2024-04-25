Arket’s Sleek Suede Tote Has Already Sold Out Once—Don’t Expect It to Hang Around

By Natalie Munro
published

Listen up—Arket has just released a designer-looking suede tote bag that's on the road to selling out, and I can't keep this information to myself any longer.

Having already sold out once before, this expensive-looking tote has all of the characteristics of a new-season cult buy. Composed of a premium suede material, the chocolate brown bag taps in to one of the season's favourite colour trends in a wearable and understated way. Designed to hold a slouchy silhouette, the large tote bag comfortably houses all daily necessities, including a laptop and water bottle and features an adjustable strap that means that it can be worn over the shoulder or styled across the body.

Influencer styles the Arket suede tote.

(Image credit: @louise.byrne_)

A lighter alternative to the black leather totes we've been styling throughout the winter months, this softer suede style is the perfect for wearing with a summer wardrobe. Coming in at £230, the high street bag is still an investment, but makes its case via a cost-per-wear angle—you really will reach for this tote bag every single day.

Having already been snapped up by so many of my favourite influencers the first time it hit the market, the fashion set have been quick to prove their loyalty to the newly trending tote. Read on to discover how influencers are styling the tote right now, as well as to shop the bag below.

HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING THE ARKET SUEDE TOTE BAG THIS SEASON

Influencer styles a suede tote bag.

(Image credit: @chrystelleeriksberger)

This oversized tote is ideal for day-to-day styling.

Influencer styles the Arket suede tote bag.

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Enliven an all-black outfit with this rich chocolate shade.

Influencer wears the Arket suede tote

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

The dark brown slouchy bag is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

SHOP THE ARKET SUEDE TOTE BAG HERE:

Suede Tote Bag
Arket
Suede Tote Bag

This elegant tote bag is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SUEDE TOTE BAGS HERE:

suede bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

This slouchy tote also comes in six other colours.

Heckfield Suede Tote | Tan
Jigsaw
Heckfield Suede Tote

The perfect size for your daily essentials.

Large Tote Bag
& Other Stories
Large Tote Bag

This oversize tote is ideal for stowing you belongings for a weekend away.

Lotus Medium Suede Tote
Khaite
Lotus Medium Suede Tote

The folded design gives this a sculptural effect.

Becksondergaard Suede Dalliea Shoulder Bag
Anthropologie
Becksondergaard Suede Dalliea Shoulder Bag

Dark chocolate shades style well with peach and pink shades.

Market Weekend Medium Suede Tote
MÉTIER
Market Weekend Medium Suede Tote

The smart suede bag is ideal for weekday styling.

bag
Sezane
Gabin Bag

The light brown shade styles well with both a summer and winter wardrobe.

Belted Tote Tan
Toteme
Belted Tote Tan

This also comes in two other shades.

The Tokyo Tote | Mocha Suede & Mocha Suede | Demellier
DeMellier
The Tokyo Tote

The perfect size for your laptop and daily essentials.

Leather Shopper Bag - Women
Mango
Leather Shopper Bag

This elegant design is destined to sell out.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

