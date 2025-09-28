Selena Gomez's Wedding Dress Has Me Suddenly Rethinking 2025's Most Popular Bridal Trend

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially married! The couple tied the knot this weekend in Santa Barbara, California, in front of close family and friends, and the photos are as chic as you'd expect. Gomez wore a custom halter wedding gown by Ralph Lauren. The sleek silhouette was the epitome of timeless elegance. This year, much has been said about the hugely popular basque-waist wedding dress, a silhouette that dips below the natural waistline into a V or U shape. (Personally, I think our editorial director, Lauren Eggertsen, had the very best interpretation of the drop-waist wedding dress trend.) Gomez, however, just reminded me that a traditional halter neckline is an incredibly chic option that should never be overlooked, even if it's not currently the most talked-about style in the fashion industry.

She paired the dress with a subtle pink lip, simple diamond earrings, and a petite lily of the valley bouquet, letting the gown take center stage. Considering Sofia Richie’s viral halter bridal look and now Gomez’s, we might just be witnessing the resurgence of the halter wedding dress as the defining bridal trend for fashion people. Scroll down for a closer look at Selena’s wedding dress.

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

(Image credit: @selenagomez)
