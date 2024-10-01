I've Found the 8 Boot Trends That Will Dominate This Winter—Thank Me Later

I'm officially in the market for a new pair of boots. It's been a few years since I invested in a new pair and my current collection is looking a little tired for it. I'm the sort of person who will wear the same boots day in, day out for weeks on end, and being somewhat hard on my feet (my mum constantly reminds me how quickly I went through shoes when I was young), I have to admit, the boots I currently own are starting to look a little tatty from excessive wear. While I won't be parting with them—I'll take them into Timpson's for a quick MOT and they'll do the job—I do have space to add another pair into my rotation. The big question is, which boot trend should I buy into in 2024?

This year, there are lots of boot trends to consider that genuinely feel fresh. Where other shoes can be quickly swallowed up by the never-ending trend cycle, boot trends tend to stick around longer than their footwear counterparts. This is great, of course, as it means the boots you do own will feel current for longer and, given the fact boots often come with higher price tags, it's nice to know that they'll go the distance. As an editor, however, this makes my job harder, as it becomes tricky to find new things to say about them after having written about them for years. Thankfully for my livelihood, for 2024, there are some new boot trends to talk about! Of course, black boots will never go out of style, and suede is always a chic option regardless of this year's particular penchant for the fabric, but beyond those there are some very interesting pairs to consider.

From key colours to cool silhouettes, scroll on to discover the eight boot trends taking over in 2024.

8 Major Boot Trends to Try in 2024

1. Moto Boots

Style Notes: Where hiking boots dominated for years, for 2024, the fashion set are leaning towards a different boot pursuit. In place of lace-up pairs, buckle-adorned moto boots—the sort people wear when riding a motorbike—are taking over this season. Fret not, for the practical and grippy track sole still remains and will work for even the wettest or iciest of days.

Dune Dune Totoe Leather Buckle Detail Ankle Boots, Black £180 SHOP NOW

Mint Velvet Brown Leather Buckled Long Boots £199 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Brooklyn Knee Boot 50 £1325 SHOP NOW

2. Burgundy Boots

Style Notes: Winter 2024 can be defined by two sleek colour trends; one we'll talk about in a moment. The other? Burgundy. Tapping into the elegant aesthetic we're seeing so much of this year, I first clocked burgundy taking over the bag scene. Since, it's dominated a myriad of shoe trends, so it makes sense that it's now cropping up on the season's chicest boots.

Reformation Gillian Ankle Boot £378 SHOP NOW

PARIS TEXAS Stiletto 60 Suede Mid-Calf Boots £580 SHOP NOW

ZARA Kitten Heel Boots £70 SHOP NOW

3. Kitten-Heel Boots

Style Notes: Kitten heels have enjoyed a major comeback this year, and I think I know why. As flat shoes have been in high demand, heels have become shorter and shorter by proxy, resulting in a kitten-heel renaissance. You need only look at the market to see this influence, as the cute heel is now cropping up on some very sophisticated looking boots. Although not mutually exclusive, I think the kitten-heel boot looks its sleekest when paired with a pointed toe.

John Lewis Scarlette Leather Kitten Heel Pull on Knee Boots £169 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Sofie Suede Ankle Boots £395 SHOP NOW

Toteme Wedge-Heel Boot Bleached Sand £850 SHOP NOW

4. Chunky Square-Toe Boots

Style Notes: There's something so inherently fashionable about a square-toe shoe and, for winter 2024, things are taking a chunkier turn when it comes to boots. Often accompanied by a stacked sole or a block heel these thicker iterations are more practical than the daintier square-toe shoes we've seen up until this point.

Vagabond Nour Boots £315 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leather Boots With Decorative Buckle £160 SHOP NOW

L.K.Bennett Claude Leather Knee High Boots £399 SHOP NOW

5. Animal Print Boots

Style Notes: One of the most noticeable trends this season is animal print. Having dominated the autumn/winter 2024 runways, mostly in clothing form, the print has since made the leap to accessories, which in turn present an easy way to integrate it into your new-season outfits. And right now, the style set's preferred way to do so is with a pair of statement-making boots, be they leopard, zebra, snake or cow.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW

Acne Studios Hairy Calf Hair Ankle Boots £850 SHOP NOW

Silent D Erena Suede Kitten-Heel Boots £220 SHOP NOW

6. Brown Boots

Style Notes: Now, for that second trending boot colour, though I suspect many of you will have already guessed it. Just as elegant looking as burgundy, and a chic alternative to black, brown tones are dominating this winter, with searched for brown boots spiking by 200% on Google this month compared to last.

PARIS TEXAS Anja Leather Knee Boots £680 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots £295 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leather Ankle Boots With Block Heel £110 SHOP NOW

7. Patent Boots

Style Notes: Looking glossy has never been easier thanks to this boot trend. Patent and coated boots are all over the high street and designer shopping circuits, and are a big hit on the celebrity style scene thanks to their bold payoff. The glossed surface is ideal for wearing in the rain, too, as the droplets will literally slide off the surface.

Mint Velvet Burgundy Leather Long Knee Boots £219 SHOP NOW

Dune Serve Leather Pull On Knee High Boots £200 SHOP NOW

8. Fold-Over Boots

Style Notes: Those who follow fashion will know that Givenchy's cult Shark boots debuted a few seasons ago, but the fold-over boot silhouette is popping off again in 2024, as countless other brands have started serving up their own iterations. If you invested in the Givenchy OG, then props to you!

Givenchy Shark Lock Wide-Fit Leather Knee-High Boots £1750 SHOP NOW

FP Collection Felicity Foldover Boots £258 SHOP NOW