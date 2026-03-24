For me, the way to read the fashion mood at any given time comes down to the It bags of the moment. In the age of maximalism, the overarching feeling was displayed in bold logos and monogrammed patterns, whilst the boho eras were distilled in slouchy silhouettes and intricate leather work. For spring 2026, the resounding theme in luxury is a return to heritage, and its clearest marker is the reinvented Loewe Amazona 180 that fashion people and celebrities can't stop carrying.
Our first sighting of the Loewe Amazona 180 bag came from the spring/summer 2026 runways, and immediately, fashion people took note. For those in the know, it was a defining moment for the brand, reinventing one of its most beloved styles, which first launched in the 1970’s, now updated for the present day.
The Amazona 180 is a celebration of Loewe’s heritage and expertise in leather. Loewe was founded almost two centuries ago, and with 180 years of extensive craftspersonship, iconography, and a slew of It bags, Loewe has been cemented as one of the most impactful luxury brands around. Now the Amazona 180 bag celebrates the extensive history of the brand and has joined the lineup of the best Loewe bags.
The original Amazona bag was introduced in 1975 as an everyday style with softened edges and a polished look. In turn, it became an iconic style for the brand, and over the years, it has been reconfigured and updated with fresh colourways and fabrics to suit the changing times. But the ease and sophistication of the bag have always been maintained.
Loewe’s approach to handbag design has always focused on timelessness. From the Puzzle to the Squeeze, its best creations have earned their It credentials through elegance and ease, rather than loud branding. The Amazona 180 follows this, with a classic shape featuring contemporary accents to ensure a harmonious balance of new yet enduring.
Now, for 2026, the bag has a slouchy attitude, crafted to be worn in various ways depending on the mood of the wearer. The refined silhouette can easily be contrasted when worn slightly open, a form that the brand has considered by placing the Loewe branding in sight when the zips are undone. The bag also comes with three strap options: a short handle, a removable shoulder strap and a crossbody, which we’ve already spotted stylish people move between depending on their outfits. Inside, two compartments are separated by a suede-lined divider, and an internal pocket for treasured possessions. With a series of sizes and a playful arrangement of colour options, now is the time to add the Amazona 180 bag to your collection.
Shop the Loewe Amazona 180 Bag
Mini Amazona 180 Bag
Loewe
Mini Amazona 180 Bag
The most miniature size of the Amazona is so sweet.
Loewe
Mini Amazona 180 Bag
The brown suede style is my personal favourite.
Loewe
Mini Amazona 180 Bag
The white version is selling fast. Sign up for restock updates.
Shop the Small Loewe Amazona 180 Bag
Loewe
Small Amazona 180 Bag
Carry by the top handle or swap in the alternative straps for various ways to wear.
Loewe
Small Amazona 180 Bag
The Amazona bag has been crafted from an exquisitely soft calfskin, specifically designed for this bag.
Loewe
Small Amazona 180 Bag
This colourway is already iconic.
Loewe
Small Amazona 180 Bag
Bring a joyful edge to your looks with this sunny yellow bag.
Large Amazona 180 Bag
Loewe
Large Amazona 180 Bag
Take note from Bella Hadid. This is the version she owns.