Coach’s New Re(Loved) Collection Is Here—13 Styles We Like Best

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
By
published
in News
Woman wears brown suede or brown leather while holding a coach bag.
(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)
Jump to category:

In case you haven't heard, Coach just launched its Coach Re(Loved) collection. It's a line featuring items made from recycled and renewed Coach products. This comes at a time when society is grappling with the impact of climate change on our day-to-day lives. Coach has embraced this sustainable initiative that extends the lifespan of Coach items by circularly refreshing them.

We took a look at the latest arrivals from Coach Re(Loved), and hand-picked the best of the bunch. If you're curious about this new collection, keep scrolling. Ahead shop everything from restored vintage pieces to upcycled handbags and more.

Shop Coach Re(Loved)

Explore More:
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Associate Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.