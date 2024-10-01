I've Found the 8 Boot Trends That Will Dominate This Winter—Thank Me Later
I'm officially in the market for a new pair of boots. It's been a few years since I invested in a new pair and my current collection is looking a little tired for it. I'm the sort of person who will wear the same boots day in, day out for weeks on end, and being somewhat hard on my feet (my mum constantly reminds me how quickly I went through shoes when I was young), I have to admit, the boots I currently own are starting to look a little tatty from excessive wear. While I won't be parting with them—I'll take them into Timpson's for a quick MOT and they'll do the job—I do have space to add another pair into my rotation. The big question is, which boot trend should I buy into in 2024?
This year, there are lots of boot trends to consider that genuinely feel fresh. Where other shoes can be quickly swallowed up by the never-ending trend cycle, boot trends tend to stick around longer than their footwear counterparts. This is great, of course, as it means the boots you do own will feel current for longer and, given the fact boots often come with higher price tags, it's nice to know that they'll go the distance. As an editor, however, this makes my job harder, as it becomes tricky to find new things to say about them after having written about them for years. Thankfully for my livelihood, for 2024, there are some new boot trends to talk about! Of course, black boots will never go out of style, and suede is always a chic option regardless of this year's particular penchant for the fabric, but beyond those there are some very interesting pairs to consider.
From key colours to cool silhouettes, scroll on to discover the eight boot trends taking over in 2024.
8 Major Boot Trends to Try in 2024
1. Moto Boots
Style Notes: Where hiking boots dominated for years, for 2024, the fashion set are leaning towards a different boot pursuit. In place of lace-up pairs, buckle-adorned moto boots—the sort people wear when riding a motorbike—are taking over this season. Fret not, for the practical and grippy track sole still remains and will work for even the wettest or iciest of days.
Shop the Trend:
2. Burgundy Boots
Style Notes: Winter 2024 can be defined by two sleek colour trends; one we'll talk about in a moment. The other? Burgundy. Tapping into the elegant aesthetic we're seeing so much of this year, I first clocked burgundy taking over the bag scene. Since, it's dominated a myriad of shoe trends, so it makes sense that it's now cropping up on the season's chicest boots.
Shop the Trend:
3. Kitten-Heel Boots
Style Notes: Kitten heels have enjoyed a major comeback this year, and I think I know why. As flat shoes have been in high demand, heels have become shorter and shorter by proxy, resulting in a kitten-heel renaissance. You need only look at the market to see this influence, as the cute heel is now cropping up on some very sophisticated looking boots. Although not mutually exclusive, I think the kitten-heel boot looks its sleekest when paired with a pointed toe.
Shop the Trend:
4. Chunky Square-Toe Boots
Style Notes: There's something so inherently fashionable about a square-toe shoe and, for winter 2024, things are taking a chunkier turn when it comes to boots. Often accompanied by a stacked sole or a block heel these thicker iterations are more practical than the daintier square-toe shoes we've seen up until this point.
Shop the Trend:
5. Animal Print Boots
Style Notes: One of the most noticeable trends this season is animal print. Having dominated the autumn/winter 2024 runways, mostly in clothing form, the print has since made the leap to accessories, which in turn present an easy way to integrate it into your new-season outfits. And right now, the style set's preferred way to do so is with a pair of statement-making boots, be they leopard, zebra, snake or cow.
Shop the Trend:
6. Brown Boots
Style Notes: Now, for that second trending boot colour, though I suspect many of you will have already guessed it. Just as elegant looking as burgundy, and a chic alternative to black, brown tones are dominating this winter, with searched for brown boots spiking by 200% on Google this month compared to last.
Shop the Trend:
7. Patent Boots
Style Notes: Looking glossy has never been easier thanks to this boot trend. Patent and coated boots are all over the high street and designer shopping circuits, and are a big hit on the celebrity style scene thanks to their bold payoff. The glossed surface is ideal for wearing in the rain, too, as the droplets will literally slide off the surface.
Shop the Trend:
8. Fold-Over Boots
Style Notes: Those who follow fashion will know that Givenchy's cult Shark boots debuted a few seasons ago, but the fold-over boot silhouette is popping off again in 2024, as countless other brands have started serving up their own iterations. If you invested in the Givenchy OG, then props to you!
Shop the Trend:
