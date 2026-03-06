Upon discovering her page, I was drawn to the way she makes her polished outfits feel effortless while still being the face of maximalist dressing on the internet. While trends ebb and flow, her wardrobe remains true to her personal style. Her wardrobe exists in a dreamy, romantic place that feels straight out of a movie yet could make a shopper at any budget feel inspired.
As someone who lives in Charleston but is always on a flight somewhere new, most often New York City, she is able to make her personal style translate to wherever she happens to be at the moment. Her shopping list surely inspired me, but first, she explains the story behind her personal style.
What does maximalism mean to you?
Color, print, and texture have always defined how I dress. Over time, that instinct has refined itself into what I consider polished maximalism — expression with clarity. I’ve always felt most like myself in saturated color, in prints with presence, in fabrics that hold shape. A richly woven textile. A dress in deep emerald or cobalt. A floral scaled with intention. These elements create depth within a silhouette while maintaining balance—letting color lead, proportion guiding the rest.
How do you know which pieces are most worth your investment?
I invest in garments that move beautifully, feel substantial in hand, and reveal their quality over time. Construction matters. The integrity of a piece is what allows it to remain relevant season after season, even when the palette is bold or the pattern expressive.
How do you curate a wardrobe that blends so effortlessly into multiple cities?
Going between Charleston as home and New York, where I find myself for work often, has sharpened that perspective. Each setting carries its own rhythm, but I’ve never believed in separating my style by location. Instead, I’ve built a collection over time—pieces in varied hues, textures, and finishes that remain cohesive because they stem from the same point of view.
If I had a budget for one new dress to wear in both cities, what would you suggest?
A silk dress can read structured and exacting in one context, styled with streamlined accessories, and take on more dimension in another through layering and texture. In Charleston, I may allow color to feel expansive and celebratory. In New York, the same piece is framed with sharper lines and stronger contrast. The silhouette remains consistent; the styling evolves.
What's the item in your closet that never fails to deliver?
A bold coat might ground a look during the day and transition seamlessly into evening. In one setting it stands on its own; in another it’s complemented by additional color or pattern. What makes that possible is craftsmanship—pieces designed with enough strength to adapt without losing their identity.
What cool pieces are on your wish list at the moment?
The Bold Bag
This jacquard bag has become one of the most reliable pieces in my wardrobe. The richness of the woven textile carries layered color within it, allowing it to integrate seamlessly into bold palettes and mixed prints. I love how the structured silhouette keeps the overall look defined, even when the styling leans expressive. It brings depth and cohesion to everything around it.
Valentino
DeVain Small Shoulder Bag
The Brooch
A brooch defines the architecture of an outfit. The sculpted silk petals are meticulously constructed, holding their form and creating shape through placement alone. I pin it to tailoring, at the shoulder of a coat, or against a saturated dress to establish a focal point within layered color. The level of workmanship is evident—precise, dimensional, and impeccably executed.
CHANEL
Camellia
The New Ballerina
Ballet flats are a constant in my wardrobe, especially on days filled with meetings. This pair stands out because of the crochet detailing—the woven texture adds intricacy and depth to a silhouette that already feels timeless. They integrate seamlessly with saturated dresses, tailored pieces, and expressive styling. Its ease is rendered through craftsmanship.
Prada
Crochet Ballerinas
The Statement Coat
A leopard coat has long been a fixture in my wardrobe. It carries personality the moment it’s worn and sits naturally alongside bold color and layered print. What makes this one distinct are the vintage-inspired buttons—sculptural and almost jewelry-like—which add character and refinement to the pattern. Those details give the coat depth and individuality, elevating it into something truly distinctive.
Valentino
Wool Leopard Coat
The Printed Scarf
I’ve always loved building a collection of beautiful scarves. They introduce layering in a way that feels effortless and nuanced. This floral carries variation in tone and pattern, allowing it to connect different elements within an outfit. Whether tied at the neck, draped over tailoring, or woven into evening styling, it adds color and dimension with intention.
Etro
Orfeo Floral Scarf
The Easy Jacket
ferragamo
Silk over shirt
This is the kind of piece that moves seamlessly between settings. The tailored shape gives it definition, while the attached scarf detail introduces length and fluidity. The fringe shifts as you walk, adding dimension against the clean silhouette. That interplay between precision and movement gives it range.
The Tassel Belt
A statement belt can redefine an entire silhouette. This braided metal style introduces texture and shine, and the tassels add a kinetic element with each step. I use it to define the waist over dresses or to bring shape to layered ensembles. It functions almost like jewelry—shaping the outfit while elevating the overall composition.
Etro
Braided Metal Belt With Tassels
The Satin Skirt
Pleats bring structure to motion, which is why I return to this silhouette often. The satin surface enhances the richness of color, while the tailoring keeps the line composed. I’ll style it with monochromatic tights and sharp layers for a day of meetings or pair it with leopard flats and layered texture for something more relaxed and expressive. It captures the balance I’m always looking for—vibrancy supported by strong design.