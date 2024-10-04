This Boot Trend Is Considered Intimidating by Some, But Sienna Miller Just Proved How Chic It Actually Is

Sienna Miller is one of the few celebrities I would readily swap places with for the day. Not only to finally have a good root around her wardrobe (which I've admired for so long) but also to attend some of the many glittering events in her diary. With launches, appearances and parties all slotting into an average day, it's Miller's jam-packed schedule that I'd most like to steal. Exhausting? I'm sure. Exhilarating? I'm certain.

Whilst I spent last night on my sofa, I spotted Miller hit up two invite-only events over the evening. Dropping by Selfridges to attend a Tiffany & Co. cocktail hour before heading to every A-lister's favorite restaurant, Chiltern Firehouse, the presenter squeezed a weekend's worth of socialising into one Thursday evening. Most of us would probably panic about what to wear to such events, but rubbing shoulders with fellow celebrities is what Miller does best, and her wardrobe is perfectly primed to see her through.

For the Tiffany & Co. event at Selfridges, Miller styled a long denim dress with a black leather trench coat. It was her choice to wear a divisive shoe trend that piqued my interest the most though—as always, she proved that style-wise, she's always one step ahead of the rest.Her black, pointed-toe, lace-up boots were quietly peeping out from the bottom of her dress.

Sienna Miller wears over the knee boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her black, pointed-toe, lace-up boots were quietly peeping out from the bottom of her dress, adding height to her look by means of the tall heel. The daring boots struck the perfect balance of polished and unpredictable, making the whole 'fit ideal for a fun yet fancy occasion.

Now, had I not spotted this second image of Miller from later on in the evening, I wouldn't have known that the boots actually extended well beyond her ankle, all the way up to her mid-thigh. Wearing the same pair to another event in central London later that night, Miller styled her over-the-knee boots with a sheer black dress adorned with gold sequins. An evening-ready ensemble that could fair London's puddle-covered pavements, Miller's shoe choice was a playful alternative to heels for an evening out.

Sienna Miller wears over the knee boots

(Image credit: Splash)

I'm actually not all that surprised to see Miller style a thigh-high boot this week. Over-the-knee boots were all over the Chloé autumn/winter 2024 collection (amongst many others), and we already know she's one of the brand's biggest fans. Whilst the style might feel daunting to some, Miller proved that the trend is far more wearable than it seems.

Styling well with pretty miniskirts but also looking polished with midi and maxi styles, I predict this weather-proof trend will take off this season. If you're interested in shopping the surprisingly versatile yet divisive shoe trend that Miller's backing, read on to discover our edit of the best over-the-knee boots.

SHOP THE OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS TREND:

Over-The-Knee Boots
H&M
Over-The-Knee Boots

They don't have to be sky-high.

Ruby Over the Knee Boot
Reformation
Ruby Over the Knee Boot

The suede boots trend is taking off this autumn.

Eve Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
CHLOE
Eve Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

Over-the-knee boots were a fixture in the Chloé' A/W 24 show.

Leather Heeled Xl Boots
ZARA
Leather Heeled Xl Boots

These have a slightly slouched design for a relaxed silhouette.

Cece Over the Knee Boot 80
Jimmy Choo
Cece Over the Knee Boot 80 in Black

These also come in dark-brown shade.

sezane,

Sézane
Anaelle Thigh High Boots in Black

These also come in seven other shades.

Reina Knee High Pointed Leather Boots
All Saints
Reina Knee High Pointed Leather Boots

The pointed-toe design adds a sophisticated edge.

Vegas Faux Stretch-Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Vegas Faux Stretch-Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

I always come back to Paris Texas for its elevated footwear.

Kate Botta 85 Suede Over-The-Knee Boots
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Kate Botta 85 Suede Over-The-Knee Boots

Style with a knitted dress for a cosy autumn look.

Marfa Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
KHAITE
Marfa Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

The low block heel makes these perfect for daily wear.

