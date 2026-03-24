The First Spring It Bag Has Officially Landed—And Every Stylish Fashion Person Already Owns It

Loewe's Amazona 180 bag is the most anticipated release of spring 2026. Finally, it's arrived, and every fashion person is adding this bag to their collection.

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Sarah Pidgeon and Bella Hadid carry the Loewe Amazona 180 bag
(Image credit: Getty Images; Loewe; Who What Wear)
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For me, the way to read the fashion mood at any given time comes down to the It bags of the moment. In the age of maximalism, the overarching feeling was displayed in bold logos and monogrammed patterns, whilst the boho eras were distilled in slouchy silhouettes and intricate leather work. For spring 2026, the resounding theme in luxury is a return to heritage, and its clearest marker is the reinvented Loewe Amazona 180 that fashion people and celebrities can't stop carrying.

Bella Hadid wears the Loewe Amazona 180 bag

Bella Hadid carries the Loewe Large Amazona 180 Bag (£3900)

(Image credit: Courtesy of LOEWE)

Our first sighting of the Loewe Amazona 180 bag came from the spring/summer 2026 runways, and immediately, fashion people took note. For those in the know, it was a defining moment for the brand, reinventing one of its most beloved styles, which first launched in the 1970’s, now updated for the present day.

Model wears red jumper, yellow shirt, black leather short and carries brown suede bag

Loewe Spring/Summer 2026 Runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Amazona 180 is a celebration of Loewe’s heritage and expertise in leather. Loewe was founded almost two centuries ago, and with 180 years of extensive craftspersonship, iconography, and a slew of It bags, Loewe has been cemented as one of the most impactful luxury brands around. Now the Amazona 180 bag celebrates the extensive history of the brand and has joined the lineup of the best Loewe bags.

Show attendee wears a blue shirt, brown skirt, loafers and carries blue Loewe Amazona 180 bag

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

The original Amazona bag was introduced in 1975 as an everyday style with softened edges and a polished look. In turn, it became an iconic style for the brand, and over the years, it has been reconfigured and updated with fresh colourways and fabrics to suit the changing times. But the ease and sophistication of the bag have always been maintained.

Sarah Pidgeon wears a brown jacket, white trousers, black heels and carries the Loewe Amazona 180 bag

Sarah Pidgeon carries the Loewe Small Amazona 180 bag (£3250)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Loewe’s approach to handbag design has always focused on timelessness. From the Puzzle to the Squeeze, its best creations have earned their It credentials through elegance and ease, rather than loud branding. The Amazona 180 follows this, with a classic shape featuring contemporary accents to ensure a harmonious balance of new yet enduring.

Loewe show attendee wears a brown trench coat, brown shorts, and carries Loewe Amazona 180 bag

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Now, for 2026, the bag has a slouchy attitude, crafted to be worn in various ways depending on the mood of the wearer. The refined silhouette can easily be contrasted when worn slightly open, a form that the brand has considered by placing the Loewe branding in sight when the zips are undone. The bag also comes with three strap options: a short handle, a removable shoulder strap and a crossbody, which we’ve already spotted stylish people move between depending on their outfits. Inside, two compartments are separated by a suede-lined divider, and an internal pocket for treasured possessions. With a series of sizes and a playful arrangement of colour options, now is the time to add the Amazona 180 bag to your collection.

Shop the Loewe Amazona 180 Bag

Mini Amazona 180 Bag

Shop the Small Loewe Amazona 180 Bag

Large Amazona 180 Bag