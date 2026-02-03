January felt like a year, but now that it's February, which has only 28 days this year, it's going to be March in a minute, meaning spring is practically here! With that in mind, I've officially stopped buying winter clothes and am focusing on curating my ideal spring wardrobe. Luckily, I've been getting inspiration from those living in warmer parts of the U.S., like California, where it's been feeling like spring. A key trend I've noticed is a shift from basic black pumps to PVC heels, paired with spring dresses. Jennifer Lopez is among the most recent celebrities to wear this look.
This weekend at the Beverly Hills Hotel, J.Lo was spotted with her kids wearing a very elegant spring-inspired outfit. She donned a pale pink satin maxi dress with lace trim by Chloé and paired it with PVC heels. For accessories, she chose oversize aviators and a pink-fur shoulder bag by Dior.
Another fashion person who is a fan of the PVC heels trend is Hailey Bieber. The style icon owns a few pairs. For example, she sported clear PVC flip-flops with a yellow Pucci ensemble in Europe this summer. She also wore nude PVC open-toe, pointed-toe pumps, styling them with a light-blue satin minidress during a trip to NYC. Adding to the trend's endorsement is Amal Clooney. A few months ago, while in Italy, she wore silver pointed-toe pumps with clear PVC side panels, styled with a white halterneck maxi dress.
If you thought PVC pumps peaked in 2012 and have been out of fashion since, these celebrity sightings should change your mind. That said, it's time to dust off an old pair or invest in a new style. Keep scrolling to find the best PVC heels and the best spring dresses to match.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.