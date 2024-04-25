Arket’s Sleek Suede Tote Has Already Sold Out Once—Don’t Expect It to Hang Around

Listen up—Arket has just released a designer-looking suede tote bag that's on the road to selling out, and I can't keep this information to myself any longer.

Having already sold out once before, this expensive-looking tote has all of the characteristics of a new-season cult buy. Composed of a premium suede material, the chocolate brown bag taps in to one of the season's favourite colour trends in a wearable and understated way. Designed to hold a slouchy silhouette, the large tote bag comfortably houses all daily necessities, including a laptop and water bottle and features an adjustable strap that means that it can be worn over the shoulder or styled across the body.

A lighter alternative to the black leather totes we've been styling throughout the winter months, this softer suede style is the perfect for wearing with a summer wardrobe. Coming in at £230, the high street bag is still an investment, but makes its case via a cost-per-wear angle—you really will reach for this tote bag every single day.

Having already been snapped up by so many of my favourite influencers the first time it hit the market, the fashion set have been quick to prove their loyalty to the newly trending tote. Read on to discover how influencers are styling the tote right now, as well as to shop the bag below.

HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING THE ARKET SUEDE TOTE BAG THIS SEASON

This oversized tote is ideal for day-to-day styling.

Enliven an all-black outfit with this rich chocolate shade.

The dark brown slouchy bag is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

SHOP THE ARKET SUEDE TOTE BAG HERE:

Arket Suede Tote Bag £229 SHOP NOW This elegant tote bag is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SUEDE TOTE BAGS HERE:

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag £498 SHOP NOW This slouchy tote also comes in six other colours.

Jigsaw Heckfield Suede Tote £195 SHOP NOW The perfect size for your daily essentials.

& Other Stories Large Tote Bag £175 SHOP NOW This oversize tote is ideal for stowing you belongings for a weekend away.

Khaite Lotus Medium Suede Tote £2560 SHOP NOW The folded design gives this a sculptural effect.

Anthropologie Becksondergaard Suede Dalliea Shoulder Bag £135 SHOP NOW Dark chocolate shades style well with peach and pink shades.

MÉTIER Market Weekend Medium Suede Tote £2350 SHOP NOW The smart suede bag is ideal for weekday styling.

Sezane Gabin Bag £360 SHOP NOW The light brown shade styles well with both a summer and winter wardrobe.

Toteme Belted Tote Tan £870 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other shades.

DeMellier The Tokyo Tote £445 SHOP NOW The perfect size for your laptop and daily essentials.